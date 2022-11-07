ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, WV

Two DUI checkpoints upcoming in Mercer County

By Harper Emch
WVNS
 4 days ago

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department announced two DUI checkpoints coming up in the local area.

Are stick shifts about to go extinct?

The first DUI checkpoint is scheduled for Friday, November 11, 2022 from 8 P.M. to midnight on U.S. Route 52 in Bluewell. Alternative routes to bypass the DUI checkpoint include WV Route 20, WV Route 123, WV Route 102, and several other county routes surrounding route 52.

A second DUI Checkpoint is scheduled for Saturday, November 12, 2022 from midnight to 4 A.M. on U.S. Route 19 in Princeton. Alternative routes to bypass this are U.S. Route 460, WV Route 20, Maple Acres RD, Morrison DR, and Old Bluefield RD.

GHSP & NTSA: Check your vehicles for recalls

These checkpoints are held to discourage impaired driving. Drivers traveling into these areas should be prepared to provide valid identification and vehicle information. Impaired drivers under the influence of drugs, alcohol, or a combination of both, will be arrested.

WVNS

