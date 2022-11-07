The Spoofhound Football squad defeated St. Pius X 38-21 on November 4 in Maryville to advance to the district championship. The Warriors had won the previous three meetings between the two teams, including a 34-27 win earlier in the season on September 6. It was the perfect stage on a cold and wet fall night for Maryville to avenge that loss, and they did just that.

MARYVILLE, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO