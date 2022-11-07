Read full article on original website
Related
KXLY
America’s ER Docs Warn of Surge in Patients Due to ‘Tripledemic’
FRIDAY, Nov. 11, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Emergency rooms are clogged with people who are waiting for inpatient beds or other care and it’s causing a crisis, according to the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP). ACEP is one of more than 30 medical, patient advocacy and public...
KXLY
Standard Testosterone Threshold Not Accurate for Younger Men
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 9, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Age-specific cutoff points for low testosterone among men aged 20 to 44 years are substantially higher than the standard cutoff point, according to a study published online Oct. 25 in The Journal of Urology. Alex Zhu, from the University of Michigan in...
KXLY
Science Reveals Why Eye Contact Is Tough for People With Autism
FRIDAY, Nov. 11, 2022 (HealthDay News) — A common characteristic of autism is a reluctance to make eye contact with others, and researchers now think they know where in the brain this comes from. Brain scans show that folks with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) had significantly less activity in...
KXLY
Mindfulness worked as well for anxiety as drug in study
Mindfulness meditation worked as well as a standard drug for treating anxiety in the first head-to-head comparison. The study tested a widely used mindfulness program that includes 2 1/2 hours of classes weekly and 45 minutes of daily practice at home. Participants were randomly assigned to the program or daily use of a generic drug sold under the brand name Lexapro for depression and anxiety.
KXLY
In Utero Air Pollution Exposure Tied to Infant Neurodevelopmental Delays
THURSDAY, Nov. 10, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Exposure to air pollution during pregnancy is significantly associated with delays in neurodevelopment, according to a study published online Nov. 9 in Developmental Medicine & Child Neurology. Ping Shih, from the National Taiwan University Hospital in Taipei, and colleagues evaluated the association...
KXLY
Antiepileptic Med Use Increasing in Nursing Home Residents With Dementia
THURSDAY, Nov. 10, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Antiepileptic prescribing among nursing home residents with Alzheimer disease and related dementias (ADRD) is increasing, according to a study published online Nov. 9 in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society. Molly Candon, Ph.D., from University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, and colleagues...
KXLY
Health Highlights: Nov. 10, 2022
Can sex trigger an asthma attack? When it comes to the risk of having an asthma attack, vigorous sex is akin to walking up two flights of stairs, the author of a new study noted. Your smartphone is a haven for allergens. A high school student’s science project found that...
Comments / 0