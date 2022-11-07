ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, MA

Milton man charged with drunken driving after striking state police cruiser, injuring trooper

By Maria Papadopoulos, Boston 25 News
 4 days ago
RANDOLPH, Mass. — A Milton man is accused of drunken driving after police say he struck a state police cruiser, causing injury to a trooper on Interstate 93 in Randolph on Sunday night.

Thomas Feloney, 58, of Milton, was arrested for driving under the influence of liquor, driving with a suspended license, negligent driving, marked lanes violation, breakdown lane violation, and driving at a speed greater than reasonable.

The trooper, a 35-year-old man who was not identified, was injured, state police said. He was conscious and alert after the crash, and he was taken by ambulance to Boston Medical Center, where he was treated and released. He is recovering at home.

The crash occurred at 7:18 p.m. Sunday. A state trooper was in his cruiser and stopped in the breakdown lane on I-93 north, when the cruiser was struck from behind by a driver later identified as Feloney, state police said.

The trooper had been stopped in the breakdown lane after conducting a motor vehicle stop of an unregistered BMW sedan, which was to be towed.

The trooper was inside his cruiser, a fully-marked 2017 Ford Explorer with all emergency lights activated, behind the BMW and waiting for the tow truck to arrive on scene, when it was struck by a 2019 Jeep Cherokee driven by Feloney, state police said.

A preliminary investigation found that Feloney drove into the breakdown lane at a high rate of speed and struck the left rear side of the cruiser. The cruiser was then pushed into the rear of the BMW, which was being driven by an 18-year-old Fall River woman.

The trooper got out of his cruiser to help the other drivers, but his injuries caused him to fall onto the roadway in the right lane, where responding troopers found him.

After the crash, the Jeep continued to travel into the left lane. Feloney was standing outside his vehicle and had minor lacerations and bruises but declined medical attention at the scene, state police said.

Several witnesses told police that the Jeep was traveling erratically before the crash.

Field sobriety tests determined that Feloney was under the influence of alcohol, state police said. He was taken to the State Police-Milton Barracks and held on $5,000 cash bail.

He was expected to be arraigned in Quincy District Court on Monday.

The driver of the BMW was not injured.

