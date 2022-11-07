Twitch and YouTube personality Nik Nocturnal is back to react to our Loud List of Metalhead TikToks That Don’t Suck. Or do they? Nik had some big opinions on our Loud List, as well as the TikTok platform in general. “I’m somewhat of a metalhead TikTok poser myself,” Nik says. “I can definitely bank the statement that there is a lot of very bad content on there. But metal on TikTok, especially in the mainstream, gets a bad wrap, so I’m curious to see what Loudwire considers good TikTok content. I’m very well prepared for the cringe… it’s still TikTok.”

