Tanger Outlets Fort Worth Announces 2022 Black Friday Weekend Hours
Tanger Outlets Fort Worth is gifting shoppers with extended Black Friday hours this season! Visitors looking to save on the best gifts and holiday styles can stop by the center for the deepest discounts of the year all weekend, starting Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 a.m. Top brands – including Express, Kay Jewelers and Vans – are stocked and ready with the perfect presents at the best value to fulfill everyone’s holiday wish lists.
WHAT: Black Friday Weekend Hours
WHEN: Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 24) CLOSED
Friday, Nov. 25 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 26: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 27: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
**Some store hours may vary early morning on Black Friday. Please check with individual stores to confirm opening hours.
WHERE: Tanger Outlets Fort Worth
15853 N Fwy
Fort Worth, TX 76177
817.464.5400
MEDIA
ACCESS: Tanger Outlets Fort Worth is available to host media onsite, including live shots, during Black Friday weekend. Please contact Brianna Poplaskie at404.308.9683 in advance to coordinate access and arrival details.
To learn more about holiday plans at Tanger Outlets Fort Worth, visit tangeroutlets.com/fortworth – and connect on Facebook and Instagram.
