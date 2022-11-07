Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
US to climate summit: American big steps won't be repealed
SHARM EL-SHEIKH – U.S. President Joe Biden is coming to international climate talks in Egypt this week with a message that historic American action to fight climate change won't shift into reverse, as happened twice before when Democrats lost power. Current and former Biden top climate officials said the...
KSAT 12
Russia withdrawing, Ukrainian official fears 'city of death'
KYIV – Russia said it began withdrawing troops from the strategic Ukrainian city of Kherson on Thursday, in a potential turning point in the grinding war, but a Ukrainian official warned that Russian land mines could render it a “city of death.”. Kyiv acknowledged Moscow’s forces had no...
KSAT 12
Seoul court approves extradition of New Zealand suspect
SEOUL – A South Korean court has approved the extradition of a 42-year-old woman facing murder charges in New Zealand over her possible connection to the bodies of two long-dead children found abandoned in suitcases in August. The Seoul High Court said Friday its decision came after the unidentified...
Rishi Sunak faces first major foreign policy test at G20 in Bali
When Rishi Sunak steps off the plane in Bali for what will be his first major diplomatic test as prime minister, there is a forecast for heavy rain on the Indonesian island paradise and a veil of gloom over the prospects for any agreement between G20 leaders. The longest shadow...
Ukraine FM: Moscow playing 'hunger games' with world
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — (AP) — Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba pressed Southeast Asian countries for political and material support in his county's fight against Russia, while accusing Moscow on Saturday of playing "hunger games" with the world by holding up shipments of Ukrainian grain and other agricultural products.
Ukraine's heroes defy Putin's darkness to shine
As over one million Ukrainians sit shivering in the dark due to power outages incurred by Putin-strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure, there are those who defy the darkness and let their light shine. Sumy is a small city on the Psel River, a headwater of the mighty Dnieper River. It is located about halfway between Kiev and the Russian border. It was one of the first places attacked by Russian troops at the beginning of the invasion. The local militia, made up of men of all...
Droughts, rising sea levels, Cuba's agriculture under threat
Like the rest of the Caribbean, Cuba is suffering from longer droughts, warmer waters, more intense storms, and higher sea levels because of climate change
In dry, unreliable weather, Indian farmers restore arid land
ANANTAPUR, India — (AP) — Ramesh Hanumaiya digs a few inches into his field with his hand and examines the soil. There is movement in the thick, brown earth: Tiny earthworms being disturbed from their homestead. A handful of dirt filled with earthworms might not seem like much,...
