HOLIDAY GIFT ART WALK COMING TO DOWNTOWN BRENHAM
Main Street Brenham invites the public to participate in its first-ever Holiday Gift Art Walk. Art will once again come to the streets of downtown Brenham with the help of the community, in the form of giant decorated gifts for the holidays. Student and adult artists can participate to win...
OLD ROCK GYM GETS A MAKEOVER
The old Rock Gym is getting a makeover thanks to Brent Nedbalek and Triton Air Corporation. The old gym has received a new floor finish, backboards, seating, bathrooms, and will soon have a new scoreboard thanks to Triton Air. Brent Nedbalek got with the Brenham School District and asked how he could help the kids in the Brenham Youth Basketball League. The result is all the improvements at the Rock Gym. Crews from the Brenham School District have been busy over the past several months making improvements to the gym which was originally built in 1940. The old Rock Gym is located on 6th Street next door to the Community Education Building in Brenham.
6TH ANNUAL TURKEY TROT THANKSGIVING DAY IN ROUND TOP
Registration is open for the 6th Annual Turkey Trot in Round Top. The Thanksgiving Day run sends participants through the Round Top countryside in a 10K, 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run in support of local youth and community organizations. The Turkey Trot kicks off at 8 a.m. at Henkel...
BRENHAM ISD ROUNDTABLE TO FEATURE MCJROTC
The Brenham High School MCJROTC will be featured during this week’s edition of the Brenham ISD Roundtable on KWHI. Captain Jeffrey Bayse will talk with KWHI tomorrow (Thursday) morning about the program, past and upcoming events, and its Cub Card fundraiser. The Roundtable can be heard every Thursday during...
BRENHAM ISD TO HOLD COMMUNITY PEP RALLY THURSDAY
A community pep rally is set for tomorrow (Thursday) to cheer on Brenham Cub football and Cubette volleyball as they embark on their postseason journey. The pep rally will be held at 6 p.m. at Cub Stadium and is free to the public. The Cubs will take on the Dayton...
MARTHA’S BLOOMERS HOSTING “HOLIDAY IN THE GARDEN”
A Navasota business is inviting the public to a special event coming up next week to help out a good cause. Martha’s Bloomers, which is located at 8101 Highway 6 North Bypass, is hosting “Holiday in the Garden” next Friday, November 18, from 5:30-8:30pm. The event is...
WCHLA TO HOST GINGERBREAD HOUSE AUCTION TO BENEFIT SENIOR CENTER
The Washington County Healthy Living Association (WCHLA) is looking to raise money to support the Margaret E. Blizzard Senior Activity Center with a festive fundraiser. Registration is open to participate in the WCHLA’s first-ever gingerbread house auction. Students, businesses, organizations and other individuals can build and decorate a gingerbread house to be auctioned off, with all proceeds going toward the Senior Center.
BRENHAM SCHOOL BOARD TO CONSIDER BOARDWORKS K-12 SUITE
Resources to aid in K-12 instruction will be considered on Monday by the Brenham School Board. The board will also receive an update on school safety and security, as well as the annual Bilingual and ESL program report. Other business will include the campus and department spotlights, including recognition of...
BRENHAM CUBETTES OPEN REGION TOURNAMENT
The Class 5A Region III Volleyball Tournament gets underway later this evening. The Brenham Cubettes have been on an incredible roll. They are currently 36-12 on the season and Champions of District 21-5A. So Brenham has won their first three playoff matches without even losing a set. They swept Killeen...
BRENHAM YOUTH BASKETBALL REGISTRATION
Brenham Youth Basketball is holding walkup registration later this (Wednesday) evening. Registration is from 5:30-6:30pm at the Rock Gym.
CHAPPELL HILL CHAMBER ‘COFFEE CHAT’ TO HOST CANDICE BULLOCK, KYLE KACAL
The Chappell Hill Chamber of Commerce will host its next Coffee Chat event tomorrow (Thursday). The special guests for this month’s Coffee Chat will be Washington County Precinct 2 Commissioner Candice Bullock and District 12 State Representative Kyle Kacal. The program will be held at the First Baptist Church...
BRENHAM CUBS FACE DAYTON IN BI-DISTRICT ROUND
The third season, as Head Coach Danny Youngs likes to call it, has arrived. The Brenham Cub Football Team opens the 2022 Playoffs with a Bi-District game against the Dayton Broncos. Brenham is 6-4 on the season, and finished as the runners-up in District 10-5A Division II. Their only loss...
BLINN MEN’S BASKETBALL BEAT LSC-TOMBALL 89-59
The Blinn College men's basketball team turned to its defense Tuesday night to offset a sluggish first-half offensive performance before ultimately it all together to knock off Lone Star College-CyFair. The Buccaneers erupted for 54 second-half points en route to an 89-59 victory at the Kruse Center in Brenham, Texas.
BURTON SCHOOL BOARD TO HOLD MEETINGS MONDAY, THURSDAY
The Burton School Board will meet twice during the upcoming week. On Monday, trustees will hold their regular monthly meeting. Items to take action on will include the potential approval of an emergency operations plan and the purchase of a tractor and Chevrolet Suburban. They will also receive monthly reports and an update on the status of the bond project.
BURTON PANTHERS TO FACE MILANO IN BI-DISTRICT
After having a rare bye week on the final Friday of the regular season, the Burton Panther Football Team is ready to get back to work tonight (Friday). The Panthers open the 2022 playoffs with a Bi-District game against the Milano Eagles. Kickoff is scheduled for 7pm at Caldwell High School.
SUGAR PLUM MARKET NOV. 19 AT WASHINGTON CO. EXPO
A holiday shopping extravaganza is coming to the Washington County Expo next weekend. The 9th Annual Sugar Plum Market is set for next Saturday, November 19th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with over 20 merchants offering various gift items. Some of the goods for sale include holiday wear and...
BRENHAM MAIN STREET BOARD TO DISCUSS FARMERS MARKETS
The Brenham Main Street Board will hold work sessions on farmers markets at its meeting Monday. Board members will first discuss the possibility of holding a First Friday Farmer and Artisan Market in January. The market typically skips the first month of the year, but the city says vendors have shown interest in taking part in a January market.
TOMIKIA LeGRANDE NAMED SOLE FINALIST FOR PVAMU PRESIDENT
Prairie View A&M University has selected who will serve as its next president. Dr. Tomikia LeGrande was named on Thursday by the Texas A&M University System’s Board of Regents as the sole finalist to become Prairie View A&M’s ninth president. Dr. LeGrande is currently the vice president for...
CALDWELL HIGH SCHOOL LOOKING FOR A NEW HEAD FOOTBALL COACH
Caldwell High School is in the market for a new Head Football Coach/Athletic Director. According to a report by KBTX-TV, Boone Patterson sent out an e-mail to his coaching staff this (Thursday) morning announcing his resignation. KWHI later confirmed the news with Caldwell High School. Patterson came to Caldwell from...
WASHINGTON CO. OBSERVES VETERANS DAY AT CEREMONY
Washington County honored the sacrifices of local and area veterans during today’s (Friday) Veterans Day program at the Brenham American Legion Hall. The featured speaker for the event, hosted by the Washington County Veterans Association, was Lieutenant Colonel William “Rusty” Weedman, who has deployed to Kosovo, Iraq, Afghanistan and Kuwait and received numerous awards and decorations.
