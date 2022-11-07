Read full article on original website
My Hero Academia Season 6 Shares First-Look at Episode 7
My Hero Academia is on a tear right now, and we have season six to thank for the ride. After leaving fans underwhelmed last season, Studio Bones made a fiery comeback this fall with Izuku's next mission. Now, all eyes are on My Hero Academia as it prepares for war, and we've been given a new look at episode seven to prepare.
'The Whale' teaser trailer previews Brendan Fraser's buzz-worthy performance
Brendan Fraser's buzzy portrayal of a reclusive, obese teacher comes to life in the first trailer for "The Whale," which premiered on Tuesday.
Fantastic Four: First Teaser Released by Marvel
"Whatever happened to the Fantastic Four?" Ryan North and Iban Coello's Fantastic Four #1, available today, begins with Marvel's first family spread across the country after a devastating event back home in New York. In the new teaser below, the hot-headed Johnny Storm flames on as the Human Torch, Sue and Reed Richards battle Doctor Doom's legion of Doombots as the Invisible Woman and Mister Fantastic, and Ben Grimm, a.k.a. The Thing, protects his wife, Alicia Masters-Grimm. So whatever happened to the Fantastic Four — and when will the superhero team be back together?
The Walking Dead Series Finale Gets Extended Runtime
After 11 seasons, 12 years, and 177 episodes, The Walking Dead is getting an extended goodbye on AMC. The cabler will first air an hour-long retrospective and making-of special ahead of Sunday's "Family," the penultimate episode of the zombie drama wrapping up with its November 20th "Rest in Peace" series finale. The last-ever episode will receive the red carpet treatment with a live finale event in Los Angeles, kicking off with the TWD: Red Carpet Live pre-show simulcast on AMC and AMC+. Following the expanded Walking Dead series finale, the night will end with a super-sized edition of live post-show Talking Dead, where host Chris Hardwick and special guests will discuss the episode and what's still to come in TWD Universe.
Guardians of the Galaxy Star Cast in Guy Ritchie's The Gentleman on Netflix
Guardians of the Galaxy's Alexis Rodney is joining The Gentlemen over at Netflix. The Guy Ritchie series has been stacking quite the cast and fans are excited to see what they can do over in the streaming world. Based on the 2019 action-comedy film, the eight-part series will follow Theo James' main character according to The Hollywood Reporter. Eddie Horniman is set to become the biggest cannibis farmer in Europe after his father leaves him the plot of land as an inheritance. Over in the U.K., the series is already filming. Ritchie will be directing the first two episodes and sharing the duties after. Miramax TV is excited to bring back one of its more star-powered properties with even more pop for a streaming audience. Ritchie, of course, created The Gentlemen and co-wrote the pilot for this series with Matthew Read. Executive producers for this effort include Marn Davies, Marc Helwig, Ivan Atkinson, Firth Tiplady and Will Gould.
Grey's Anatomy Reveals When Ellen Pompeo Leaves the Series
Meredith Grey is getting ready to leave Seattle, at least for a little while. ABC revealed earlier this year that longtime Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo would be stepping away from her role as a full-time performer on the series during its 19th season. She will continue to narrate and executive produce the series, but Pompeo is only appearing in a handful of episodes this season, and we now know exactly when she'll be leaving.
Black Panther Wakanda Forever Star Letitia Wright Reveals the Painful Way She Learned of Chadwick Boseman's Death
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is not just another Marvel movie – it is a painful and poignant tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, from a cast and director (Ryan Coogler) who were like family to him. The rollout for Wakanda Forever has been meticulously precise in how it addresses Boseman's passing, including how the cast discusses it (or not) in interviews. However, a new feature in Variety seems to be where Coogler and some of Black Panther 2's biggest stars (Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett), opened up about the falling into the dark tunnel of grief and running together toward the light of creating a sequel Chadwick could be proud of.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Mid-Credits Scene Explained
After years of being in the works, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrived in theaters this weekend, and it definitely significantly changed the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the process. The film, which is the final feature-length installment of Phase 4, is jam-packed with emotional moments and surprising character revelations — all the way through to the very last scene of the film. Wakanda Forever keeps up the trend of many previous MCU films by including a mid-credits scene, and here's what you need to know about it. Obviously, major spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever below! Only look if you want to know!
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Reveals Two Major MCU Characters Used to Be Married
Marvel Studios' latest film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, focuses almost entirely on the characters living in Wakanda and the arrival of Namor. That being said, this is a movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so it should come as no surprise that a couple of other notable characters from the franchise appear for a handful of scenes. In those scenes, fans learn that two important MCU characters not only know each other, but that they were actually married before their stories in the MCU began.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Producer Addresses Letitia Wright Vaccine Pushback
At the height of the COVID pandemic, Letitia Wright took to her Twitter account to share a now-deleted video featuring somebody skeptical about the new-at-the-time COVID vaccines. Then a report from The Hollywood Reporter broke suggesting Wright was filming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever unvaccinated, reportedly even being vocal of the vaccines while working on the Disney-owned set. Now, Black Panther producer Nate Moore has responded to the reports, saying Marvel Studios didn't ask actors if they were vaccinated.
1923: First Look at Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in Yellowstone Prequel Released
Yellowstone is becoming one of the biggest television franchises with the show's fifth season returning this week in addition to multiple spinoffs. The limited series 1883 ended earlier this year, but there's still plenty to look forward to from the Taylor Sheridan-created world. In addition to the upcoming 6666 and the rumored limited series that will follow the ranch's struggle during the 1940s and the 1960s, the highly-anticipated spinoff 1923 is debuting next month. The new series stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren and Vanity Fair just shared a first look at their characters from the show.
Guillermo del Toro Reveals Never-Before-Seen Test Footage for At The Mountains of Madness Movie
As fans of Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro know, one of his many passion projects that hasn't come to fruition is an adaptation of the H.P. Lovecraft story At The Mountains of Madness. The Hellboy and Nightmare Alley director has been trying to get the film off the ground for a long time, and now has offered fans just a taste of what might have been. Taking to Instagram. del Toro shared an early CGI test reel done by none other than Lucasfilm's Industrial Light and Magic, showing off a scene from the movie and one of its bizarre monsters.
House of the Dragon Star Calls Out Criticism of Show's Controversial Scenes
HBO had finally released all the episodes of their first Game of Thrones spinoff, House of the Dragon, and it definitely was a big hit for the network. The series focuses on the time 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, with it showing us the history of house Targaryen. House of the Dragon season one leads us to the big war between two factions of the Targaryen dynasty that are both claiming the right to the iron throne. As with all things in the Game of Thrones universe, the new series is pretty gory and features a pretty gruesome childbirth scene in the finale. Emma D'Arcy recently had a chat with GQ, where she called out the criticism of some of the show's controversial scenes.
God of War Ragnarok Launch: PS5 Bundles and Special Editions In Stock
God of War Ragnarök, Sony and Santa Monica Studio's sequel to the 2018 masterpiece God of War launches on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 today, November 9, 2022. The God of War Ragnarok PS5 console bundle as well as special editions of the game and the limited edition PS5 DualSense controller have been made available for the launch at several retailers. A breakdown of the items and bonuses included with each God of War Ragnarök release can be found right here.
Netflix Announces Live Chris Rock Comedy Special
Stand up comedian Chris Rock is about to make history according to Netflix who have announced that the fan-favorite will become the first artist ever to perform a live stand-up special on the streaming service. It's unclear wen exactly this will occur but Netflix's announcement confirmed that Rock's live-special will be available globally to all subscribers sometime in the early part of 2023. Rock has previously released one other special on Netflix, 2018's Tamborine, with the upcoming 2023 special marking his first since then. Tamborine was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album, Rock's fourth.
Star Ocean: The Divine Force's Legendary Character Designer Akiman Discusses His Storied Career
Akira Yasuda, better known by the name Akiman, is a legendary character designer in the video games industry. For years, he worked at Capcom and helped create the iconic characters featured in the Street Fighter series. Akiman also worked on Capcom's Marvel fighting games, including X-Men: Children of the Atom, Marvel Super Heroes, and X-Men vs. Street Fighter, where he put his distinct spin on Wolverine and other iconic Marvel superheroes. His work has expanded into anime, including the Gundam franchise and Code Geass. After coming to the United States to work on Red Dead Revolver, Akiman returned to Japan and left Capcom.
Black Panther 2 Pays Tribute to Marvel Comics' Superhero Roots
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is taken to new heights this weekend, thanks to release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The sequel not only processes the loss of King T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) and how it impacts the characters who were in his orbit, but it establishes and expands upon the mythos of Namor (Tenoch Huerta). The character, who is revealed to be the ruler of the underwater kingdom Talokan, plays a unique role in the film's proceedings, and his origin story that is recounted in the film adds some fascinating context to the larger MCU. In particular, one component of Namor's backstory pays tribute to Marvel's very first superhero stories. Spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever below! Only look if you want to know!
Is Doctor Doom in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrives in theaters this weekend, providing an epic and unexpected finale to Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The project has had a lot of emotional and narrative significance behind it, as it not only wraps up the story of King T'Challa following the sudden death of franchise star Chadwick Boseman in 2020, but it catapults a number of new storylines and characters forward. One of the biggest theories, which originated all the way back in 2019, entertained the possibility of Victor Von Doom / Doctor Doom appearing in the film in some capacity. So, does Doctor Doom appear in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever? Here's what you need to know. Obviously, major spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever below! Only look if you want to know!
Blue's Clues' Steve Investigates What's a "F--k Load" in Hilarious Commercial From Ryan Reynolds
If you had a Blue's Clues/Ryan Reynolds mashup commercial on your weekly bingo card, congratulations! The unlikely pairing comes courtesy of Flock Freight. While Ryan Reynolds doesn't appear in the latest ad for Flock Freight, the Deadpool actor's Maximum Effort company is the creator behind the new 60-second spot. Flock Freight and its patented technology "helps create a smarter supply chain, saving shippers from the trap of bad and worse options and giving carriers the chance to fill both their trucks and their wallets." The Flock Freight ad features Steve Burns, who is known for his investigator role in the long-running children's program Blue's Clues.
How Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Sets Up Marvel's Thunderbolts
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrived in theaters this weekend, providing an emotional culmination of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In addition to advancing a wide range of stories in Wakanda, as well as dealing with the heartbreaking passing of franchise star Chadwick Boseman, the film found some creative ways to advance future stories forward. Some of the stories hinted at in the film span far beyond the world of Wakanda — including Marvel's forthcoming Thunderbolts movie. Spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever below! Only look if you want to know!
