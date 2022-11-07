ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, SC

WMBF

Suspect in custody after standoff with Florence police, U.S. Marshals

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is in custody after a standoff at a Florence with Florence police and U.S. Marshals. Florence Police Captain Mike Brandt said officers were assisting U.S. Marshals on a warrant service on Cherokee Road near Lawton Drive. The warrant for the suspect, Nigee Glenn Wilson,...
FLORENCE, SC
abcnews4.com

Man in custody after deputies, U.S. Marshals surround Florence apartment complex

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A man was taken into custody after more than a dozen officers surrounded an apartment complex in Florence Thursday afternoon. Florence Police Captain Mike Brandt said they're were assisting U.S. Marshals in a warrant service at an apartment complex near the intersection of Lawton Drive and Cherokee Road.
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

2 charged after illegal drugs found at Florence County home

Travis Sentell McCrea, 41, is charged with trafficking in cocaine base, trafficking in cocaine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, trafficking in heroin and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Heather Antonionette Echols, 36, is charged with trafficking in cocaine base, trafficking in cocaine, possession...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Police release surveillance pictures in Florence Waffle House shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence Police Department released surveillance pictures of people wanted for questioning after a shooting at a Waffle House. The shooting took place in the early morning hours of Oct. 30 at the Waffle House along Pamplico Highway. Investigators said there was a verbal and...
FLORENCE, SC
WMBF

2 arrested in Florence County drug investigation

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence County deputies arrested two people Monday after executing a search warrant in the Franklin Drive area of Florence. Haley Brook Bellamy, 21, of Florence was charged with distribution of controlled substances, possession with distribute cocaine and possession with intent to distribute marijuana and three counts of unlawful conduct toward a child.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office: runaway teen found safe

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says reported runaway teen Anajiah Newberry has been found safe and is with her family. Authorities says the 16 year old was reported as a runaway from her Manning Avenue residence on Oct. 28. She was seen in different Sumter residencies after...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Authorities capture escaped Robeson County inmate in South Carolina

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina authorities captured an inmate accused of escaping from a Robeson County facility. Joshua Ostwalt, 32, was taken into custody without incident Thursday afternoon in York County. Authorities said escaped around 3 p.m. Wednesday from the recreation yard at the Robeson Confinement in...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WMBF

33-year-old killed, another person hurt in Florence County shooting

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating one of two deadly shootings in Florence County. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said two victims were shot Sunday on Ervin Street. Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken later said 33-year-old Deangelo Darnell James died as a result of the incident....
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Police: Suspect wanted for killing 37-year-old man in Laurinburg

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) - Police in Laurinburg are searching for the suspect in a fatal shooting Monday night. Officers with the Laurinburg Police Department were called to the 500 block of Wagram Street around 10 p.m. for shots fired. According to the report, responding officers found a 37-year-old man shot...
LAURINBURG, NC

