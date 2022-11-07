ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Election Day Eclipse will be Full Beaver Blood Moon

By Ashton Altieri, Dave Aguilera
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ONlIR_0j1hLLpP00

Election Day Lunar Eclipse 00:25

A full "Beaver Moon" is on the way late night Monday early into Tuesday morning. But, this full moon will coincide with a total lunar eclipse in the pre-dawn hours on November 8th and will be visible across Colorado. The Beaver Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse will be the second total lunar eclipse visible over North America this year. The last one happened back in May.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20lzTI_0j1hLLpP00
Credit: CBS4

The moon will have a reddish hue when it is at totality. This is why it is called a Blood Moon. The red color is produced thru the refraction and scattering of light by the Earth's atmosphere.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19unve_0j1hLLpP00
CHARLOTTE, USA - MAY 15: Blood Moon, total lunar eclipse in Charlotte, NC, United States on May 15, 2022 Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Over the Denver metro area the the eclipse should begin partially at 2:09 am.

Credit: CBS4

Totally should be closer to about 3:59 am with totality ending by 5:49 am.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ke3b0_0j1hLLpP00
Credit: CBS4

The moon will be below horizon before it ends. The lunar eclipse can be viewed with the naked eye. No special protection is needed. The next total lunar eclipse over the Front Range will not occur again for another three years in 2025!

Increasing clouds Monday night may dull the eclipse but it should be visible from anywhere in Colorado.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Thursday night will be the coldest night of the season so far

Thursday will feel more like January instead of November with high temperatures in the 40s and overnight lows dipping into the teens in the metro area.The coldest night of the season so far in Denver was on November 4 when the thermometer dropped to 22 degrees. Thursday night should be at least a few degrees cooler that it was day. In fact, most neighborhoods around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins will fall into the teens for the first time since last April.In addition, many mountain areas in Colorado will drop into the single digits above and below zero. For example,...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Researchers track earthquakes across CO, warn of possible massive one

140 years ago, Colorado had its biggest earthquake ever with a magnitude of 6.6. Researchers say another massive earthquake could cost the state billions in repairs. With Colorado's biggest earthquake rocking across multiple states, it is unlikely that an earthquake of that magnitude would occur but researchers believe it could still happen today.On average, Colorado could see 50 to 70 earthquakes a year with most being minimal. Researchers believe earthquake study is essential so they could pinpoint when the next massive one could happen. "What research has done is compiled all of our information and mapped it out," said Matt Morgan, Director...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Cold weather is coming but likely not much snow

After windy and warm weather Tuesday and Wednesday, a strong cold front will drop temperatures below normal for at least a week.High temperatures will reach near 70 degrees in Denver on Tuesday and Wednesday and together with gusty winds, low humidity, and dry soil will drive up the fire danger.Parts of southern Colorado including Pueblo, Walsenburg, and Colorado Springs are under a Red Flag Warning for high fire danger on Election Day from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.For Denver and most of the Eastern Plains, the higher fire danger will come on Wednesday thanks to even lower relatively humidity and...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado city among worst 'places for witches' in country, according to report

Looking to live the life of a witch? A couple Colorado spots might be for you, but there's one city you should probably steer clear from. A recent data analysis conducted by LawnLove compared the 200 largest cities in the United States across 18 different metrics related to witchcraft. This included factors like the number of local tarot readers, access to a coven, and how many local metaphysical supply stores there are.
COLORADO STATE
K99

Colorado Elk Stuck In A Trampoline Works On Its Routine

Oh those silly little elk and the crazy predicaments they get themselves into. Ok, so there isn't really anything little about them but the silly part comes into play nicely on this occasion in Evergreen that I'm going to be honest, I've never seen anything like this in my life but there's a first for everything right?
EVERGREEN, CO
CBS Denver

Election Day in Colorado 11.8.22

Gov. Jared Polis was elected to a second term. Sen. Michael Bennet secured another term as Colorado's senior U.S. senator in Tuesday's midterm election. DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 08: Students walk past a voting sign outside a polling location at Denver East High School on November 8, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. After months of candidates campaigning, Americans are voting in the midterm elections to decide close races across the nation. DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 08: People vote at Denver East High School on November 8, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. After months...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Kirkmeyer concedes race for 8th Congressional District to Caraveo

Republican state Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer conceded her race for Colorado's 8th Congressional District, handing a win to Democratic state Rep. Yadira Caraveo in Colorado's newest U.S. congressional district.Colorado's 8th Congressional District was called one of the most competitive districts in the country. The newly created district runs along Interstate 25 north and east of the Denver metro area, encompassing parts of Adams, Weld and Larimer counties."Just a few minutes ago I call (sic) Representative Caraveo to congratulate her on her win in CD8. While this is not the outcome we hoped for, I am proud of our...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Magic mushroom legalization likely but still too close to call

