28-Year-Old Man Was Brutally Tortured, Bitten, And Robbed on Manhattan Subway PlatformAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Justice for Junior - End of the line for the Trinitarios Gang?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Mayor Adams’ Failed Migrant Tent Cost TaxPayers Over $325,000Tom HandyNew York City, NY
Purse Snatchers Open Fire on Good Samaritan in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Hit & Run: FedEx Truck Drags Pedestrian in BrooklynBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
cbcny.org
Episode 120: 1 in 3, with Chief Housing Officer Jessica Katz
1 in 3 is the number of households in New York City that are severely rent burdened. That means nearly 600,000 households are spending more than half of their monthly income on rent, electricity, and heat. At a recent CBC Trustee event, Jessica Katz, NYC's Chief Housing Officer, discussed how the Adams administration is tackling NYC's housing needs and managing its housing agenda to ensure success.
NY SNAP recipients to receive at least another $95 in November
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York State Office of Temporary Disability and Assistance (OTDA) posted its emergency allotments (EA) schedule for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) households in October. SNAP recipients will once again receive at least $95 in addition to their monthly benefits. SNAP benefits have been crucial...
boropark24.com
“A Wake-Up Call:” is what Mayor Adams Calls the Decreasing Number of Ethnic Minorities who Vote for Democrats
Orthodox Jews in NYC are not the only ones who are increasingly casting their votes for Republicans. “When we see that only six out of 10 Asians and Hispanic in NYC voting Democrat, when last year, it was seven or eight out of 10, we better listen to the wake-up call,” Mayor Eric Adams said today at a press conference on New Utrecht Avenue in Boro Park.
Election 2022 results: Here’s how Staten Island voted for N.Y. governor, Congress, other borough races
Midterm Elections 2022: Staten Island votes — >> THE WINNERS <<. FOR CONGRESS: REP. NICOLE MALLIOTAKIS WILL BECOME FIRST FULL MULTI-TERM S.I. HOUSE REP IN MORE THAN A DECADE. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Incarcerated New Yorkers lose access to free electronic tablets, a critical lifeline
Tablets supplied by the company APDS being used by a detainee in a jail in Washington, DC. Advocates fear people will have to pay to use the devices under a new contract. [ more › ]
wnynewsnow.com
Kathy Hochul Elected As New York State’s First Female Governor
NEW YORK, NY (WNY News Now) – Kathy Hochul was elected as New York’s first female Govenor on Tuesday night. The Democrat declared victory around 11:30 p.m. while speaking to supporters in New York City. Hochul, who became New York’s governor when her predecessor Andrew Cuomo resigned amid...
NYC Mayor Is Disappointed That Allied PAC Gave Zeldin Campaign $10,000
On the eve of his NYC election battle with Governor Hochul, Lee Zeldin received a $10,000 donation from a political organization with whom Mayor Eric Adams is closely associated.
Democrats Claim Victories in State Campaigns
Voters turned out in heavy numbers throughout the day Tuesday, choosing a range of candiates from governor to county clerk. Because of the September cyberattack on the Suffolk County website, county election results will be reported at https://nyenr.elections.ny.gov/ But results from Suffolk County were delayed Read More ...
Red Wave that eluded the national map does appear on Long Island
MINEOLA — Prior to Election Day, there had been a lot of talk in conservative political and media circles about a nationwide red wave. While it hasn’t exactly come to pass, overall gains in congressional seats by Republicans have been helped by a total change in representation on Long Island. All four congressional districts serving […]
NY1
Orthodox community shows its strength by toppling Democrats
New York politicians have long courted the Orthodox Jewish vote in areas like Brooklyn and Orange and Rockland counties. On Tuesday, the community proved its strength by helping Republican candidates pull off a series of stunning upsets. The Orthodox Jewish community overwhelmingly supported Republican Lee Zeldin, who promised to protect...
Republicans make Election Day gains on Long Island, eye sweep
LONG ISLAND, NY (PIX11) — Republicans capitalized on a quartet of Long Island congressional races that featured just one running incumbent, as by late Wednesday morning they had clinched three seats and were poised to take the fourth. The race in Nassau County’s 4th Congressional District, vacated by retiring Democratic Rep. Kathleen Rice, had not […]
New York City Mayor Adams brings back “Dusk and Darkness” traffic measures
As Daylight Savings Time ends, New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced the city will return to its annual “Dusk and Darkness” traffic enforcement measures to keep pedestrians, cyclists, and other road users safe during the evenings. The Dusk and Darkness campaign begins with the end of daylight savings time on Nov. 6. This year, […] The post New York City Mayor Adams brings back “Dusk and Darkness” traffic measures appeared first on Transportation Today.
trumbulltimes.com
As Bob Stefanowski watched CT election results come in, two towns stuck out
TRUMBULL – As Bob Stefanowksi watched the vote tallies come in on election night, he kept a close eye on two Republican bellwether towns where Gov. Ned Lamont was outperforming expectations – a sign that his second bid for governor was slipping away from him. New Canaan, where...
MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle clashes with Gov. Kathy Hochul over crime in New York: 'We don't feel safe'
MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle clashed with Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday over crime, insisting New Yorkers "don't feel safe" and are "worried" ahead of the midterms.
Can Lee Zeldin really beat Hochul? Here's what 1 political consultant tells 880:
The governor’s race on Tuesday hinges on what happens in the five boroughs: How many voters turn out, and how many Democrats might be convinced to vote for a Republican?
New Jersey Globe
Republicans flip mayor’s office in Paramus
The New Jersey Globe projects that Republican Christopher DiPiazza has won the mayor’s office in Paramus, defeating Democrat MariaElena Bellinger and flipping the town to Republicans. DiPiazza and Bellinger, both incumbent members of the borough council, were chosen earlier this year as their parties’ standard-bearers after Democratic incumbent Richard...
This Is The Worst City In New York State
US News and World Report recently released their latest rankings of the best cities to live in for 2022-2023. On the positive side, there were four cities in New York State that landed in the Top 50 on the list. Albany, Rochester, Syracuse, and Buffalo were all rated within the Top 50 but one major cities in New York didn't make it high on the list.
Hundreds of Rikers inmates spend years at the troubled facility, DOC commissioner says
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Many of the issues at Rikers Island, including inmate deaths, are directly linked to how long detainees are housed at the troubled jail facility, according to DOC Commissioner Louis Molina. More than 500 inmates at Rikers have been there for more than two years and 800 people have been there longer […]
queenoftheclick.com
How Did Hochul and Zeldin Do In Brooklyn?
Lee Zeldin did well in most of Brooklyn. The same part of the district that Andrew Gounardes wanted to get rid of voted for Zeldin.
Person pulled from Hudson River off Manhattan
A person was pulled from the Hudson River during a massive emergency response Tuesday morning. The person was removed from the water by FDNY members responding to a call just before 10:30 a.m.
