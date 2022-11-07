Read full article on original website
communityadvocate.com
Edward C. McManus, 85, of Marlborough
– Edward C. McManus passed away peacefully in his home on Monday, November 7, 2022 amongst family and friends. Edward was born in Fitchburg, MA to lifelong residents Leo and Kathryn (Ware) McManus. He was educated in Fitchburg’s parochial schools and graduated from St. Bernard’s High School in 1955 with honors. He attended the University of Massachusetts and graduated with an English degree in 1959. He worked part-time in a local business, Enright’s Pharmacy, where he met his wife-to-be Judith and began a life-long relationship that blossomed into a 61 year marriage. She predeceased him in 2021.
communityadvocate.com
Franklin J. Foley III, 54, of Marlborough
– Franklin “Frank” J. Foley III 54 of Marlborough, died unexpectedly in Pittsburg, NH on Monday, November 7, 2022. Frank was born in Everett, MA, the son of the late Franklin J. and Frances M. (Wyrocki) Foley Jr. He received his Master’s Degree from UMass, Lowell in Plastic Engineering and was employed by SMC in Devens, MA for the past 5 years.
communityadvocate.com
Beverly M. Sturtevant, 84, of Hudson
Hudson – Beverly M. Sturtevant, 84, a lifelong resident of Hudson, MA, died on Monday, November 7, 2022 at Marlborough Hospital. She leaves her husband of 65 years Leroy E. Sturtevant. Beverly was born in Marlboro and raised in Hudson, daughter of the late Charles H. Munroe Sr. and...
communityadvocate.com
Michael J. Callahan, 77, retired Sudbury Fire Fighter
Marlborough – Michael “Mike” J. Callahan 77 of Marlborough died on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at his home after a lengthy illness. Mike was born in Marlborough, MA, the son of the late Charles and Dorothy (Cole) Callahan. He retired as a Lieutenant in 2000, from the...
communityadvocate.com
Mary M. Berberian, 98, of Northborough
– Mary M. Berberian, 98, of Northborough, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 7, 2022. She was the devoted wife for 65 years to Kachadoor “Kachie” Berberian, until his own passing on November 3, 2012. Mary was born in Whitinsville, one of five children to the late Serop and Nectar (Berejiklian) Arakelian.
communityadvocate.com
Kenneth T. Taylor, 80, formerly of Southborough
– Dr Kenneth Taylor Nolan, DDS, of Wells ME and formerly of Southborough, MA, passed away at his home in Maine following a period of failing health. Born May 15, 1942, in Providence, RI, Ken was the son of John and Lillian Pelland Nolan. He received his undergraduate degree from Tufts University and was graduated from Georgetown School of Dentistry in Washington DC.
communityadvocate.com
Judith M. Voutas, 78, of Westborough
– Judith M. (Stone) Voutas, 78, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Born in Worcester, she was the daughter of the late Vaughn E. and May E. (Bridges) Stone. She was raised and educated in Worcester graduating from Commerce High School in 1962. She went on to nursing school at Westborough State Hospital graduating in 1964 as a Licensed Practical Nurse and continued working there for the next few years until she started her family.
communityadvocate.com
Brigham Street Old Burial Ground is final resting place for many early Northborough residents
NORTHBOROUGH – Upon first glance at the Brigham Street Old Burial Ground, it does not look like much more than a grassy, wooded lot. But, if you look more closely, you will notice four legible headstones and a fifth illegible marker clustered together. Other stones that don’t have inscriptions dot the landscape.
communityadvocate.com
Air Force veteran flies high for Veterans Day
WESTBOROUGH – As part of her Veterans Day speech on Nov. 11, Grand Marshall Adriana Snow Baltimore recited the oath she took when she joined the Air Force in the 1950s. “I may have been discharged [from the service], but there is no discharge from that pledge,” she said.
communityadvocate.com
Wenzel: Meeting House Fair at the First Church, Marlborough High classes reunite
MARLBOROUGH – “While the date may change, the day never will, it’s the Saturday before Thanksgiving at the church on the hill,” when the Women’s Fellowship holds the traditional Meeting House Fair, at the First Church in Marlborough, Congregational. This year the old-fashioned fair is...
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough Historical Society calendar recalls city’s disasters and scandals
MARLBOROUGH – Speakeasies, moonshine, hurricanes and even the sudden death of a mayor – this year the theme of the Marlborough Historical Society’s calendar is “Disasters, Scandals and Scoundrels.”. “This year’s theme is enticing,” said Linda Rennie, recording secretary for the historical society’s trustees....
communityadvocate.com
Pet hospital heading to the Speedway Plaza in Westborough
WESTBOROUGH – Banfield Pet Hospital plans to set up shop in the Speedway Plaza on Turnpike Road. On Nov. 1, the Planning Board approved a special permit for the hospital with conditions. These conditions include having two parking spaces close to the hospital for animals in distress, receptacles for...
communityadvocate.com
Kate Donaghue heads to Beacon Hill as a state rep
WESTBOROUGH – A lot of door-knocking paid off for Kate Donaghue. She is heading to the State House as the state representative for the newly formed 19th Worcester District. According to unofficial results, the Democrat beat out Republican Jonathan Hostage for the seat, which includes Southborough, Northborough precincts 1, 2 and 3, Westborough precincts 1, 2, 3, 5 and 6, and Framingham, precinct 21.
communityadvocate.com
Shrewsbury commemorates Veterans Day
SHREWSBURY – Residents gathered at the World War I Memorial in front of the former Beal School to honor Veterans Day. “It is an honor to speak to you on Veterans Day, especially in front of the Shrewsbury World War I memorial. Veterans Day is a day to respect, honor and remember all of our service members,” said Senator Michael Moore (D-Millbury).
communityadvocate.com
Hudson parade and ceremony thank military veterans
HUDSON – Stars and stripes were plentiful Nov. 11 in downtown Hudson. The town’s Veterans Day parade was led by three color guards: Hudson AMVETS Post 208, Marine Corps JROTC of Assabet Valley Regional Technical High School and Hudson Police Department. A ceremony, emceed by Commander Joe Jacobs...
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough receives state grant for Cedar Hill Street reconstruction
MARLBOROUGH – The Marlborough Economic Development Corp. recently announced that its application for a $2 million MassWorks Infrastructure grant has been accepted. The grant will help the city reconstruct a one-mile stretch of narrow roadway on Cedar Hill Street, which is near Crane Swamp. The roadway serves as a...
communityadvocate.com
Local Veterans Day events kick off today
REGION – Across the region, the community is gathering for Veterans Day. From parades to luncheons, here’s ways to commemorate Veterans Day in your town. The VFW and American Legion will be holding an official ceremony on Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. at the VFW Post 1497 parking lot, 25 Main St, South Grafton. Light refreshments will be held in the building after the ceremony. All are invited to attend.
communityadvocate.com
Grafton police log, Nov. 11 edition
12:10 a.m. Messier St. Suspicious person. 10:42 a.m. Elm St. Ambulance – medical. 11:06 a.m. Westboro Rd. Motor vehicle stop. 11:42 a.m. Ferry/Old Ferry Sts. Parking violation. 3:32 p.m. Providence Rd. Fire – HAZMAT spill. 4:06 p.m. Main St. Abandoned auto/boat. 4:44 p.m. Cortland Way. Suspicious auto. 8:36...
communityadvocate.com
Westborough Connects plans Kindness Week
WESTBOROUGH – Get ready to spread a little kindness. Westborough Connects will sponsor the fifth Kindness Week Nov. 12-18. According to Executive Director of Westborough Connects Kelley Petralia, the idea for the event began after a brainstorming session with other organizations about five years ago. “We wanted to rally...
communityadvocate.com
Southborough police seek help with stolen car
SOUTHBOROUGH – The Southborough Police Department are asking if residents have seen a vehicle that has been reported stolen. The vehicle is a 1987 navy blue Buick Regal with a Massachusetts license plate of 1SDA75. According to police, the Buick Regal was reported stolen from a resident who lives...
