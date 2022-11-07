Elon Musk Encourages Independents to Vote for a Republican Congress Ahead of Midterms

Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
Midterm Results Are Looking Increasingly Sunny for Biden as He Touts ‘Strong Night' for Democrats
President Joe Biden told reporters ahead of Election Day he was "optimistic" for Democrats in the face of what was projected to be a "red wave" for Republicans amid decades-high inflation. As results are reported across the country Wednesday morning, it appears Biden was right to be hopeful. Modern U.S....
NBC San Diego
Mark Kelly Wins Arizona Senate Race, Bringing Democrats One Seat Away From Majority, NBC News Projects
Democrat Mark Kelly of Arizona will hold on to his U.S. Senate seat, defeating Blake Masters, who was backed by former President Donald Trump in the key swing state. Kelly raised and spent vastly more than venture capitalist Masters, according to data compiled by the Federal Election Commission. The incumbent...
NBC San Diego
25-Year-Old Maxwell Frost Will Be the First Gen Z Member of Congress
Progressive activist Maxwell Alejandro Frost, 25, will officially become the first Gen Z member of Congress after winning his race to represent Florida's 10th Congressional District. "Central Florida, my name is Maxwell Alejandro Frost, and I'm going to be the first Generation Z member of the United States Congress!" Frost...
NBC San Diego
Biden Administration Stops Taking Applications for Student Loan Forgiveness
Student loan borrowers cannot apply for forgiveness at this time. A federal judge in Texas struck down the Biden administration's plan Thursday evening. The decision "was about as wrong and weird as any federal court ruling I can recall reading," said Laurence Tribe, a Harvard law professor. The Biden administration...
NBC San Diego
A Federal Judge Blocked President Biden's Plan for Student Loan Forgiveness, So What's Next?
Millions of Americans celebrated when President Joe Biden announced in August up to $20,000 in federal student loan forgiveness — but now the move has faced setbacks in the federal courts, leaving borrowers wondering if they'll ever see relief. A Texas-based judge ruled Thursday that Biden's loan relief plan...
NBC San Diego
This Midterm Election Outcome Is ‘Typically Good for Markets': What Investors Can Expect
Democratic or Republican control of the House and Senate still has not been decided. But there are some lessons investors can take away from this week's midterm elections. It may take until December to know which political parties control both chambers of Congress after Tuesday's midterm elections. But that does...
NBC San Diego
Scaramucci Talks FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried and ‘the Worst Week in Cryptocurrency History'
Anthony Scaramucci spoke about friend and business partner Sam Bankman-Fried on CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Friday morning. "I don't want to call it fraud," Scaramucci said regarding FTX's mishandling of user assets. Bankman-Fried and FTX are reeling after a potential rescue from Binance fell through Thursday. Anthony Scaramucci, founder of...
NBC San Diego
Russia Is Withdrawing From Ukraine's Kherson — But the Retreat Will Be Dangerous for Both Sides
Russia's withdrawal from a large chunk of Kherson in southern Ukraine is likely to be fraught with danger for both sides in the war, according to analysts who said the battle for the region "is not over." Russia said Thursday that its forces were starting to withdraw from the western...
