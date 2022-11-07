The old Rock Gym is getting a makeover thanks to Brent Nedbalek and Triton Air Corporation. The old gym has received a new floor finish, backboards, seating, bathrooms, and will soon have a new scoreboard thanks to Triton Air. Brent Nedbalek got with the Brenham School District and asked how he could help the kids in the Brenham Youth Basketball League. The result is all the improvements at the Rock Gym. Crews from the Brenham School District have been busy over the past several months making improvements to the gym which was originally built in 1940. The old Rock Gym is located on 6th Street next door to the Community Education Building in Brenham.

BRENHAM, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO