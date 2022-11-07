Tropical Storm Nicole: Where you can get sandbags in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — State and local officials urge residents to prepare for the weather that may impact Florida this week.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Osceola County

Osceola County is providing sandbag distribution at Osceola Heritage Park.

Osceola County residents may fill and make sandbags until 6 p.m.

Supplies will be provided, including bags and sand.

Residents are allowed 25 sandbags per household and will need to bring their own shovel or filling tool.

Supplies are limited, and sandbags will be available for filling on a first-come, first-served basis.

Sandbag Distribution Location:

Osceola Heritage Park: 1211 Shakerag Road, Kissimmee

Orange County

Orange County will have four sandbag locations open for residents on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.:

Downey Park, 10107 Flowers Ave.

Ft. Christmas Historical Park, 1300 N. Fort Christmas Road

Clarcona Horse Park, 3535 Damon Road

Orange County Multi-Cultural Center, 7149 W. Colonial Drive.

Orlando

Orlando will make 10 sandbags per resident available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday at 1010 Woods Ave. Residents need to bring ID showing proof of city residency.

Winter Park

In preparation for the inclement weather, sandbags can be picked up by Winter Park residents on Monday, Nov. 7, from 2 to 6 p.m., and Tuesday, Nov. 8, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Ward Park/Showalter Field Parking Lot, located at 288 Perth Lane.

While supplies last, residents can get eight per resident or business owner within the city limits. Residents must provide proof of residency be it a driver’s license, valid ID or utility bill statement.

Please be prepared for a Fill It Yourself model with the city providing bags and sand on a firstcome, first-served basis. If you are physically unable to fill the sandbags, city staff will be available to assist those in need.

Flagler County

Flagler County will start sandbag operations on the barrier island on Monday.

“Hurricane Ian has significantly impacted our Atlantic Coast dune system,” said Jonathan Lord, emergency management director. “We know we are going to suffer some impacts from this storm, and we want residents to be as prepared as they can be.”

Sand, bags and volunteers will be available at the following locations:

Flagler Technical College - 5633 N. Oceanshore Blvd.

The Hammock – starting at 8 a.m. until supplies are gone

Bay Drive Park - 30 Bay Drive

Volusia County

Volusia County will provide free sand and empty sandbags to residents from noon to 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, through Wednesday, Nov. 9, in the parking lot of the Volusia County Correctional Facility, 1354 Indian Lake Road, Daytona Beach. Some municipal governments will also provide sand and sandbags. To learn about additional sand and sandbag distribution, check your municipal government’s webpage or visit volusia.org/pin.

New Smyrna Beach

Free sand piles are now available for residents to fill bags ahead of the forecast arrival of Subtropical Storm Nicole in the field south of the Sports Complex football stadium at 2335 Sunset Dr. Empty bags will be provided onsite; residents must bring their own shovels.

Residents can sign up for e-mail and text message notifications by clicking “Notify Me” at www.cityofnsb.com

Seminole County

In order to prepare for the storm, the county has opened three self-serve sandbag locations. The locations will be open Monday, Nov. 7, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Tuesday, Nov. 8 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

Old Geneva Volunteer Fire Station, 217 2nd St, Geneva

Lake Monroe Wayside Park, 4150 Highway 17, Sanford

BOOMBAH Sports Complex, 3450 E Lake Mary Blvd, Sanford

Oviedo

Oviedo’s sandbag location will be open at noon starting Monday. This is a self-serve location, so please bring a shovel with you. Staff will be on hand providing sandbags and sand. The location is at 1725 Evans St., at the Public Works Maintenance Yard. There is a 15-bag per-resident limit.

The hours of the sandbag location have been extended Tuesday and Wednesday to 7 p.m.

Winter Springs

Due to anticipated rainfall over the next week, a self-serve sandbag location will be open at Central Winds Park (near the roundabout ) beginning Monday, Nov. 7, until Friday, Nov. 11, between 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. while supplies last.

Sanford

The City of Sanford said that they will prepare for heavy rain this week with a sandbag site at 800 W. Fulton Street.

It will be open from 7 a.m. until dark every day. City officials ask that you bring your own shovel.

Altamonte Springs

The city of Altamonte Springs will provide sand and bags at Merrill Park on Monday, November 7 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. until supplies last.

Shovels will not be provided. While this is a self-service site, there will be staff present from 3 to 6 p.m. for those who need help.

The location can be found below:

Longwood

Longwood residents can get up to 10 self-serve sandbags per family at Candyland Sports Complex on Monday, Nov. 7, from noon to 5 p.m. and Tuesday, Nov. 8, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Brevard County

Sandbags will be available starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday at Wickham Park, 2500 Parkway Dr., Melbourne, FL 32935, and across from Brevard County Jail, 855 Camp Rd., Cocoa, FL 32927.

Sand is being provided by Brevard County Public Works and the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office will have supervised inmate work crews filling and loading sandbags for residents. Residents do not need to bring sandbags, bags are provided and filled by on-site personnel. There is a limit of 10 sandbags per vehicle.

©2022 Cox Media Group