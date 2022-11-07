Read full article on original website
Researchers learn to engineer growth of crystalline materials consisting of nanometer-size gold clusters
First insights into engineering crystal growth by atomically precise metal nanoclusters have been achieved in a study performed by researchers in Singapore, Saudi Arabia and Finland. The work was published in Nature Chemistry. Ordinary solid matter consists of atoms organized in a crystal lattice. The chemical character of the atoms...
New research shows ancestral Māori adapted quickly in the face of rapid climate change
When the ancestors of Māori made landfall in Aotearoa some 750 years ago, it marked the final stop of the greatest expansion of human migration in prehistory. Much of their story—exactly when they arrived and where they initially settled, how quickly the population grew, and how they sustained themselves and adapted during rapidly changing climate conditions—has remained elusive until now.
New study of Ötzi the Iceman suggests his preservation story was not a series of miracles
A small team of researchers affiliated with institutions in Norway, Sweden and Austria, has found evidence that suggests a flaw in the original story of how Ötzi (the Iceman) remained preserved for so long. In their paper published in the journal The Holocene, the group details what they describe as a more plausible explanation.
A dual boost for optical delay scanning
Various applications of pulsed laser sources rely on the ability to produce a series of pulse pairs with a stepwise increasing delay between them. Implementing such optical delay scanning with high precision is demanding, in particular for long delays. Addressing this challenge, ETH physicists have developed a versatile "dual-comb" laser that combines a wide scanning range with high power, low noise, stable operation, and ease of use—thereby offering bright prospects for practical uses.
Study provides first snapshot of global experiences with water insecurity
Countries in Latin America, Asia and Africa have experienced severe droughts and unprecedented floods in the last year. New research from Northwestern University is the first to provide a more nuanced and global view of the experience of water insecurity. In a new study published in The Lancet Planetary Health,...
Researchers evaluate urban-rural human settlements in China from objective and subjective perspectives
The improvement of human settlements is an important goal of the United Nations 2030 Sustainable Development, which has also attracted wide attention from the Chinese government and scholars. However, previous studies on human settlements often separated urban and rural areas, and separated subjective evaluation from objective evaluation, which was not in line with the characteristics of close interaction between human and environment in human settlements.
Study demonstrates tailored Ising superconductivity in intercalated bulk niobium diselenide
When 2D layered materials are made thinner (i.e., at the atomic scale), their properties can dramatically change, sometimes resulting in the emergence of entirely new features and in the loss of others. While new or emerging properties can be very advantageous for the development of new technologies, retaining some of the material's original properties is often equally important.
Nanocrystals store light energy and drive chemical reactions
Chemistry is increasingly making use of the trick plants can do with photosynthesis: driving chemical reactions that run poorly or do not occur spontaneously at all with light energy. This requires suitable photocatalysts that capture light energy and make it available for the reaction. In the journal Angewandte Chemie, a Chinese research team has now introduced layered core/shell quantum dots that efficiently drive challenging organic transformations. Their low toxicity is a particular advantage.
Antiviral substances discovered within native plants in South Korea
Codonopsis lanceolata, more commonly referred to as "deodeok," is used as a medicinal herb in South Korea. It is cultivated in large quantities and has been an integral part of Korean cuisine across history. Aster koraiensis, or Korean starwort, is a common flower that resembles a daisy, which is only found in the Korean peninsula.
Productivity drops by 76% throughout the workday when temperatures hit 104 F, study finds
It is predicted that the planet's average temperature could be between 2 and 9.7°F (1.1 to 5.4°C) warmer in 2100 than it is today. But what impact would this increase in temperature have on the global workforce?. Researchers at Loughborough University, led by Professor George Havenith, Director of...
Team uses AI and satellite images to release first-ever global estimates for road transportation greenhouse emissions
The Environmental Protection Agency estimates that the transportation sector accounts for approximately 27% of all greenhouse gas emissions annually in the United States, and emissions from road transportation—driven by carbon-creating internal combustion vehicles—account for a large majority of that. For years, researchers have tried to measure these emissions...
Centimeter-scale multicolor printing with a pixelated optical cavity
Structural colors result from interactions between light and nanostructures. Engineering structural colors is a promising, rapidly emerging research field. Compared with conventional painting technology using chemical dyes, structural color has a broader range of technological applications for color management. Thanks in part to its excellent durability, structural color offers an environmentally friendly route for color printing.
New strategy to effectively prevent component failures in metals
When a metal is stressed far below its yield strength at elevated temperatures, a process known as creep can occur. Creep, the time-dependent deformation of materials, is responsible for a great number of component failures at high temperatures. Scientists know that eliminating grain boundaries in materials is a useful way of resisting high-temperature creep in metals. However, a team of researchers has developed a different strategy for inhibiting creep by using stable grain boundary networks.
Experimental data validates new theory for molecular diffusion in polymer matrices
After several years of developing the theoretical ideas, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign researchers have validated multiple novel predictions about the fundamental mechanism of transport of atoms and molecules (penetrants) in chemically complex molecular and polymer liquid matrices. The study from Materials Science and Engineering (MatSE) Professor Ken Schweizer and Dr....
Study finds future terrestrial ecosystem will produce more oxygen for the atmosphere
In a study led by Dr. Lei Ding and Prof. Jianping Huang (College of Atmospheric Sciences, Lanzhou University), researchers found the future terrestrial ecosystem will produce more oxygen for atmosphere when exploring the variation of the modern oxygen cycle. "Oxygen cycle is an essential biogeochemical cycle for all aerobic life...
Autonomous vehicle technology provides non-intrusive exploration on western Pacific island
Griffith University researchers are using the same technology that helps control automated vehicles and is used in speed cameras to find ancient sites in the Mariana Islands. Published in the Journal of Computer Application in Archaeology, the paper explores the use of lidar on the western Pacific island of Guåhan (Guam) to map sites which previously may not have been discovered.
Examining the 'forgetfulness' of state-of-the-art climate models in equatorial and coastal regions
General circulation models play an important role in researching and predicting climate change, and so assessing their performance as they are developed and refined is hugely important. Climate "memory" is a well-known concept in climate science. It refers to the effects of slowly responding subsystems (e.g., the ocean) to the...
