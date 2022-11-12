Penn State vs. Maryland picks, predictions: Week 11 college football odds, spread, lines

A pair of Big Ten East rivals square off as Penn State looks to inch closer to a 10-win season when hosting Maryland in college football's Week 11 action on Saturday.

Penn State comes in at 7-2 but with two losses to Ohio State and Michigan that will keep it out of the division title chase, and coming off a pair of wins over Minnesota and Indiana in which the team scored 45 points each.

Maryland is bowl eligible but just 3-3 in Big Ten contests, splitting the last two games and coming off a 13-point loss at Wisconsin.

What do the experts think of this matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Penn State vs. Maryland picks, predictions

Penn State's chance of victory: The computers favor the Nittany Lions, who have the 77.9 percent chance to defeat the Terrapins this weekend.

Maryland's chance of victory: That leaves the Terps a 22.1 percent shot to upset Penn State and move to above .500 in conference play.

Penn State vs. Maryland point spread: Penn State comes into the game as 10 point favorites to defeat Maryland, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Over/under: 56.5 points

Moneyline: Maryland +275, Penn State -400

How to watch: The game is set for Sat., Nov. 12 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern on the main Fox network and streams on fuboTV ( Start your free trial ).

Maryland predictions: The computers rate the Terrapins as the No. 29 team on the index's 131 college football rankings, projected to win 7.2 games this season and estimated to be 8.4 points better than an average team on a neutral field.

Penn State predictions: Sitting at third in the Big Ten, according to the FPI ratings, the Nittany Lions are expected to win 9.5 games this season, with the finale against Michigan State presumed to be the one game that could go either way.

College Football Power Index

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

According to AP top 25 poll

