newportdispatch.com
Teen driver involved in single-vehicle crash in Lowell
LOWELL — A teen from Richford was involved in a crash in Lowell on Tuesday. The single-vehicle crash took place on Vermont Route 100 at around 9:20 p.m. Prior to the crash, authorities say they were notified that a vehicle was spotted failing to maintain its lane in Eden.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for stalking, assault in Montpelier
MONTPELIER — A 33-year-old man will face multiple charges following an incident in Montpelier. Authorities say they were notified of an individual who was exhibiting stalking behaviors by following the victim to various locations in their vehicle and showing up at the victim’s home at around 4:00 p.m.
WMUR.com
Newport police seek 2 after drugs allegedly found in home
NEWPORT, N.H. — Police in Newport are searching for two people after they said suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine were found in their Newport home. Newport police said they're looking for Aaron Butler, 32, and Kearsten Simpson, 29. They said they and the Division of Children Youth and Families began investigating the two in October.
VSP: Man dies in Rutland after car crash, shooting
Police are investigating a man's death in Rutland Monday following a reported shooting and car crash.
Police say man shot to death in Rutland was targeted
Jonathan Naranjo, 26, of Brooklyn, was found dead Monday near Cleveland Avenue and State Street,
State police identify man killed in targeted shooting that preceded car crash in Rutland
A 26-year-old man from Brooklyn, New York, was killed after he was shot and then crashed his vehicle, according to a press release from state police Tuesday evening. Read the story on VTDigger here: State police identify man killed in targeted shooting that preceded car crash in Rutland.
mynbc5.com
Woman crashes car through New England Walgreens
A Walgreens in Cornish sustained major damage after a woman crashed her car into the building Thursday. Officials say Donna Letellier, 77, had left the store and got into her vehicle to drive away. According to deputies, Letellier placed her car into drive, instead of reverse, smashing her vehicle through...
WCAX
Lebanon PD to crack down on bad drivers
LEBANON, NH. (WCAX) - Police officers in the Upper Valley have a warning for bad drivers -- knock it off. The Lebanon Police Department began a mid-day driving enforcement campaign Thursday. Twelve officers patrolled strategic areas of the city looking for speeders as well as distracted and impaired drivers. Officers...
mynbc5.com
Crews respond to fire overnight in Morrisville
MORRISTOWN, Vt. — Fire crews in Morrisville responded to a fire just after midnight Friday after a home went up in flames. The fire prompted a road closure off of Route 15 between Morrisville and Hyde Park but has since reopened. The damaged was mainly on the side of...
newportdispatch.com
Single-vehicle crash in Killington leads to charges
KILLINGTON — A 41-year-old woman was arrested for DUI following a crash in Killington on Saturday. The single-vehicle crash took place on East Mountain Road at around 12:00 p.m. Police identified the driver as Amanda Davies, of Killington. Through the course of the investigation, police say they observed several...
newportdispatch.com
Police: Rutland City homicide victim targeted
RUTLAND CITY — Following an autopsy, police have identified the victim of Monday’s homicide in Rutland City as Jonathan Naranjo, 26, of Brooklyn, New York. Police say he was shot in the torso and upper extremities and appears to have been targeted. No one is currently in custody.
WCAX
Police investigating suspicious fire in Chittenden
CHITTENDEN, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police and the Chittenden Fire Department are investigating a suspicious fire in the town of Chittenden. Fire crews responded to a camp on Middle Road Wednesday at about 7:45 a.m. to find the entire house engulfed in flames. Police say nobody was inside and...
mynbc5.com
Former Springfield Police Department officer loses certification
PITTSFORD, Vt. — A former Vermont Police officer has been decertified following a unanimous vote by the Vermont Criminal Justice Board. Former Springfield police officer Anthony Moriglioni had his law enforcement certification permanently revoked without the option for re-certification on Thursday, according to the board. The board made its...
newportdispatch.com
Wanted man arrested in Coventry
COVENTRY — Police say they captured a 40-year-old man from Texas who was wanted on multiple charges relating to a crash in Coventry back in September. Landon Outlaw was arrested yesterday following a tip from the public. He was located in Coventry and taken into custody without incident. On...
Berlin Cop Who Murdered His Ex Previously Spoke of Killing Her, Colleague Says
In the final months of his life, Berlin police officer Jeffrey Strock would break down and cry, a coworker recounted to Vermont State Police investigators. Strock was upset about his on-again, off-again relationship with ex-girlfriend Julie Fandino. Sometimes, Strock would say things were looking up because Fandino was still communicating with him, Officer David Rhoden told state police detectives. But there were also "really bad days" when Strock would cry and talk about how much he missed her.
WCAX
Former Springfield cop stripped of certification
PITTSFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - A former Springfield police officer has been barred from working in law enforcement in Vermont again. The Vermont Criminal Justice Council on Thursday announced that Anthony Moriglioni has been permanently de-certified over gross professional misconduct. It stems from two incidents where he reportedly used profane language while interacting with citizens on duty, including one where he allegedly choked a suspect.
newportdispatch.com
Police: Woman arrested in Clarendon
CLARENDON — A 37-year-old woman from Rutland was arrested following an incident in Clarendon yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a suspicious complaint on Moulton Avenue at around 4:20 p.m. Following an investigation, police allege that Tabetha Drew violated court-ordered conditions of release which prohibited her from having...
WCAX
Police: 1 man dead following shooting in Rutland City
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say one man is dead following a shooting and car crash in Rutland City Monday. It happened near the intersection of State Street and Cleveland Avenue around 4 p.m. The Rutland City Police say they responded to the area and found a car that crashed...
newportdispatch.com
Police: Driver in hit-and-run crash in Montpelier identified
MONTPELIER — A 40-year-old man from Barre was cited following a crash in East Montpelier last month. On October 9, authorities were notified of a single-vehicle crash into a guardrail on Vermont Route 14 south at around 2:30 a.m. Police found the involved vehicle abandoned when they arrived. Following...
Mineville man allegedly spends $6k on company card
A Mineville man was cited to court on Sunday after he allegedly charged over $6,500 on a company credit card for personal items.
