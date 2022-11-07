Read full article on original website
Clearmont approves welcome sign
The Clearmont City Council approved a “Welcome to Clearmont” sign at the October 18 meeting. Circle C Signs, Clarinda, IA, will be contacted and asked to present design ideas. Last month’s minutes were approved, as well as the monthly bills to be paid. The city did not...
Lettuce Dream receives ARPA funds from Nodaway County
The Nodaway County Commissioners presented Lettuce Dream, Maryville, with $50,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds for its general fund. Associate Commissioners Chris Burns and Scott Walk look on as Director Jennie Moore received the check from Commissioner Bill Walker. On the back, Collector Treasurer Marilyn Jenkins also attended. Lettuce...
Library offers adult program
The Maryville Public Library November adult program, “Christmas Tags and Treat bags” will be 10 am to 1 pm, Saturday, November 12 in the library basement. Registration is $5 at the front desk or by calling 660.582.5281. There are only 20 spots available.
Taxes remain the same across most of the county
Nodaway County property owners, for the most part, will see little difference in tax levy payment from last year. The highest rate is in Nodaway Township at $10.13 per $100 assessed valuation, which is a $1.32 increase from last year. The taxing entities and rates for taxpayers in the West Nodaway Fire District are: state, 3¢; Senate Bill 40, 4.97¢; health center, 4.95¢; township, 5¢; West Nodaway Fire, 27.41¢; West Nodaway R-I, $5.2353; City of Burlington Jct., $2.9197 Nodaway Township road bond, 46.38¢; township road and bridge, 85¢; senior citizen fund, 4.97¢; and county, 16¢.
Shain donates to Toys 4 Tots
Sharon Shain, Maryville, recently, donated several toys to the Today’s Civic Women’s Toys for Tots of Nodaway County. The annual toy drive is underway until Thursday, December 1. The Nodaway News Leader is offering a $5 credit off of a one-year subscription with the donation of a toy.
Hilah Macrander
Hilah Jean Macrander, 80, Clearmont, died Sunday, November 6, 2022, at St. Luke’s North Hospital in Kansas City. She was born January 22, 1942, in Maryville, to “Wid” and Bernice Griffey Hamilton. She was a 1960 graduate of Clearmont High School and graduated from Gard Business College.
Daisy Workman
Daisy Workman, 92, died Tuesday, November 8, 2022. She was born November 15, 1929, in Maryville, to Otis and Addie Marie Schenkel. She graduated from Maryville High School and attended Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville. In 1949, she married Lester James Sr., in Council Bluffs, IA. He preceded her in...
Maryville earns revenge over St. Pius X
The Spoofhound Football squad defeated St. Pius X 38-21 on November 4 in Maryville to advance to the district championship. The Warriors had won the previous three meetings between the two teams, including a 34-27 win earlier in the season on September 6. It was the perfect stage on a cold and wet fall night for Maryville to avenge that loss, and they did just that.
Maryville soccer looks to make state run
The Spoofhound Boys Soccer Team has had a dominant season, to say the least. However, the MEC and Class 1 District 8 Champions aren’t done yet. Now Maryville looks ahead to a Class 1 State Quarterfinals match-up against the Summit Christian Academy, Lee’s Summit. The Spoofhounds will have the honor of hosting at the Bearcat Pitch at 1 pm, Saturday, November 12.
