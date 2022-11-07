ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mccurtain County, OK

PSO: Power is restored to McCurtain County after tornado wiped out the entire grid

By Abbie de Vera, FOX23 News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j4WII_0j1msPeP00

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla, — Wayne Green, spokesperson for the Power Service Company of Oklahoma [PSO] stated that the power grid in McCurtain County has been restored.

“Which is extraordinary,” said Green. “Crews worked throughout the weekend to make repairs. The circumstances out where people were working were very challenging. There was a second feeder line that was essentially smashed and buried under fallen pine trees for about mile. The ground underneath was swampy.”

On Friday evening a tornado slammed into Idabel, Okla. and the surrounding areas causing havoc and devastation.

Green says after the storm hit the customer outages, “peaked at 2,347. We do have about 10 customers without power, but that is typical on a normal day.” PSO is working to get power to those customers as well.

Residents impacted by the tornado damage now have power which will help with the extensive cleanup.

©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.

Comments / 1

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

NWS upgrades Idabel tornado to EF-4, estimated winds at 170 mph

IDABEL, Okla. — The National Weather Service has upgraded the Idabel tornado to an EF-4. The Shreveport bureau confirmed the information on Twitter. The tornado tracked for 58 miles, beginning in Texas and ended in McCurtain County, Oklahoma. Estimated winds are believed to be around 170 miles per hour.
IDABEL, OK
KXII.com

Woman in serious conditions after EF-2 tornado hits Choctaw Co.

CHOCTAW CO., Okla. (KXII) -In Choctaw County, near Sawyer, Oklahoma. An EF-2 tornado that developed in Lamar County, Texas crossed over the Red River into Oklahoma, hitting parts of Choctaw County, just before 5 p.m. on Friday. The National Weather Service reports only one woman was injured, Amber Lowe-Danbys. Tornado...
CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

NWS confirms EF-3 tornado tore through Idabel

IDABEL, Okla. — The National Weather Service has officially determined that the tornado that hit Idabel on Friday evening was an EF3. FOX23 visited the city of about 7,000, in Southeast Oklahoma, where the recovery effort is now in full swing. In the Country Club Estates, blue tarps are...
IDABEL, OK
KTEN.com

Long track tornado upgraded to EF-4

McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — The National Weather Service Shreveport found EF-4 damage in Red River County on Tuesday, prompting an upgrade to the twister that tore through McCurtain County on Friday. The survey team found damage compatible with winds of 170 mph, reclassifying the tornado to EF-4 status. The tornado was previously given a preliminary rating of EF-3.
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
easttexasradio.com

The National Weather Service Confirms Six Tornados

According to the National Weather Service, a survey crew in Lamar County confirmed a high-end EF-3 tornado with maximum estimated wind speeds of 160 mph. Another survey crew in Henderson County confirmed an EF-2 tornado with top estimated wind speeds of 115 mph. Additionally, NWS said that an EF-3 tornado, confirmed earlier, started in Red River County and was continuous as it crossed the Red River and went into McCurtain County, Oklahoma. They also reported high-end EF-1 damage, with winds as high as 110 mph, from the tornado previously confirmed in Hughes Springs. So far, there are seven confirmed tornadoes last Friday. Red River County EF-3, Lamar County EF-3, Titus/Morris EF-2, Henderson EF-2, Hopkins EF-2, Cass EF-1, and Rains/Hopkins EF-1.
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Lamar County Severe Weather Update

Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell issued a Declaration of Disaster at about 7:20 Friday night after severe storms roared through the area. A confirmed tornado was spotted on the ground west of Paris shortly before 4:00 pm, moving north-northeast through Hopewell, Caviness, Beaver Creek, and Powderly. At least ten people were injured across the county as strong winds and tornadoes uprooted trees, destroyed homes and buildings, and damaged vehicles.
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Red River County Reports Twister

An EF-3 tornado struck Red River County Friday afternoon, packing winds of 150 miles per hour. Judge L.D Williamson issued a Disaster Declaration. At least ten homes were heavily damaged or destroyed. In addition, they reported several injuries and transported a man to a trauma center at a deer camp north of Clarksville.
RED RIVER COUNTY, TX
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Cleanup underway in Idabel after deadly tornado

IDABEL, Okla. — In Idabel people are cleaning up after a tornado swept through the area. McCurtain County Emergency Manager Cody McDaniel said the tornado killed at least one person and injured 7 others. McDaniel said the damage was shocking. “I’m from Idabel, most of us are. Some of...
IDABEL, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Idabel residents speak out after destructive tornado

IDABEL, Okla. — The community of Idabel has been left picking up the pieces of their lives after a tornado hit McCurtain County on Friday. Crumpled up metal, holes in roofs and whole buildings reduced to rubble – that’s what was left behind after the storm. Cindy...
IDABEL, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Two tornadoes confirmed in McCurtain County, NWS says

McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. — Two tornadoes were confirmed in McCurtain County during a damage survey by the National Weather Service. The National Weather Service said storm surveys are ongoing on four different supercell thunderstorms tracks that occurred on Friday. The first tornado, which was located in Pickens, in northwest...
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
easttexasradio.com

Paris Teen Flown To Trauma Center After Shooting

Paris Police responded to shots fired call in the 1400-block of Fitzhugh Ave., and when they arrived could hear women screaming from inside a residence. Officers found a 15-year-old boy that had a gunshot wound to his chest. The investigation led officers to believe that the shots were fired outside the home and penetrated through a window. They transported the victim to Paris Regional Medical Center and flew him to a Dallas hospital for treatment. The investigation continues.
PARIS, TX
KXII.com

Teenager shot through window in Paris, police say

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A 15-year-old boy was flown to a Dallas hospital after being shot through a window in Paris. The Paris Police said it happened in the 1400 block of Fitzhugh Ave. at 8:03 p.m. Sunday. Police said when they arrived to the area, they heard women screaming...
PARIS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy