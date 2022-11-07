Guardians of the Galaxy's Alexis Rodney is joining The Gentlemen over at Netflix. The Guy Ritchie series has been stacking quite the cast and fans are excited to see what they can do over in the streaming world. Based on the 2019 action-comedy film, the eight-part series will follow Theo James' main character according to The Hollywood Reporter. Eddie Horniman is set to become the biggest cannibis farmer in Europe after his father leaves him the plot of land as an inheritance. Over in the U.K., the series is already filming. Ritchie will be directing the first two episodes and sharing the duties after. Miramax TV is excited to bring back one of its more star-powered properties with even more pop for a streaming audience. Ritchie, of course, created The Gentlemen and co-wrote the pilot for this series with Matthew Read. Executive producers for this effort include Marn Davies, Marc Helwig, Ivan Atkinson, Firth Tiplady and Will Gould.

16 HOURS AGO