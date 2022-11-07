ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David tapley
3d ago

oh all you poor crybabies CAN'T handle someone actually doing their job that's called impersonating someone that's against the law not free speech none of you Democrats know what Free speech means

Reply(51)
72
Matt Tygett
3d ago

I heard Obama droning on about democracy and free speech in Philadelphia over the weekend. The one-sided media, both social and mainstream, is going to have to learn a brand new set of rules! Paradigm shift is engaged. Kathy's lying as far as being someone else is not only misleading but exactly the same as misinformation! Fact checkers will now be regulated to actual truths, not the expected media spin! Sorry, guys. Your media left-wing agenda can't be conveyed in its former manner any more.

Reply(2)
26
Laura M
3d ago

apparently, people think it is ok to impersonate others. Think I'll make a fake page under the name of LaFrance or maybe Karen Vierling. I'll make up all kinds of crap to make them look bad. It'll be so much fun.

Reply(3)
15
