Colorado is responding to sharp increases in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) hospitalizations and outbreaks, supporting the coordination of hospitals as they plan for the possibility of more cases, and is sharing information about how to reduce the spread of virus across the state. The concern is that a “trifecta” of viruses — COVID-19, RSV, and a more severe strain of the flu — are creating an early and heightened risk of illness this winter, especially for children and those over 65.

COLORADO STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO