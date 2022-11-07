ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grafton, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
communityadvocate.com

Edward C. McManus, 85, of Marlborough

– Edward C. McManus passed away peacefully in his home on Monday, November 7, 2022 amongst family and friends. Edward was born in Fitchburg, MA to lifelong residents Leo and Kathryn (Ware) McManus. He was educated in Fitchburg’s parochial schools and graduated from St. Bernard’s High School in 1955 with honors. He attended the University of Massachusetts and graduated with an English degree in 1959. He worked part-time in a local business, Enright’s Pharmacy, where he met his wife-to-be Judith and began a life-long relationship that blossomed into a 61 year marriage. She predeceased him in 2021.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Franklin J. Foley III, 54, of Marlborough

– Franklin “Frank” J. Foley III 54 of Marlborough, died unexpectedly in Pittsburg, NH on Monday, November 7, 2022. Frank was born in Everett, MA, the son of the late Franklin J. and Frances M. (Wyrocki) Foley Jr. He received his Master’s Degree from UMass, Lowell in Plastic Engineering and was employed by SMC in Devens, MA for the past 5 years.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Beverly M. Sturtevant, 84, of Hudson

Hudson – Beverly M. Sturtevant, 84, a lifelong resident of Hudson, MA, died on Monday, November 7, 2022 at Marlborough Hospital. She leaves her husband of 65 years Leroy E. Sturtevant. Beverly was born in Marlboro and raised in Hudson, daughter of the late Charles H. Munroe Sr. and...
HUDSON, MA
communityadvocate.com

Michael J. Callahan, 77, retired Sudbury Fire Fighter

Marlborough – Michael “Mike” J. Callahan 77 of Marlborough died on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at his home after a lengthy illness. Mike was born in Marlborough, MA, the son of the late Charles and Dorothy (Cole) Callahan. He retired as a Lieutenant in 2000, from the...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Mary M. Berberian, 98, of Northborough

– Mary M. Berberian, 98, of Northborough, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 7, 2022. She was the devoted wife for 65 years to Kachadoor “Kachie” Berberian, until his own passing on November 3, 2012. Mary was born in Whitinsville, one of five children to the late Serop and Nectar (Berejiklian) Arakelian.
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Kenneth T. Taylor, 80, formerly of Southborough

– Dr Kenneth Taylor Nolan, DDS, of Wells ME and formerly of Southborough, MA, passed away at his home in Maine following a period of failing health. Born May 15, 1942, in Providence, RI, Ken was the son of John and Lillian Pelland Nolan. He received his undergraduate degree from Tufts University and was graduated from Georgetown School of Dentistry in Washington DC.
WELLS, ME
communityadvocate.com

Judith M. Voutas, 78, of Westborough

– Judith M. (Stone) Voutas, 78, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Born in Worcester, she was the daughter of the late Vaughn E. and May E. (Bridges) Stone. She was raised and educated in Worcester graduating from Commerce High School in 1962. She went on to nursing school at Westborough State Hospital graduating in 1964 as a Licensed Practical Nurse and continued working there for the next few years until she started her family.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Air Force veteran flies high for Veterans Day

WESTBOROUGH – As part of her Veterans Day speech on Nov. 11, Grand Marshall Adriana Snow Baltimore recited the oath she took when she joined the Air Force in the 1950s. “I may have been discharged [from the service], but there is no discharge from that pledge,” she said.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Marlborough Historical Society calendar recalls city’s disasters and scandals

MARLBOROUGH – Speakeasies, moonshine, hurricanes and even the sudden death of a mayor – this year the theme of the Marlborough Historical Society’s calendar is “Disasters, Scandals and Scoundrels.”. “This year’s theme is enticing,” said Linda Rennie, recording secretary for the historical society’s trustees....
MARLBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Pet hospital heading to the Speedway Plaza in Westborough

WESTBOROUGH – Banfield Pet Hospital plans to set up shop in the Speedway Plaza on Turnpike Road. On Nov. 1, the Planning Board approved a special permit for the hospital with conditions. These conditions include having two parking spaces close to the hospital for animals in distress, receptacles for...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Kate Donaghue heads to Beacon Hill as a state rep

WESTBOROUGH – A lot of door-knocking paid off for Kate Donaghue. She is heading to the State House as the state representative for the newly formed 19th Worcester District. According to unofficial results, the Democrat beat out Republican Jonathan Hostage for the seat, which includes Southborough, Northborough precincts 1, 2 and 3, Westborough precincts 1, 2, 3, 5 and 6, and Framingham, precinct 21.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Shrewsbury commemorates Veterans Day

SHREWSBURY – Residents gathered at the World War I Memorial in front of the former Beal School to honor Veterans Day. “It is an honor to speak to you on Veterans Day, especially in front of the Shrewsbury World War I memorial. Veterans Day is a day to respect, honor and remember all of our service members,” said Senator Michael Moore (D-Millbury).
SHREWSBURY, MA
communityadvocate.com

Hudson parade and ceremony thank military veterans

HUDSON – Stars and stripes were plentiful Nov. 11 in downtown Hudson. The town’s Veterans Day parade was led by three color guards: Hudson AMVETS Post 208, Marine Corps JROTC of Assabet Valley Regional Technical High School and Hudson Police Department. A ceremony, emceed by Commander Joe Jacobs...
HUDSON, MA
communityadvocate.com

Marlborough receives state grant for Cedar Hill Street reconstruction

MARLBOROUGH – The Marlborough Economic Development Corp. recently announced that its application for a $2 million MassWorks Infrastructure grant has been accepted. The grant will help the city reconstruct a one-mile stretch of narrow roadway on Cedar Hill Street, which is near Crane Swamp. The roadway serves as a...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Local Veterans Day events kick off today

REGION – Across the region, the community is gathering for Veterans Day. From parades to luncheons, here’s ways to commemorate Veterans Day in your town. The VFW and American Legion will be holding an official ceremony on Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. at the VFW Post 1497 parking lot, 25 Main St, South Grafton. Light refreshments will be held in the building after the ceremony. All are invited to attend.
GRAFTON, MA
communityadvocate.com

Grafton police log, Nov. 11 edition

12:10 a.m. Messier St. Suspicious person. 10:42 a.m. Elm St. Ambulance – medical. 11:06 a.m. Westboro Rd. Motor vehicle stop. 11:42 a.m. Ferry/Old Ferry Sts. Parking violation. 3:32 p.m. Providence Rd. Fire – HAZMAT spill. 4:06 p.m. Main St. Abandoned auto/boat. 4:44 p.m. Cortland Way. Suspicious auto. 8:36...
GRAFTON, MA
communityadvocate.com

Westborough Connects plans Kindness Week

WESTBOROUGH – Get ready to spread a little kindness. Westborough Connects will sponsor the fifth Kindness Week Nov. 12-18. According to Executive Director of Westborough Connects Kelley Petralia, the idea for the event began after a brainstorming session with other organizations about five years ago. “We wanted to rally...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Southborough police seek help with stolen car

SOUTHBOROUGH – The Southborough Police Department are asking if residents have seen a vehicle that has been reported stolen. The vehicle is a 1987 navy blue Buick Regal with a Massachusetts license plate of 1SDA75. According to police, the Buick Regal was reported stolen from a resident who lives...
SOUTHBOROUGH, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy