Election Day Eclipse will be Full Beaver Blood Moon

A full "Beaver Moon" is on the way late night Monday early into Tuesday morning. But, this full moon will coincide with a total lunar eclipse in the pre-dawn hours on November 8th and will be visible across Colorado. The Beaver Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse will be the second total lunar eclipse visible over North America this year. The last one happened back in May.

Credit: CBS4

The moon will have a reddish hue when it is at totality. This is why it is called a Blood Moon. The red color is produced thru the refraction and scattering of light by the Earth's atmosphere.

CHARLOTTE, USA - MAY 15: Blood Moon, total lunar eclipse in Charlotte, NC, United States on May 15, 2022 Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Over the Denver metro area the the eclipse should begin partially at 2:09 am.

Credit: CBS4

Totally should be closer to about 3:59 am with totality ending by 5:49 am.

Credit: CBS4

The moon will be below horizon before it ends. The lunar eclipse can be viewed with the naked eye. No special protection is needed. The next total lunar eclipse over the Front Range will not occur again for another three years in 2025!

Increasing clouds Monday night may dull the eclipse but it should be visible from anywhere in Colorado.