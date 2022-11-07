ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania women accused of stealing $23K in perfume from Nordstrom

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two women are facing charges in connection with the theft of nearly $23,000 in perfume from a Pittsburgh-area mall, authorities said. According to WPXI-TV, Ross Township police arrested Stephanie Hopkins and De Siree Riley on Thursday after a manager at the Ross Park Mall’s Nordstrom store accused two women of stealing more than 70 bottles of luxury fragrances in two separate incidents.
Teen facing terror charges for alleged ISIS-inspired plot

BANGOR, Maine — Federal officials have upgraded charges against a Maine teenager accused of building explosives as part of a plot to attack a mosque in Chicago. Xavier Pelkey was initially charged with federal weapons offenses in February, and in a two-count superseding indictment returned on Nov. 9, was charged with conspiracy to provide material support to terrorists and possession of unregistered destructive devices.
Contractor fined $12,000 for not finishing job on schedule, causing traffic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A contracting company has been fined $12,000 for not completing its work on schedule. According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, Rogers Group agreed to finish construction on a bridge located over Charlotte Pike within nine hours. The contracting company completed the project four hours over the allotted time frame.
Schools closed due to sickness in Tennessee

Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and multiple school districts are shutting down as emergency rooms, doctor's offices and clinics fill up. Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and multiple school districts are shutting down as emergency rooms, doctor's offices and clinics fill up. Rutherford County Schools could be getting more portable...
Winning Powerball Ticket from Murfreesboro

The biggest Powerball jackpot of all time has finally been won by a lucky Californian. They're now a multi-billionaire. But there were also several Tennessee winners, including one from Murfreesboro. The local purchased their ticket at the Speedway on Church Street and won 50-thousand dollars. A Chattanooga player that matched five numbers walked away with 500-thousand bucks.
Tennessee hospitals overwhelmed by flu cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - When the cold weather comes, so does the flu. Tennessee is one of the hardest hit states in the country right now for the flu as flu season hits harder and earlier this year. Now, local hospitals said they are having to make adjustments to deal with the influx of flu patients.
