Orthodox Jews in NYC are not the only ones who are increasingly casting their votes for Republicans. “When we see that only six out of 10 Asians and Hispanic in NYC voting Democrat, when last year, it was seven or eight out of 10, we better listen to the wake-up call,” Mayor Eric Adams said today at a press conference on New Utrecht Avenue in Boro Park.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO