ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

UK's new PM touts migrant cooperation after Macron meet

By Ludovic MARIN
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HpSYF_0j1jPbT900
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak met French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the UN climate change summit in Egypt /POOL/AFP

Britain's new prime minister Rishi Sunak on Monday vowed imminent action on cross-Channel migrants after his first face-to-face meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Sunak has taken a much more positive tone towards Macron than his short-lived predecessor Liz Truss, who infamously refused to say whether the president was a friend or foe.

The leaders met on the sidelines of the UN's COP27 climate summit in Egypt, with Sunak under pressure from days of bad headlines on the fate of migrants holed up in one UK detention centre.

"It was great to meet President Macron to talk about not just tackling illegal migration but the range of other areas in which we want to cooperate closely with the French on," he told UK media.

"And I think there is an opportunity for us to work closely, not just with the French but with other (European) countries as well," he said.

"You will hear more details about that in the coming weeks as those conversations happen amongst all our teams.

"But I'm actually leaving this with renewed confidence and optimism that working together with our European partners, we can make a difference, grip this challenge of illegal migration and stop people coming illegally."

Some 40,000 people have crossed the Channel in small boats so far this year, with predictions numbers could hit 50,000 or even 60,000 by the year-end.

That has caused a logjam in asylum claims and increased accommodation costs estimated by the UK government at £6.8 million ($7.8 million) a day.

Sunak insisted his beleaguered interior minister, Suella Braverman, was getting to grips with the crisis, while stressing it lacked "one simple solution that's going to solve it overnight".

In its own account of the meeting, Macron's office said only that he and Sunak agreed to "stay in contact" on the migration issue.

They also discussed climate commitments at COP and the war in Ukraine, agreeing to support the "vital needs" of the Ukrainian armed forces through the winter months, the Elysee said.

Macron invited Sunak to a Paris conference on December 13 about Ukraine, it said.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Isolated Putin will not go to G20 summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has been shunned by the West over his offensive in Ukraine, will not travel to Indonesia for the G20 leaders' summit next week, officials said Thursday. A trip to the summit in Bali would have put Putin in the same room as US President Joe Biden for the first time since the Russian leader sent troops to Ukraine on February 24.
AFP

Iran calls for Ukraine talks as it hosts Russian security chief

Iran's top security official Ali Shamkhani called for dialogue to end the war in Ukraine during a meeting Wednesday in Tehran with his Russian counterpart Nikolai Patrushev. "Iran supports any initiative leading to a ceasefire and peace between Russia and Ukraine based on dialogue," Shamkhani said, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council.
AFP

France accepts migrant ship as row with Italy blazes

A rescue ship carrying 230 migrants docked at the French port of Toulon on Friday amid a blazing row between France and Italy over which country is responsible for them. France had never before allowed a rescue vessel carrying migrants from the Mediterranean to land on its coast, but did so this time because Italy had refused access.
AFP

UK cops flak over carbon-neutral pledges

As world leaders and environmental experts meet at the COP27 climate change talks in Egypt, last year's host Britain is under scrutiny about its commitment to tackling global warming. Nevertheless, ministers have come under fire from environmental pressure groups and the independent Climate Change Committee (CCC), a UK body which advises the government. 
AFP

Turkish journalist on Erdogan's wishlist worries about future in Sweden

A Turkish journalist exiled in Stockholm is increasingly worried he will be used as a bartering chip after Turkey's president singled out his extradition as key to approving Sweden's NATO bid. Bulent Kenes, the former editor-in-chief of the Zaman daily, is the only person President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has identified by name among the dozens Ankara wants extradited in exchange for approving Sweden's membership bid.
AFP

US woman detained in Saudi over custody dispute set free

An American woman who had publically accused her Saudi ex-husband of trapping their daughter in the kingdom under so-called guardianship laws said she was released Wednesday following a brief detention over social media posts. In September, she received a summons from Saudi prosecutors indicating she was under investigation for "disturbing public order", a development Morris believed was linked to social media posts about her case. 
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

'Worried about the future': Russians despair in uncertain times

When President Vladimir Putin announced in February that Russian forces were entering Ukraine, a wave of shock washed over 22-year-old student Vasilina Kotova that turned quickly to despair and then depression. In the first nine months of the year, spending on drugs to cope with depression jumped 70 percent year-on-year, official figures show.
AFP

