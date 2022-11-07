Tanger Outlets Fort Worth Announces 2022 Black Friday Weekend Hours

Tanger Outlets Fort Worth

Tanger Outlets Fort Worth is gifting shoppers with extended Black Friday hours this season! Visitors looking to save on the best gifts and holiday styles can stop by the center for the deepest discounts of the year all weekend, starting Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 a.m. Top brands – including Express, Kay Jewelers and Vans – are stocked and ready with the perfect presents at the best value to fulfill everyone’s holiday wish lists.

WHAT: Black Friday Weekend Hours

WHEN: Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 24) CLOSED

Friday, Nov. 25 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 26: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 27: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

**Some store hours may vary early morning on Black Friday. Please check with individual stores to confirm opening hours.

WHERE: Tanger Outlets Fort Worth

15853 N Fwy

Fort Worth, TX 76177

817.464.5400

MEDIA

ACCESS: Tanger Outlets Fort Worth is available to host media onsite, including live shots, during Black Friday weekend. Please contact Brianna Poplaskie at404.308.9683 in advance to coordinate access and arrival details.