Denzel Ward, Wyatt Teller return to practice with Dolphins up next

As the Cleveland Brown try to continue to pull their season out of the hole they dug, they get a big boost in practice today. With the Miami Dolphins next on their schedule, the Browns get two starters in cornerback Denzel Ward and guard Wyatt Teller back at practice.

Ward has missed the past three games, four weeks total including the bye week, with a concussion suffered against the Los Angeles Chargers. Teller suffered a calf injury against the New England Patriots and has missed the past two games. The Browns also designated running back Jerome Ford and defensive end Chase Winovich for return as well today.