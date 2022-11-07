Cheektowaga man arrested by New York State police for crimes against children

According to New York State police 55-year-old John Stonefield of Cheektowaga was arrested on November 4 for possessing a sexual performance by a child.

Police said an Internet Crimes Against Children investigation was conducted and determined Stonefield possessed child pornography.

The Maryvale School District superintendent confirmed to 7 News that Stonefield was employed as a cleaner during the 2021-22 school year but is no longer employed by the district.