Suspect in Millersville manhunt taken into custody in Robertson County
The suspect who fled a traffic stop in Millersville Sunday night has been taken into custody.
KRMG
Man charged in 1994 murders of Texas couple, their 3-year-old child
Man charged in 1994 murders of Texas couple, their 3-year-old child Garcia is accused of stabbing Francisco Santoni, 59, Maria Concepcion “Connie” Villa, 28, and 3-year-old Dante Santoni to death. (NCD)
KRMG
Man arrested after bodies of baby and woman reported missing found in South Carolina
Man arrested after bodies of baby and woman reported missing found in South Carolina A man was arrested on Nov. 10 after two bodies were found in a South Carolina home. (NCD)
3 arrested after driving stolen SUV in Mt. Juliet; gun & drugs recovered
Three people were arrested Sunday after they were caught driving a stolen SUV in Mt. Juliet.
Pennsylvania women accused of stealing $23K in perfume from Nordstrom
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two women are facing charges in connection with the theft of nearly $23,000 in perfume from a Pittsburgh-area mall, authorities said. According to WPXI-TV, Ross Township police arrested Stephanie Hopkins and De Siree Riley on Thursday after a manager at the Ross Park Mall’s Nordstrom store accused two women of stealing more than 70 bottles of luxury fragrances in two separate incidents.
Teen facing terror charges for alleged ISIS-inspired plot
BANGOR, Maine — Federal officials have upgraded charges against a Maine teenager accused of building explosives as part of a plot to attack a mosque in Chicago. Xavier Pelkey was initially charged with federal weapons offenses in February, and in a two-count superseding indictment returned on Nov. 9, was charged with conspiracy to provide material support to terrorists and possession of unregistered destructive devices.
Virginia sailor who flew to Houston to kill pregnant girlfriend sentenced to life without parole
HOUSTON — A Virginia sailor, convicted of killing his Houston-area girlfriend after learning she was pregnant, was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole. According to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, Marcus Levail Murphy flew to Houston for three hours on Feb. 24, 2015,...
11 vehicle crash causes major traffic interruptions on I-65 South
I-65 South is currently shut down near the Sumner/Robertson County line due to a crash involving 11 vehicles.
WSMV
Contractor fined $12,000 for not finishing job on schedule, causing traffic
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A contracting company has been fined $12,000 for not completing its work on schedule. According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, Rogers Group agreed to finish construction on a bridge located over Charlotte Pike within nine hours. The contracting company completed the project four hours over the allotted time frame.
dicksonpost.com
Opinion: As Tennessee drivers get new license plates, consider one that supports a cause
In January 2022, Tennessee announced the requirement for all drivers to get a new license plate. Since a new plate is required, it’s a great time to consider a specialty plate that will help our local children. It seems the norm to receive daily emails, calls and even texts...
WTVC
Tennessee mom asks for birthday cards for her autistic son who loves opening mail
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Tennessee mom is asking fellow Tennesseans and people from states beyond to help make her autistic son's birthday special by simply mailing him a letter or card. Fayetteville resident Lauren Porter says her three-year-old son Axl has a high functioning form of autism and one of the things...
Florida couple rescued after boat breaks free during Hurricane Nicole
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — First responders in St. Lucie County helped rescue a couple and their pets Wednesday night after hurricane-force winds lodged their boat under a causeway. David Snow and his wife were aboard their sailboat Wednesday evening when winds broke the 52-foot vessel free in the Indian...
WKRN
Schools closed due to sickness in Tennessee
Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and multiple school districts are shutting down as emergency rooms, doctor's offices and clinics fill up. Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and multiple school districts are shutting down as emergency rooms, doctor's offices and clinics fill up. Rutherford County Schools could be getting more portable...
wgnsradio.com
Winning Powerball Ticket from Murfreesboro
The biggest Powerball jackpot of all time has finally been won by a lucky Californian. They're now a multi-billionaire. But there were also several Tennessee winners, including one from Murfreesboro. The local purchased their ticket at the Speedway on Church Street and won 50-thousand dollars. A Chattanooga player that matched five numbers walked away with 500-thousand bucks.
This Is The Best Truck Stop Restaurant In Tennessee
LoveFood found the best roadside eateries in the country, including this stop in Tennessee.
East TN wildfires flare up before Hurricane Nicole remnants arrive
Tennessee Division of Forestry reported 30 new fires on Wednesday, seven are actively burning.
Crews continue to respond to 'The Dragon' motorcycle crash
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — A section of Highway 129, known as "The Dragon", has shut down due to a wildfire resulting from a motorcycle crash. According to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture, the fire is an estimated 177 acres. It is 90% contained. The fire was first reported by...
WSMV
Tennessee hospitals overwhelmed by flu cases
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - When the cold weather comes, so does the flu. Tennessee is one of the hardest hit states in the country right now for the flu as flu season hits harder and earlier this year. Now, local hospitals said they are having to make adjustments to deal with the influx of flu patients.
KRMG
WATCH: Floridians share images of Nicole damage
WATCH: Floridians share images of Nicole damage Nicole left thousands without power as it swept through Florida. (NCD)
mahoningmatters.com
Crash on notorious road known as ‘The Dragon’ starts wildfire in Smoky Mountains park
A motorcycle crash on the notorious stretch of road known as “The Dragon” ignited a wildfire that has spread across 100 acres inside Great Smoky Mountains National Park, according to Tennessee officials. The fire was 90% contained Monday, Nov. 9, and some ongoing “rain is likely to help...
