Grains, Livestock mixed

 2 days ago

Grain futures were lower Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. fell 6.75 cents at $8.4725 a bushel; Dec. corn lost 8 cents at $6.72 a bushel; Dec. oats was down 5 cents at $3.8475 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans was off 4.50 cents at 14.40 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle rose .65 cent at $1.7825 a pound; Nov. feeder cattle was up .28 cent at $1.7825 a pound; Dec. lean hogs gained 1.55 cents at $.8627 a pound.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

