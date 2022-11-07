Read full article on original website
Manhunt underway for 2 escaped inmates, 1 charged with attempted murder, in Chesterfield County: Sheriff
The Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office is alerting the public of two escaped inmates from their detention center.
Suspect in custody after standoff with Florence police, U.S. Marshals
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is in custody after a standoff at a Florence with Florence police and U.S. Marshals. Florence Police Captain Mike Brandt said officers were assisting U.S. Marshals on a warrant service on Cherokee Road near Lawton Drive. The warrant for the suspect, Nigee Glenn Wilson,...
Man in custody after deputies, U.S. Marshals surround Florence apartment complex
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A man was taken into custody after more than a dozen officers surrounded an apartment complex in Florence Thursday afternoon. Florence Police Captain Mike Brandt said they're were assisting U.S. Marshals in a warrant service at an apartment complex near the intersection of Lawton Drive and Cherokee Road.
98-year-old Florence man says being robbed at gunpoint in own yard was terrifying
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Henry Bryant, 98, said he's thankful to be alive after two men robbed him at gunpoint Monday while he was doing yard work outside his home in North Florence. “I have a little hole in my drive on the other side of the house. And...
2 charged after illegal drugs found at Florence County home
Travis Sentell McCrea, 41, is charged with trafficking in cocaine base, trafficking in cocaine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, trafficking in heroin and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Heather Antonionette Echols, 36, is charged with trafficking in cocaine base, trafficking in cocaine, possession...
Sheriff’s Community Impact Team executes search warrant on Foxfield Road in Rockingham
ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Community Impact Team executed a search warrant at a residence on Foxfield Road in the Meadow Wood Sun-division on Thursday. Investigators have been receiving complaints of illegal activity at the residence and identified John Henry Quick, 46, as a suspect. During...
Florence police officer wounded in mass shooting retires after 18 years of service
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Lieutenant Scott Williamson retired from the Florence Police Department Thursday after 18 years on the job, according to a news release. The city says, "He served the City of Florence with professionalism, integrity, and tenacity over his 18-year career." Williamson started as a Class III...
Man robbed at gunpoint while unloading truck in Florence County: Deputies
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police responded to the 600 block of Bradford Street regarding an armed robbery on Monday around 11:30 a.m. Officers learned that two people approached the victim while he was unloading dirt from his truck and took money and a cell phone from the victim at gunpoint, police said.
Police release surveillance pictures in Florence Waffle House shooting
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence Police Department released surveillance pictures of people wanted for questioning after a shooting at a Waffle House. The shooting took place in the early morning hours of Oct. 30 at the Waffle House along Pamplico Highway. Investigators said there was a verbal and...
Police search Horry County school bus after reports of alleged weapon on board
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two school bus routes were delayed Friday afternoon after police stopped to search a bus reported to have a weapon onboard. Principal of Carolina Forest High School, Gaye Driggers, said officers responded to a CFHS school bus, running routes 45 and 56, regarding a student who allegedly had a weapon.
Police: Deputies shot at while responding to car accident
WAGRAM —Scotland County sheriff’s deputies were shot at on Nov. 6 while responding to a car accident. According to Capt. Randy Dover, deputies responded to Riverton Road just after midnight. There was no one around the car when deputies arrived and were told the male had walked into...
Former Robeson County detention officers charged in connection to inmate’s death
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - A pair of former detention officers are now facing charges in connection to an inmate’s death in Robeson County. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that Larry Jones and Robbie Page are each charged with failure to discharge duties. The charges stem from...
Several wanted for questioning after Waffle House shooting in Florence: Police
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence Police Department is searching for several people after a Waffle House shooting on Oct. 30. Around 2:20 a.m., officers from the Florence Police Department responded to 551 Pamplico Hwy, the Waffle House, regarding a shooting. One victim was injured during the incident and...
2 arrested in Florence County drug investigation
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence County deputies arrested two people Monday after executing a search warrant in the Franklin Drive area of Florence. Haley Brook Bellamy, 21, of Florence was charged with distribution of controlled substances, possession with distribute cocaine and possession with intent to distribute marijuana and three counts of unlawful conduct toward a child.
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office: runaway teen found safe
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says reported runaway teen Anajiah Newberry has been found safe and is with her family. Authorities says the 16 year old was reported as a runaway from her Manning Avenue residence on Oct. 28. She was seen in different Sumter residencies after...
Authorities capture escaped Robeson County inmate in South Carolina
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina authorities captured an inmate accused of escaping from a Robeson County facility. Joshua Ostwalt, 32, was taken into custody without incident Thursday afternoon in York County. Authorities said escaped around 3 p.m. Wednesday from the recreation yard at the Robeson Confinement in...
33-year-old killed, another person hurt in Florence County shooting
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating one of two deadly shootings in Florence County. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said two victims were shot Sunday on Ervin Street. Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken later said 33-year-old Deangelo Darnell James died as a result of the incident....
Florence County coroner identifies victims in 2 separate deadly weekend shootings
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken has identified two victims in separate deadly shootings over the weekend. Dominique Maxie Taylor, 34, of Florence, died in a shooting Saturday evening on Autumn Lane, according to von Lutcken. Joseph Michael Barefoot, 19, was arrested and charged with murder, pointing and presenting a […]
Police: Suspect wanted for killing 37-year-old man in Laurinburg
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) - Police in Laurinburg are searching for the suspect in a fatal shooting Monday night. Officers with the Laurinburg Police Department were called to the 500 block of Wagram Street around 10 p.m. for shots fired. According to the report, responding officers found a 37-year-old man shot...
Marion County councilman, 5 others officially arrested in connection to criminal conspiracy case
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Six men, including a Marion County councilman, were booked into jail in connection to a criminal conspiracy case. Authorities arrested councilman Oscar Foxworth, Leon Woodbury, Liston Dykes II, Alvin Hayes and Anthony Graves on Tuesday on charges of receiving goods or services fraudulently obtained and criminal conspiracy.
