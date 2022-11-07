The Special Child Fall/Winter Edition: Special Needs

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
For parents with children with special needs, we belong to a group or club; at NYMetroParent, we like to call it a community. Because we have been there, and some of us will be ‘here’ for much longer and know that well-thought-out helpful articles and information are essential on this journey. And in this community, we got your back.

Whether it is understanding Occupational Therapy, Myths about Autism or connecting you with a resource that will provide your child with the tools they need to navigate through their day, we hope you know that we are here for you.

Check out our Fall/Winter Special Child Issue!

