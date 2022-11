Fails are legit my favorite part of the internet. They're just mesmerizing and hilarious and perfect. Here are some of the best from this week.

1. This request:

2. This calamity:

3. This drag:

4. This realization:

27 years old and blowing my nose w toilet paper bc i do not own a box of tissues… when my mom was my age she owned like at least five boxes of tissues and also a house @baddanadanabad 03:15 PM - 01 Nov 2022

5. This "event":

The rest of the country will never understand the enduring spirit of Philadelphia @mikeyil 05:06 AM - 30 Oct 2022

6. This message that this person sent to his partner's family group chat:

7. This deactivation:

8. This rediscovered misinterpretation:

realized I was too online during christmas last year when my starbucks had a sign that said “it’s giving season” and before I realized what it meant I was like “yesss it is giving that” @badnaomibad 06:48 PM - 06 Nov 2022

9. This illegal hobby:

i just go to parties to fuck with the appliances while the host is distracted. i like to break dishwashers the most @SkinnyTuna 07:50 AM - 01 Nov 2022

10. This hilarious breakdown:

The funniest thing that’s ever happened to me as a parent is once my 2yo was having a full on meltdown and accidentally kicked an electronic toy dinosaur and it went “Can you feed me?” and my son, through massive sobs, goes “no I can’t right now, dinosaur” and continued screaming @clhubes 02:20 PM - 07 Nov 2022

11. This mindset:

12. And lastly, this wrong text:

i accidentally sent my teacher the photo of me bawling my eyes out after wtaching the resident evil DLC 😭 @cupTWOst 04:48 AM - 30 Oct 2022

