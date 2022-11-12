TCU vs. Texas picks, predictions: Week 11 college football odds, spread, lines

A pair of Lone Star State rivals square off in a huge game as TCU travels to Texas in college football's Week 11 action on Saturday.

Texas has won four of the last five overall with a 7-point loss to Oklahoma State the only loss, and the Longhorns are coming off an important win on the road against a ranked Kansas State team, moving into the No. 2 spot in the Big 12.

TCU is the last undefeated team in the Big 12 and one of four nationally yet to lose, but have played close games in the first half against conference opposition.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

TCU vs. Texas picks, predictions

Week 11 college football picks: TCU vs. Texas

Texas' chance of victory: The computers are siding pretty heavily with the home team this week as the Longhorns have the 73.0 percent chance to defeat the Horned Frogs.

TCU's chance of victory: Somewhat surprisingly, the FPI is giving the undefeated Frogs just a 27.0 percent shot to stay that way this weekend.

TCU vs. Texas point spread: The oddsmakers agree with the index, as Texas comes in as the 7 point favorites to win the game, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Over/under: 64.5 points

Moneyline: TCU +200, Texas -300

How to watch: The game is set for Sat., Nov. 12 at 6:30 p.m. Central on the main ABC network and streams on fuboTV ( Start your free trial ).

Texas predictions: The computer has kept the Longhorns in the top 10 of its 131 college football rankings most of the season, this week coming in at No. 6 overall and projected to win 8.6 games, and leads the way with a 41.9 percent chance to win the Big 12 title.

TCU predictions: FPI places the Horned Frogs second in the Big 12 title hunt with a 37.7 percent chance to win the league while projected to win 10.8 games.

