SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — As Stephen Curry approaches his mid-30s, Steve Kerr marvels at the superstar’s fitness and his ability to continue to take over games. “You run out of adjectives to describe Steph’s play,” Golden State’s coach said. Curry hit a tying 3-pointer with 1:18 to play, a go-ahead layup moments later off a perfect, long pass by Kevon Looney, then one more dagger 3 on the way to 40 points, rallying the Warriors past the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-101 on Friday night. Donovan Mitchell had 29 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for Cleveland, but went down hard grabbing at his right ankle in the waning moments. He got up and hit a pair of free throws with 12.4 seconds left.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 41 MINUTES AGO