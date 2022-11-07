Read full article on original website
CDPHE Alerts Colorado to Heightened Virus Threat
Colorado is responding to sharp increases in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) hospitalizations and outbreaks, supporting the coordination of hospitals as they plan for the possibility of more cases, and is sharing information about how to reduce the spread of virus across the state. The concern is that a “trifecta” of viruses — COVID-19, RSV, and a more severe strain of the flu — are creating an early and heightened risk of illness this winter, especially for children and those over 65.
CDOC Executive Director Dean Williams to Depart in December
The Colorado Department of Corrections (CDOC) announced on Thursday that Dean Williams will transition out of his role as CDOC Executive Director on December 2, 2022. Williams has served the Department for almost four years. During his tenure, Williams navigated the Department through the COVID-19 pandemic, and has implemented programs...
2022 Midterm Results: Democrats Win Big Across Colorado, Bobert Race Still Too Close to Call
It might be the case of Republicans believing too much in their own polls, but Republicans across the state appear stunned by the sweep of Democratic wins. With rare exceptions, the state voted solidly blue; the reasons behind this sweep will be analyzed and reported on in the coming days.
Some Colorado Ballot Questions Still Unknown
The votes are still straggling in from some Colorado counties that would allow the state to put an endpoint on several ballot questions, while on other ballot questions, whatever remains still uncounted won’t change the outcome. Amendment E (which would extend the senior exemption from state property tax for...
