When, where, and how to cast your vote in the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. ( KTAL/KMSS ) – Polling places open and close at different times across the country. What do you do if your vote is challenged? Here is what you need to know to cast your vote in the ArkLaTex on Tuesday.

When do polls open in my area?

Louisiana polls open the earliest on Nov. 8 at 6:00 a.m. In Texas and Oklahoma , the polls open at 7:00 a.m. Polls open at 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 8 in Arkansas .

What time do the polls close in my area?

Arkansas polling locations will close at 7:30 p.m. on election day. In Louisiana, polls are open until 8:00 p.m. Polling places in Oklahoma and Texas close Tuesday at 7:00 p.m.

Where can I find my polling place?

Each state has a site where you can search for your polling place based on your home address.

What do I need to bring in order to vote?

Arkansas

A voter ID is required to cast your vote. An Arkansas driver’s license, US military ID, a generally recognized picture identification card with name and signature such as a passport, or a public assistance ID card containing a photo.

Louisiana

A voter ID is required to cast your vote. A Louisiana driver’s license, Louisiana Special ID card, US military ID, a generally recognized picture identification card with name and signature such as a passport, or a digital license via LA Wallet.

Oklahoma

A voter ID is required to cast your vote. An Oklahoma driver’s license, Oklahoma ID card, US military ID, US Passport, or a federally recognized tribal document including your name, photograph, and expiration date later than election day. The name on your proof of identity must match your Precinct Registry.

Texas

A voter ID is required to cast your vote. A Texas driver’s license, Texas election ID card, Texas personal ID, Texas handgun license, US military ID containing a photograph, US Passport, or a US Citizenship Certificate containing a photograph.

What do I do if my vote is challenged?

Be sure to check that you’re registered to vote through your local election office, a voter helpline, or your state’s online voter portal. Louisiana, Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas do not allow same-day registration .

Check that you have the required identification verification to vote in person before heading to your polling place. You must go to your correct polling place (see online voter portals above). If you don’t know where your polling place is you can also contact your local election office during their hours of operation.

If machines are not operational, ask poll workers for a paper ballot. Voters that are in line before the polling location must be allowed to vote. They cannot turn you away. If you’re not on the voter registration list, have poll workers check again. Ask the poll worker to verify that you’re at the correct location.

If your eligibility to vote is still challenged and you’re at the right polling place, ask to cast a provisional ballot. You can track your provisional ballot here .

Voter helplines include:

How do I vote?

Most polling places will provide you with a ballot then poll workers will show you where to vote. Ballots are entered into a machine or box when finished.

How do I report voter intimidation?

Call one of the hotlines above to report the intimidation. Later, file a claim with the FBI through 800-CALL-FBI or online . If you face voter intimidation, demand a ballot from the poll site. Do not let someone scare you into voting or not voting for a candidate. The voter hotlines have free lawyers on hand that can offer advice on legal action if you’re blocked from voting. Write down the names of the people who stopped you from voting and the contact information for any witnesses you have available.