Ukraine says dozens of villages recaptured amid Russian retreat

Kyiv forces have recaptured over 40 towns and villages in southern Ukraine, President Zelensky said Thursday, as Moscow signaled its army had begun retreating from the strategic city of Kherson. - On the battlefield, in the southern city of Mykolaiv, which Russian forces have pounded with artillery and missiles for months, there was little belief the Russians would retreat.
AFP

White House says Biden, Xi to meet at G20 summit

Joe Biden will meet with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on November 14 on the sidelines of the G20 summit, the White House said Thursday, in their first face-to-face talks since the US leader became president. Their meeting during the summit in Bali comes after Xi last month was awarded a landmark third term as Chinese Communist Party General Secretary.
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

France, Italy wrangle over migrant rescue ship

Tensions mounted between France and Italy on Wednesday over the fate of an NGO ship carrying 234 migrants rescued in the Mediterranean, with Paris calling the refusal by Italian authorities to let the vessel dock "unacceptable." Under international law, ships in distress or carrying rescued passengers must be allow entry in the nearest port of call -- which means Italy and often Malta are shouldering the burden of taking in those rescued after trying to cross the Mediterranean from Libya.
AFP

With Russia distracted, Erdogan courts Central Asia

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday called on post-Soviet countries in resource-rich Central Asia to ramp up ties with Ankara as he sought to take advantage of a weakening Moscow bogged down in Ukraine. Erdogan has for years been pushing for closer cultural, linguistic and religious ties with ex-Soviet countries in the Caucasus and Central Asia.
AFP

More UK misery as economy contracts in third quarter

Britain's economy shrank in the third quarter as inflation soars, official data showed Friday, likely confirming it is already in a recession, dealing a fresh blow to new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Britain's Office for National Statistics on Friday said the nation's economy contracted 0.2 percent in the July-September period -- in part hit by businesses closing for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Output had grown modestly in the second quarter, the statistics office confirmed.
AFP

Chile president visits flashpoint region claimed by Indigenous groups

Chile President Gabriel Boric on Thursday began his first visit to the southern Araucania region that has been wracked by violence linked to radical Indigenous groups. The densely forested region is the site of territorial claims by the Mapuche, Chile's largest Indigenous group.
AFP

Ukraine cautious as Russia orders troops out of Kherson

Kyiv has reacted sceptically to Russia announcing its retreat from the southern city of Kherson, urging continued resistance until Ukraine liberates all of its occupied cities.  Ukraine has defined these population movements towards Russia or Russian-occupied territory as "deportations".
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

Biden seeks to gauge US, China 'red lines' with Xi

US President Joe Biden said Wednesday he would ask  Chinese President Xi Jinping about his "red lines" to reduce the potential for conflict after soaring tensions on Taiwan when they gather next week in Bali. "What I want to do with him when we talk is lay out what kind of -- what each of our red lines are," Biden told a news conference following US midterm elections.
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

Biden to press Xi on N. Korea in G20 talks

US President Joe Biden landed in Asia on Saturday vowing to urge Chinese leader Xi Jinping to rein in North Korea when they hold their first face-to-face meeting at next week's G20 summit. As well as Biden, Xi will also meet French President Emmanuel Macron, before heading to Bangkok later in the week for the APEC summit.
AFP

France allows migrant rescue ship to dock after Italian refusal

France warned Italy of "severe consequences" as it was set to take in on Friday a charity ship carrying more than 200 migrants rescued in the Mediterranean, who were denied entry by Rome. France had insisted that under international maritime law, Rome had to take in the Ocean Viking and the 234 distressed migrants it rescued, not least after it granted access this week to three other rescue ships carrying around 700 people.
AFP

At COP27 climate talks, US midterms make waves

The US midterms made waves Wednesday at a UN climate summit on the shores of Egypt, with activists urging President Joe Biden to take bolder action against global warming regardless of the election outcome. "The US has acted in bad faith irrespective of elections," said Harjeet Singh, senior adviser at Climate Action Network.
FLORIDA STATE
AFP

Burkina's new parliament opens after coup

Burkina Faso's new legislative assembly opened on Friday with a call for self-sacrifice by the 71 members appointed by the junta that seized power a month ago. A dozen members of the last parliament were among those appointed, including Abdoulaye Soma, who ran for president in 2020, and 41-year-old law professor Ousmane Bougouma, who was elected speaker on Friday.
AFP

AFP

92K+
Followers
35K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy