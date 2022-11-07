ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Man brought bag loaded with weapons to Columbia Metropolitan Airport, prosecutor says

By Noah Feit
The State
The State
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q4WHv_0j1mqNCb00

A Midlands man was arrested after being stopped with a bag full of weapons at Columbia Metropolitan Airport , the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Monday in a news release.

David Lee Angell, a 51-year-old Columbia resident, was charged with knowing and willfully entering into an airport area in violation of security requirements and has been detained following a contested bond hearing in federal court in Columbia, according to the release.

The incident happened Oct. 27, according to an affidavit.

During a court appearance, an FBI special agent testified that Angell was stopped at TSA screening while attempting to board a plane, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. A search of Angell’s carry-on bag revealed that he had three smoke grenades, one set of plastic stun knuckles, three stun batons, two knives, and two cans of pepper spray in his carry-on bag, according to the release.

“All of these items are prohibited from being in a passenger’s carry-on baggage ,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Angell told an airport security officer he was flying to Oregon, where he was moving to “attend military training, and attempt to re-enlist in the Marines,” according to the affidavit. Information about who was conducting the military training was not available.

Initially, Angell told the officer he didn’t know the items were not permitted, but there was a sign at the front of the TSA security checkpoint listing prohibited items, as well as a warning on one of the cans of pepper spray saying it was not allowed in carry-on bags for civil airplanes, the affidavit said.

When the officer told Angell he would have been better off putting the items into his checked baggage, Angell replied that he attempted to do that, but records show he had successfully checked four bags for the same flight, according to the affidavit. There was no word if any other weapons or banned items were found in Angell’s checked bags.

The FBI arrested Angell, and bond was denied during an appearance in federal court, according to the release.

If convicted, Angell faces a maximum punishment of one year in prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

The case is being investigated by the FBI, Columbia Metropolitan Department of Public Safety, and TSA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abccolumbia.com

RCSD: arrests made in neighborhood shooting incident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of three individuals connected to a shooting incident that happened Sept. 29 near Ridge View High School. Brian Samuel Jr., 18, and two unidentified minors were each charged with aggravated breach of peace. Deputies say they reported to...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Manhunt underway for escaped inmate in Clarendon County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A manhunt is underway Thursday morning for an escaped inmate. The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office said the man escaped from the Clarendon County Detention Center. Shaun Wayne Wiles is described as being roughly 5′10 in height and approximately 160 lbs with grey hair. He has...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Multiple teen suspects arrested in Richland County shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrests of multiple suspects in a shooting that happened near Ridge View High School. On Sept. 29 deputies were dispatched on reports of shots fired in a neighborhood adjacent to the school at around 12:30 p.m. Investigators found...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
thenewirmonews.com

4 motorcycle group members charged in deadly shooting

Four South Carolina men have been charged in a shooting on a Lexington County road last month that left a person dead. Thirty-three-year-old Shane Andrzejewski of Lexington, 28-year-old Joshua Allen Dutton of Columbia, 38-year-old Casey Thomas Goodson of Chapin and 34-year-old William Douglas McGathen Simpson of Edgefield are each charged with one count of murder, one count of conspiracy and seven counts of attempted murder, according to arrest warrants.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Bond set at $1 million in Columbia crime spree

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A judge set bond at $1 million for a 56-year-old man accused of robbing a store at gunpoint and breaking into two businesses. William F. Wilson is charged with Armed Robbery, Possession of a Deadly Weapon during a Violent Crime, Burglary First Degree, Burglary Second Degree, and Two Counts of Petit Larceny.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Remains of soldiers excavated at Revolutionary War battleground in Camden

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - A team of archaeologists uncovered the remains of multiple revolutionary war soldiers from the Battle of Camden. The South Carolina Battleground Preservation Trust announced on Veterans Day the discovery of 14 soldiers at the site. The trust acted on behalf of the Historic Camden Foundation and contracted the South Carolina Insitute of Archaeology and Anthropology.
CAMDEN, SC
WIS-TV

Father of dead Newberry baby charged with homicide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Lee Foster said Colie Dawkins has had his charges updated to include homicide by child abuse. Dawkins is the father of six-month-old Legacy, who was found dead in his vehicle after he’d made threats against the baby during a domestic dispute. Dawkins was arrested but released on bond on Oct. 27. He was initially charged with unlawful conduct to a child.
NEWBERRY, SC
wach.com

Police searching for Lexington Shoe Repair burglar

LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — Lexington Police needs your help in identifying this alleged burglar who was seen on security cameras breaking into Lexington Shoe Repair on Columbia Ave. Officials say on or between the date of Nov. 6 and 7, an unknown White man forcefully entered the business of...
LEXINGTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Remains of fourteen Revolutionary War soldiers discovered at Camden Battlefield

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Archeologists made a significant discovery just a few inches below ground at the Revolutionary War Camden Battlefield. The SC Battleground Preservation Trust announced the excavation of fourteen Revolutionary War soldiers who were killed in the Battle of Camden in 1780. SC Institute for Archeology and Anthropology archaeologist James Legg led the onsite field team.
CAMDEN, SC
WIS-TV

Coroner identifies victim of Lexington Co. collision

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the victim who died after a motor vehicle incident at the intersection of Wescott Road and Bush River Road. The collision occurred on Thursday, Nov. 10, around 4 p.m. in Lexington County. According to coroner Fisher, Jennifer Oneal...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Richland deputies investigate overnight shooting on Wynn Way

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies are investigating a possible shooting overnight. It happened at the 200 block of Wynn Way in Columbia. Investigators say they responded to the shooting around 3:30am. When deputies arrived they say they found one person with a gunshot wound, they were taken...
COLUMBIA, SC
manninglive.com

Sheriff's Office provides information on escaped inmate

The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office has been actively working to apprehend an individual that escaped from the Clarendon County Detention Center. Shortly after 1 a.m. this morning, The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office was notified thru dispatch that an inmate had escaped from the Clarendon County Detention Center. The inmate was identified as 42 y/o Shaun Wayne Wiles.
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
11K+
Followers
521
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy