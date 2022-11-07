– Edward C. McManus passed away peacefully in his home on Monday, November 7, 2022 amongst family and friends. Edward was born in Fitchburg, MA to lifelong residents Leo and Kathryn (Ware) McManus. He was educated in Fitchburg’s parochial schools and graduated from St. Bernard’s High School in 1955 with honors. He attended the University of Massachusetts and graduated with an English degree in 1959. He worked part-time in a local business, Enright’s Pharmacy, where he met his wife-to-be Judith and began a life-long relationship that blossomed into a 61 year marriage. She predeceased him in 2021.

MARLBOROUGH, MA ・ 14 HOURS AGO