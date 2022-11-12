ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Oregon vs. Washington picks, predictions: Week 11 college football odds, spread, lines

By James Parks
College Football HQ
College Football HQ
 4 days ago

A pair of Pac-12 rivals square off in Eugene this weekend as Oregon welcomes Washington in college football's Week 11 action on Saturday.

Oregon has won eight straight games since losing the opener to Georgia, scoring 40 points each time out, and sitting in the lead for the Pac-12 title chase.

Washington moved back into the AP rankings this week after defeating a ranked Oregon State and sitting at 7-2, winning its last three games after a two-game skid midseason, and still looking at making a run for the league title.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Oregon vs. Washington picks, predictions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AT87C_0j1jyART00
Week 11 college football picks: Oregon vs. Washington

Oregon's chance of victory: The computer is siding with the Ducks, who have the comfortable 77.5 percent chance to defend its home turf.

Washington's chance of victory: That leaves the Huskies with the outside 22.5 percent shot to upset Oregon and move to 8 wins on the season.

Oregon vs. Washington point spread: Oregon comes into the game as 13.5 point favorites to defeat Washington, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Over/under: 72.5 points

Moneyline: Oregon -568, Washington +370

How to watch: The game is set for Sat., Nov. 12 at 4 p.m. Pacific on the main Fox network and streams on fuboTV ( Start your free trial ).

Oregon predictions: FPI rates the Ducks as the No. 11 team on the index's 131 college football rankings, projected to win 10.4 games this season and currently the favorite to win the Pac-12 title, at 42.1 percent.

Washington predictions: The computer projects the Huskies as the No. 30 team nationally, expected to win 8.7 games on the year.

College Football Power Index

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia (62 1st-place votes)
  2. Ohio State (1)
  3. Michigan
  4. TCU
  5. Tennessee
  6. Oregon
  7. LSU
  8. USC
  9. UCLA
  10. Alabama
  11. Ole Miss
  12. Clemson
  13. Utah
  14. Penn State
  15. North Carolina
  16. Tulane
  17. NC State
  18. Texas
  19. Liberty
  20. Notre Dame
  21. Illinois
  22. UCF
  23. Kansas State
  24. Washington
  25. Florida State

The Oregonian

Oregon State to develop new rechargeable battery

A research team led by Oregon State University is planning to develop a new rechargeable battery that could reduce the need for environmentally destructive mining of rare minerals like nickel and lithium and accelerate the clean energy transition. The U.S. Department of Energy awarded OSU $3 million to explore the...
CORVALLIS, OR
WWEEK

Three Oregon Sheriffs Say They Will Not Enforce Measure 114

Sheriffs in at least three rural Oregon counties say they will not enforce Measure 114, the gun control law that appears to have been narrowly approved by state voters in the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Their pledge comes even after the Oregon State Sheriffs’ Association told state officials this summer that it expected its members to uphold any law created by popular vote.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations Brought Against The Oregon Secretary Of State And County Officials

Voter Suppression And Fraud: Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Lane, Linn, Marion, Jackson, Deschutes, Yamhill, Douglas, Coos, and Klamath counties, as well as the Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, are the targets of a lawsuit alleging voter suppression and failure to investigate charges of voter fraud. Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations...
OREGON STATE
The Times

Recovered body believed to be that of Tualatin man

The Marion County Sheriff's Office believes a body found Monday is that of Miles Stanton, 21, who disappeared Oct. 20.The Marion County Sheriff's Office believes a body recovered in Marion County Monday is that of a 21-year-old man who recently moved to Tualatin, KOIN 6 News is reporting. Miles Stanton, who moved to Tualatin in late September, has not been heard from since he last made a purchase at an Aurora 76 station on Thursday, Oct 20. "In an email on Monday morning, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said the investigation is active and no other information would...
TUALATIN, OR
lebanonlocalnews.com

Crash on Hwy 20 leads to one fatality

The Oregon State Police announced a two-vehicle crash on Highway 20 near milepost 16 (near Sodaville Road) resulted in one fatality on Monday, Nov. 14. OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash at approximately 6:36 p.m., and a preliminary investigation revealed a westbound silver Toyota Yaris, operated by Kevin Gonzales, 30, of Redmond, crossed over into oncoming traffic and collided with a red freightliner, operated by Kyle Kemper, 40, of Lebanon.
LEBANON, OR
kezi.com

Body found in Eugene storm drain; police investigating

EUGENE, Ore. -- Police are investigating after a dead person was found in a storm drain Tuesday morning. The body was reportedly found in the morning of November 8 in a storm drain on Minda Drive east of Gilham Road. Several officers from the Eugene Police Department were reported to be in the area around 9:30 a.m. with a giant tarp.
EUGENE, OR
kykn.com

Salem Police Make Arrest in Salem Drug Investigation

Salem, Ore. — Phillip Thomas of Salem was indicted on Wednesday, November 2, by a federal Grand Jury in US District Court on several drug and weapons related charges. Thomas was arrested on Wednesday, June 29 by the Salem Police Strategic Investigations Unit as part of an extensive investigation of polydrug pills containing fentanyl and other illicit drugs being sold in Salem. The investigation pointed to Thomas’ involvement, and detectives located him that afternoon in the parking lot of a motel in the 3000 block of Ryan DR SE where he was taken into custody.
SALEM, OR
College Football HQ

College Football HQ

New York, NY
The latest news from College Football

 https://www.si.com/fannation/college/cfb-hq/

