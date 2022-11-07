ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cbcny.org

Episode 120: 1 in 3, with Chief Housing Officer Jessica Katz

1 in 3 is the number of households in New York City that are severely rent burdened. That means nearly 600,000 households are spending more than half of their monthly income on rent, electricity, and heat. At a recent CBC Trustee event, Jessica Katz, NYC's Chief Housing Officer, discussed how the Adams administration is tackling NYC's housing needs and managing its housing agenda to ensure success.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
boropark24.com

“A Wake-Up Call:” is what Mayor Adams Calls the Decreasing Number of Ethnic Minorities who Vote for Democrats

Orthodox Jews in NYC are not the only ones who are increasingly casting their votes for Republicans. “When we see that only six out of 10 Asians and Hispanic in NYC voting Democrat, when last year, it was seven or eight out of 10, we better listen to the wake-up call,” Mayor Eric Adams said today at a press conference on New Utrecht Avenue in Boro Park.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Kathy Hochul Elected As New York State’s First Female Governor

NEW YORK, NY (WNY News Now) – Kathy Hochul was elected as New York’s first female Govenor on Tuesday night. The Democrat declared victory around 11:30 p.m. while speaking to supporters in New York City. Hochul, who became New York’s governor when her predecessor Andrew Cuomo resigned amid...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HuntingtonNow

Democrats Claim Victories in State Campaigns

Voters turned out in heavy numbers throughout the day Tuesday, choosing a range of candiates from governor to county clerk. Because of the September cyberattack on the Suffolk County website, county election results will be reported at https://nyenr.elections.ny.gov/ But results from Suffolk County were delayed Read More ...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
PIX11

Red Wave that eluded the national map does appear on Long Island

MINEOLA — Prior to Election Day, there had been a lot of talk in conservative political and media circles about a nationwide red wave. While it hasn’t exactly come to pass, overall gains in congressional seats by Republicans have been helped by a total change in representation on Long Island.  All four congressional districts serving […]
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
NY1

Orthodox community shows its strength by toppling Democrats

New York politicians have long courted the Orthodox Jewish vote in areas like Brooklyn and Orange and Rockland counties. On Tuesday, the community proved its strength by helping Republican candidates pull off a series of stunning upsets. The Orthodox Jewish community overwhelmingly supported Republican Lee Zeldin, who promised to protect...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Republicans make Election Day gains on Long Island, eye sweep

LONG ISLAND, NY (PIX11) — Republicans capitalized on a quartet of Long Island congressional races that featured just one running incumbent, as by late Wednesday morning they had clinched three seats and were poised to take the fourth. The race in Nassau County’s 4th Congressional District, vacated by retiring Democratic Rep. Kathleen Rice, had not […]
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Transportation Today News

New York City Mayor Adams brings back “Dusk and Darkness” traffic measures

As Daylight Savings Time ends, New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced the city will return to its annual “Dusk and Darkness” traffic enforcement measures to keep pedestrians, cyclists, and other road users safe during the evenings. The Dusk and Darkness campaign begins with the end of daylight savings time on Nov. 6. This year, […] The post New York City Mayor Adams brings back “Dusk and Darkness” traffic measures appeared first on Transportation Today.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey Globe

Republicans flip mayor’s office in Paramus

The New Jersey Globe projects that Republican Christopher DiPiazza has won the mayor’s office in Paramus, defeating Democrat MariaElena Bellinger and flipping the town to Republicans. DiPiazza and Bellinger, both incumbent members of the borough council, were chosen earlier this year as their parties’ standard-bearers after Democratic incumbent Richard...
PARAMUS, NJ
96.1 The Breeze

This Is The Worst City In New York State

US News and World Report recently released their latest rankings of the best cities to live in for 2022-2023. On the positive side, there were four cities in New York State that landed in the Top 50 on the list. Albany, Rochester, Syracuse, and Buffalo were all rated within the Top 50 but one major cities in New York didn't make it high on the list.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

