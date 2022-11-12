North Carolina vs. Wake Forest picks, predictions: Week 11 college football odds, spread, lines

ACC rivals meet up in a cross-division matchup as North Carolina travels to Wake Forest in college football's Week 11 action on Saturday.

North Carolina is holding firm to the top position in the Coastal Division standings with an 8-1 mark overall and a 5-0 showing against ACC competition thanks in large part to the expert play of quarterback Drake Maye.

Wake Forest is reeling after two straight losses, including an eight-turnover fiasco at Louisville and a road defeat against ranked division foe NC State, with a 6-3 mark overall and below .500 in conference games at 2-3.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

North Carolina vs. Wake Forest picks, predictions

Week 11 college football picks: North Carolina vs. Wake Forest

Wake Forest's chance of victory: Despite the team's recent struggles, the computers favor the Deacons to win the game with 54.2 percent likelihood.

North Carolina's chance of victory: FPI projects the Tar Heels have the 45.8 percent shot to take down Wake and avoid what would be its first ACC loss.

North Carolina vs. Wake Forest point spread: Wake comes into the game as the narrow 4 point favorites to defeat North Carolina, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Over/under: 76.5 points

Moneyline: Wake Forest -200, North Carolina +145

How to watch: The game is set for Sat., Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m. Eastern on the ESPN2 network and streams on fuboTV ( Start your free trial ).

North Carolina predictions: FPI projects the Tar Heels will win 10.2 games this season with a 25.6 percent chance to win the ACC Championship, second only to Clemson. UNC sits at No. 28 on the index's 131 college football rankings .

Wake Forest predictions: The computers estimate that the Demon Deacons will win 7.7 games this season as the 36th ranked team nationally coming into this weekend.

College Football Power Index

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

According to AP top 25 poll

Georgia (62 1st-place votes) Ohio State (1) Michigan TCU Tennessee Oregon LSU USC UCLA Alabama Ole Miss Clemson Utah Penn State North Carolina Tulane NC State Texas Liberty Notre Dame Illinois UCF Kansas State Washington Florida State

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Alabama | Georgia | LSU | Ohio State | Michigan | Notre Dame | Tennessee | USC | Clemson | Oklahoma | Texas | All Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook