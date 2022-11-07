Read full article on original website
What’s next for Ime Udoka after fallout with Nets?
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is one of the most respected NBA reporters out there today. He’s almost never wrong when it comes to his famed Woj bombs. However, he did drop the ball when he previously reported that the Brooklyn Nets hiring Ime Udoka as their next head coach was pretty much a done deal.
Blazers’ Damian Lillard smacks down fan complaining about fantasy team
The Portland Trail Blazers just racked up yet another win on Thursday despite not having Damian Lillard in the lineup. The point guard was just as ecstatic about it while on the sidelines, but not everyone was happy. One fan (fittingly hidden by his Twitter name, LeBronchitis) called him out...
Ben Simmons, Knicks killer? Insane streak continues in Nets win
The Brooklyn Nets appear to be slowly turning things around, winners of three of their past four games following the suspension levied on polarizing point guard Kyrie Irving. On Wednesday night, the Nets demolished their in-state rivals New York Knicks, 112-85, on the back of a stellar triple-double from Kevin Durant. And in the process, Ben Simmons, the oft-criticized point guard/forward, was able to continue his teams’ reign of terror over the oft-overmatched Knicks.
Glaring Joel Embiid stat points out Sixers’ serious problem without James Harden
The Philadelphia 76ers dropped their second game following James Harden’s foot injury by a score of 104-95 to the Atlanta Hawks. An insane 18-4 fourth-quarter run by the Sixers’ bench made the final score look not so bad but the Hawks absolutely owned this game. The +/- column shows everything that went wrong for the […] The post Glaring Joel Embiid stat points out Sixers’ serious problem without James Harden appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘This game depresses you’: Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns slaps Anthony Edwards with harsh NBA reality
There’s been a lot of buzz surrounding the Minnesota Timberwolves of late, and sadly, they haven’t been all good. For one, Anthony Edwards has been struggling to start the new year, which has drawn some criticism from fans and experts alike. Karl-Anthony Towns is the leader of this...
Kyrie Irving’s cryptic tweet after Adam Silver meeting
Kyrie Irving just went through the NBA equivalent of being sent to the principal’s office. After a social media storm following the Brooklyn Nets star’s antisemitic film controversy, he sat down with league commissioner Adam Silver on Tuesday morning. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Irving and Silver...
Curry scores 40, Warriors rally past Mitchell, Cavs 106-101
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — As Stephen Curry approaches his mid-30s, Steve Kerr marvels at the superstar’s fitness and his ability to continue to take over games. “You run out of adjectives to describe Steph’s play,” Golden State’s coach said. Curry hit a tying 3-pointer with 1:18 to play, a go-ahead layup moments later off a perfect, long pass by Kevon Looney, then one more dagger 3 on the way to 40 points, rallying the Warriors past the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-101 on Friday night. Donovan Mitchell had 29 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for Cleveland, but went down hard grabbing at his right ankle in the waning moments. He got up and hit a pair of free throws with 12.4 seconds left.
Danny Ainge breaks silence on Jazz’ red-hot start busting tank
A month ago, if you told Utah Jazz fans that they would lead the West after 13 games, they would’ve laughed you out of the room. After all, Danny Ainge just traded both of their franchise cornerstones in Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. The tank for Victor Wembenyama was supposed to banner Utah’s season.
WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry caps off epic comeback win vs. Cavs with look-away triple, night-night celly
If you missed Friday’s matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers, then you better get on YouTube at the soonest possible time to check out the highlights. It was another classic performance from the great Stephen Curry as he willed the defending champions back to a 106-101 win against the Cavs. Curry […] The post WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry caps off epic comeback win vs. Cavs with look-away triple, night-night celly appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James’ message to critics as he struggles with foot injury in Year 20
Through 10 games, the 2022-23 season for the Los Angeles Lakers — and the 20th season for LeBron James — has literally been a painful experience. Anthony Davis is playing through a sore back that has caused him to miss one game and parts of others. Multiple Lakers have dealt with a non-COVID illness, including […] The post LeBron James’ message to critics as he struggles with foot injury in Year 20 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steve Kerr fires bold Stephen Curry claim that will terrify rest of the NBA
The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-101 at Chase Center, erasing a double-digit second-half deficit behind much-improved play from the bench, dogged defense and palpable team-wide determination. Draymond Green dominated on both ends despite scoring just two points. Andrew Wiggins had 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting, making life hard on Darius Garland and […] The post Steve Kerr fires bold Stephen Curry claim that will terrify rest of the NBA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Lakers star Russell Westbrook livid after drawing technical foul for Kevin Huerter staredown
Russell Westbrook has been playing much better basketball of late. He’s also been in a much better mood over the past few games for the Los Angeles Lakers, and we’ve been seeing his famed rock the baby celebration more often than we have in previous weeks. On Friday...
Kyrie Irving’s net worth in 2022
Kyrie Irving is a professional basketball player who currently plays for the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA. He is an NBA champion, seven-time NBA All-Star, and a former Rookie of the Year winner. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Kyrie Irving’s net worth in 2022.
‘Best backcourt in the league’: Grizzlies fans react to Ja Morant hyping up killer combo with Desmond Bane
After an extremely successful 2021-22 season, pushing the eventual champion Golden State Warriors to six games in the second round of the postseason, the Memphis Grizzlies look primed to take over the league led by superstar point guard Ja Morant. And in the first 12 games of the season, the Grizzlies have looked every bit […] The post ‘Best backcourt in the league’: Grizzlies fans react to Ja Morant hyping up killer combo with Desmond Bane appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nic Claxton’s breakout could present difficult questions for Nets down the line
If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn has adopted this mindset with Ben Simmons returning from a knee ailment amid a Brooklyn hot streak. Vaughn said Friday that Simmons will continue to come off the bench during a back-t0-back in Los Angeles this weekend. Simmons has struggled to open the […] The post Nic Claxton’s breakout could present difficult questions for Nets down the line appeared first on ClutchPoints.
No. 8 UCLA spreads scoring in rout of Long Beach St.
Five players scored in double figures for No. 8 UCLA, and the Bruins used to a 28-8, first-half run to
Celtics’ Marcus Smart reacts to Isaiah Thomas’ major surprise
A familiar face surprised Marcus Smart at his charity event on Thursday night, and it’s sure to make every fan of the Boston Celtics smile. Two-time All-Star and Celtics hero Isaiah Thomas returned to Boston for Smart’s annual bowling bash. Although several celebrities attend the event and help raise money for the reigning DPOY’s YounGameChanger […] The post Celtics’ Marcus Smart reacts to Isaiah Thomas’ major surprise appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘That’s just too much’: Celtics icon Paul Pierce rips Nets’ conditions for Kyrie Irving’s reinstatement
There’s been a lot of talk surrounding Kyrie Irving of late — and for good reason. The All-Star point guard is now working his way back from a five-game suspension with the Brooklyn Nets over his antisemitic scandal, and at this point, there have been more than a few opposing views with regard to his […] The post ‘That’s just too much’: Celtics icon Paul Pierce rips Nets’ conditions for Kyrie Irving’s reinstatement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr’s blunt response to idea of benching Klay Thompson for Jordan Poole
The Golden State Warriors are off to a rough start to the 2022-23 season. At 4-7, they are struggling on both sides of the ball, especially on defense. One suggestion floating around is to invigorate the offense a little more by getting Jordan Poole in the starting lineup and moving Klay Thompson to the bench amid his shooting woes.
Pacers’ Buddy Hield’s Kobe Bryant idolization will make Lakers fans want him even more
Indiana Pacers sharpshooter Buddy Hield has long been a trade target of the Los Angeles Lakers. For some reason, however, the 29-year-old has been an elusive prospect for a Lakers side that is in desperate need of shooting. Hield has been playing some elite-level basketball of late, and he has been rewarded by Nike with […] The post Pacers’ Buddy Hield’s Kobe Bryant idolization will make Lakers fans want him even more appeared first on ClutchPoints.