The margin for mushrooms in Colorado was still too close to call by Wednesday evening, but preliminary numbers suggested Prop 122 would likely pass, making Colorado the second state to legalize the psychedelic drug. If it passes, the measure will decriminalize possession right away. It doesn't mean people can sell or buy the drug, but it would mean anyone 21 and older could grow and share psychedelic mushrooms.It would also create state-regulated centers where people could make appointments to consume psilocybin, the hallucination-inducing compound derived from psychedelic mushrooms, but it would be two years before any of these facilities could...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado's Polis faces feisty challenge in bid for 2nd term

In his campaign for a second term as Colorado's governor, Democrat Jared Polis has had to fend off attacks by GOP challenger Heidi Ganahl on his pandemic record, surging crime and the fentanyl crisis -- topics that dominated clashes between the two in multiple forums and debates leading up to Tuesday's midterm election.Ganahl, who is trying to become Colorado's first Republican governor since 2007, campaigned on the slogan "#MadMom" and tried painting an ominous portrait of the state. Polis countered by calling himself a "happy dad" of two kids who he is raising in what he called "the best state...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado's 3rd Congressional District race too close to call

The race for Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, one of the largest districts in the entire country, is still too close to call, but Democratic challenger Adam Frisch's lead has been widening over Republican incumbent Lauren Boebert.State election officials still have not fully counted all the votes in some of the district's bigger population centers, but as of about 11:15 p.m., Frisch holds 136,696 votes to Boebert's 129,791 - or 51.3% to 48.7%, respectively, with 78% of the vote counted.Speaking to supporters in Grand Junction, Boebert was very confident that she'd win once all the votes are counted. Officials say there...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Nicole strengthens into a tropical storm, expected to hit Florida as hurricane

Nicole strengthened to a tropical storm Tuesday as it churned toward the northwestern Bahamas and Florida's Atlantic coastline, forecasters said. The National Hurricane Center said hurricane warnings and watches have been issued for large parts of Florida and a "dangerous storm surge" is expected along much of the state's east coast as well as portions of coastal Georgia.Many areas are still reeling from damage caused by Hurricane Ian, which hit Florida's southwestern Gulf Coast as a Category 4 storm in late September, before dumping heavy amounts of rain across much of central part of the state. Forecasters said heavy rain...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado's Lauren Boebert locked in tough reelection bid

Republican Lauren Boebert was locked in a tight race Wednesday in her bid for reelection to a U.S. House seat in Colorado against Democratic challenger Adam Frisch, a businessman and former city councilman from the posh, mostly liberal ski town of Aspen.Boebert's contest in Colorado's sprawling 3rd Congressional District was being watched nationally as Republicans try to flip control of the U.S. House in the midterm elections. The Donald Trump loyalist established herself as a partisan flashpoint in Washington, D.C. in her first term, and had been favored to win reelection after redistricting made the conservative and mostly rural conservative...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

State lawmaker Brittany Pettersen wins Colorado's 7th Congressional District

State lawmaker Brittany Pettersen will be moving from the state Capitol to the nation's Capitol after winning Colorado's 7th Congressional District. She will take over the district after fellow Democrat Rep. Ed Perlmutter who announced his retirement in January. Pettersen won the seat with 57.44% of the votes over Republican Erik Aadland with 40.53% of the votes, according to the Colorado Secretary of State's website. Perlmutter has served in some elected capacity for 25 years and represented much of the western part of the Denver metro area in Congress for 8 terms. He was elected to the House of Representatives during the Democratic wave in 2006.  Pettersen, who lives in Jefferson County, previously put her hat in the ring for the Democratic primary for the seat during a brief period in 2017 when Perlmutter said he was retiring but then backtracked.  
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

RSV cases continue to rise: 'Unlike anything we've seen before'

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment held a news conference Wednesday morning to update the recent increase in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases. The case surge is impacting mainly pediatric patients, sending hundreds to the emergency room. In the Denver metro area alone, the CDPHE said there have been 554 patients hospitalized. Of those, 525 are children. "To put it mildly, we're seeing a very intense early RSV and flu seasons," said Dr. Kevin Carney of Children's Hospital Colorado. "It's truly unlike nothing we've ever seen before at Children's."As more kids are diagnosed with severe cases of RSV,...
COLORADO STATE
US 103.3

North Dakota’s First Winter Storm Possible This Week

For the first time this season, the National Weather Service in Bismarck is using the word "storm" in their long-range forecast for North Dakota this week. The brunt of this storm is expected to affect southern North Dakota starting Wednesday evening. Heavy snow is possible across southern North Dakota including Bismarck Mandan lasting into early Thursday evening.
BISMARCK, ND
CBS Denver

Denver Clerk & Recorder prioritizes Election Day safety for voters, workers

Denver Clerk and Recorder Paul Lopez has released a statement on safety as Colorado prepares for Election Day on Tuesday. This midterm election year, Lopez said making sure the voting process is safe is a priority. Statement from Denver Clerk & Recorder on Election Safety: "Due to the current climate, it is important that voters hear directly from our office about the measures we are taking to ensure their safety and the safety of the election workers. Voters and election judges can be assured that their safety is our number one priority. We are in full compliance with the...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
81K+
Followers
29K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy