ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Jackson, in dissent, issues first Supreme Court opinion

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FXqCF_0j1gEPQv00

New Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson issued her first Supreme Court opinion Monday, a short dissent in support of a death row inmate from Ohio.

Jackson wrote that she would have thrown out lower court rulings in the case of Ohio inmate Davel Chinn, whose lawyers argued that the state suppressed evidence that might have altered the outcome of his trial.

The two-page opinion came on the same day the high court was hearing cases that are part of a wider dispute over the power of the federal government.

In her dissent, Jackson wrote that she would have ordered a new look at Chinn's case “because his life is on the line and given the substantial likelihood that the suppressed records would have changed the outcome at trial.” The evidence at issue indicated that a key witness against Chinn has an intellectual disability that might have affected his memory and ability to testify accurately, she wrote.

Prosecutors are required to turn over potentially exculpatory evidence to the defense. In this case, lower courts determined that the outcome would not have been affected if the witness' records had been provided to Chinn's lawyers.

Chinn's lawyers said in a statement after his case was rejected that: “Ohio must not exacerbate the mistakes of the past by pursuing Mr. Chinn’s execution.”

The only other member of the court to join Jackson's opinion was fellow liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

Jackson joined the high court on June 30, following the retirement of Justice Stephen Breyer.

The court has yet to decide any of the cases argued in October or the first few days of this month. Jackson almost certainly will be writing a majority opinion in one of those cases. Every justice typically writes at least one opinion each time the court sits for a two-week session of hearing arguments.

Also on Monday:

— The court heard arguments in two cases, involving the Federal Trade Commission and the Securities and Exchange Commission, that are part of a sustained attack by business and conservative interests on what they say is government overreach. The two cases before the court have to do with whether challengers can quickly get into federal court or must endure a sometimes yearslong agency process first.

In both cases it seemed that the court dominated 6-3 by conservatives would opt for the shorter route, with Justice Samuel Alito at one point questioning a lawyer for the government on his argument for the more lengthy process: “Isn’t it in your interest to get this decided?”

Fellow conservative Chief Justice John Roberts, meanwhile, noted the string of Supreme Court decisions against the government in recent years saying: “Doesn’t that underscore the need for ... a direct proceeding to raise the constitutional claim rather than waiting however many years before the agency?”

— The justices declined to hear a case out of Arizona in which a man, Ramin Khorrami, challenged his conviction by an eight-member jury. Two conservative justices said the court should have heard Khorrami’s case. Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote that the high court should have done so and overturned a 1970 Supreme Court precedent in which the justices said a 12-member jury is not required. Gorsuch wrote that six states allow smaller jury panels, a practice he said is “difficult to reconcile” with the Constitution. Justice Brett Kavanaugh agreed the court should have heard the case. Khorrami was convicted after demanding money from a woman he had an affair with, threatening to reveal the affair to her husband if she didn't comply.

— The justices also declined to hear the case of a Louisiana man who was convicted of sex trafficking and argued there was serious prosecutorial misconduct in his case. Jackson and Sotomayor were also allies in dissent on that case.

Comments / 110

Craig
4d ago

For someone who has no idea what a woman (and therefore a male) is, she should recuse herself/himself from all cases that deal with a male or female. However, that would take integrity, which she does not have. Shameful.

Reply(8)
40
JDub
4d ago

There's NO SURPRISE there. Everyone with an ounce of COMMON SENSE knew this would happen. I mean after all, she couldn't even "define" what a woman is

Reply(3)
24
Chuck Cardwell
4d ago

this is the same woman that gave out the less of any sentence to criminals that came before her. firstly speaking I don't think she needs to be on the supreme Court I don't think she qualifies and that doubt seriously that she will ever give a true opinion about anything she's too wishy-washy. I think she got there because she is female and because she is black and that is the only two reasons that Biden put her there

Reply(2)
22
Related
RadarOnline

'Who Knew He Could Stoop Any Lower?' Ted Cruz Called To Resign After Mocking Stroke Survivor Senate Candidate John Fetterman

Ted Cruz is being criticized online after the Texas senator openly mocked Senate candidate John Fetterman for his poor performance during a recent debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Wednesday, as Cruz appeared in Franklin, Tennessee to endorse GOP House candidate Andy Ogles, the 51-year-old controversial Texas senator ridiculed Fetterman for a series of awkward exchanges he made on Monday while debating Dr. Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“By the way, in honor of John Fetterman, I suppose I should start by just saying goodnight!” Cruz said, referencing the fact Fetterman became confused on Monday and answered one question by...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Spun

Brittney Griner's Lawyers Make Troubling Announcement

On Wednesday, Brittney Griner's lawyers announced she's been transferred to a Russian penal colony. According to a report from ESPN, it's a move her legal counsel has "dreaded" since she was convicted on drug chargers. ESPN's T.J. Quinn revealed her lawyers "don't know where she is or where she's heading."
News Breaking LIVE

A "Leading" Republican Official Has Suddenly Died

Hugh McKean, a "leading" Colorado GOP lawmaker who was serving as the House Minority Leader in Colorado, has died at the age of 55, according to Fox News. In a tweet, the Colorado House Republicans, tweeting at @COHouseGOP, said, "it is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of House Minority Leader Hugh McKean. Hugh was fiercely passionate about serving the great state of Colorado and will be missed dearly. Funeral services are being planned and details will be made public once finalized."
COLORADO STATE
MSNBC

Lawrence: A Supreme Court justice violated the law in plain sight today

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. by using the site, you consent to these cookies. for more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.
Rolling Stone

Trump Invokes Ron DeSantis’ Wife to Threaten Him Over 2024 Run

Donald Trump is suggesting he will reveal damaging information about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis should he decide to challenge the former president for the Republican nomination in 2024.  “I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal on his private jet after departing a rally in Dayton, Ohio, on Monday. “I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.” Trump’s discomfort with the Florida governor’s political ambitions has become increasingly palpable as the former president gears up for the launch of his third...
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

State Supreme Court Judge Rules New Gun Law Unconstitutional

Critics of the state's recently-expanded "red flag" law have won a round in court. A state Supreme Court justice has ruled it is unconstitutional and denies gun owners their due process rights. The law allows private citizens, police officers, school officials, and DAs to seek an order prohibiting a person...
Law & Crime

Gorsuch Dissent Chides Colleagues and ‘Wrong’ Supreme Court Precedent for ‘Tinkering’ with ‘Ancient Tradition’ in Criminal Justice Reform Case About Jury Trials

Justice Neil Gorsuch penned a blistering dissent against a denial of a petition for writ of certiorari after the nation’s high court decided against hearing a case about criminal justice reform. The facts of the case stylized as Khorrami v. Arizona are fairly straightforward: “Arizona convicted Ramin Khorrami of...
ARIZONA STATE
ABC News

ABC News

900K+
Followers
190K+
Post
512M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy