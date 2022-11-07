Read full article on original website
Powerball: See the winning numbers in Saturday’s $1.6 billion drawing
It’s time to grab your tickets and check to see if you’re a big winner! The Powerball lottery jackpot reset again after someone won $202 million in the August 3 drawing. Is this your lucky night?. Here are Saturday’s winning lottery numbers:. 28-45-53-56-69, Powerball: 20, Power Play:...
Powerball jackpot winning numbers for Monday’s drawing revealed
The Powerball jackpot-winning numbers for Monday’s drawing for an estimated $625 million have been revealed. The winning numbers for Monday’s drawing were 18, 23, 35, 45, 54 and the red Powerball was 16, according to lottery officials. The Power Play was 4. The jackpot, which has a cash...
Powerball: Experts share tips for how to win the $1.2 billion jackpot
Powerball’s tantalizing jackpot has swollen to $1.2 billion, a record-breaking prize that if won, will be the second-highest lottery prize in the United States. The drawing is set for Wednesday night at 10:59 p.m. and with hundreds of millions of tickets already purchased, according to lottoreport.com, the stakes are high.
Powerball glitches are frustrating players as the $1.5 billion jackpot enters near-record territory
The Powerball jackpot increased to $1.5 billion Wednesday night after nobody—once again—picked the right mix of numbers. That means the already sky-high interest in the lottery will only intensify for the next drawing on Saturday night. But glitchy Powerball ticket machines at some stores have frustrated players eager...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
You Didn't Win the Powerball Jackpot — But If You Matched At Least 1 Number, You Won Money
No, you didn't win the second largest Powerball jackpot in history Wednesday. And while that may have been the only way to win $1.2 billion, it's not the only way to win some -- or in some cases, a lot -- of cash. Each Powerball drawing consists of five different...
Former lottery winner reveals what doesn’t change after you win millions: ‘You might be unhappy after’
The Powerball jackpot has officially become the largest lottery prize ever offered as the grand prize grows to an estimated $1.9bn.The jackpot value, which has ballooned since 3 August, when the last Powerball jackpot was won, means the winner would walk away with $929m in cash or 30 payments of $63m a year.While choosing either option would result in a life-changing amount of money, a previous lottery winner has revealed that there are some things that do not change when you win millions of dollars.According to Timothy Schultz, a podcast host and YouTuber from Iowa who won a $29m...
Check your tickets: Here are the winning numbers for Saturday’s $1.6B Powerball jackpot
The largest-ever Powerball jackpot in history stood at over $1.6 billion when the numbers were drawn Saturday night. The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday, Nov. 5, were 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and Powerball number 20. >> More: Check the Powerball website to see if any winning tickets were sold...
Lightning really CAN strike twice! Man, 68, who's been playing the lottery for 40 years wins $1 MILLION prize TWO TIMES in one year - and says he'll use the money to 'set up next generation' of his family
A fortunate winner might just be the luckiest man alive as he has scooped a $1 million lottery prize for the second time in just over a year – calling the win 'more shocking than the first'. Antoine Beaini, 68, from the town of Milton in Ontario Province, Canada,...
The 5 most common mistakes lottery winners make that the $2.04 billion Powerball winner should avoid
The $2.04 billion Powerball winner should heed these 5 common mistakes from previous lottery winners.
1 person hits $2B Powerball jackpot, lottery officials announce
If the winner opts for the cash payout, they'll get an estimated $997.6 million lump sum.
Did anyone win Powerball last night? Jackpot soars to record $1.9 billion.
The Powerball jackpot has grown to an estimated $1.9 billion after no winning tickets matched all of the numbers on Saturday, according to the New Jersey Lottery. The winning numbers were 28, 45, 53, 56 and 69 and the Powerball number was 20. The next Powerball drawing – set for...
Drawing tonight for new record $1.9 billion Powerball
There were no winners in Saturday's drawing, so tonight's jackpot is the world's largest in lottery history.
If you win record $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot, should you take cash or annuity?
The annuity value of Saturday's Powerball jackpot is the largest ever offered in the United States at $1.6 billion. The multi-state lottery game has not had a winner in 39 drawings dating back to Aug. 3. There have been two million-dollar tickets sold in New Jersey with smaller prizes during the course of those drawings.
Let’s say you actually won the $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot. Now what?
Among other to-dos, the winner should hire a trusted lawyer and financial advisor as soon as they can, an NC Education Lottery official says.
Powerball draw for record $1.9 bn jackpot delayed
A Powerball draw for a staggering $1.9 billion jackpot -- the largest prize in history -- has been delayed, further fueling lottery fever across the United States. California Lottery said late Monday the drawing was delayed because a participating lottery needed more time to complete security protocols.
Shopkeeper who sold $2bn winning Powerball ticket: ‘It’s a very poor neighbourhood. I hoped somebody would win’
The owner of the shop where a record $2.04bn Powerball jackpot was sold has become a millionaire after receiving a maximum Powerball bonus of $1m.On Tuesday, a Powerball ticket in Southern California won a record $2.04bn jackpot.The win comes after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize.The winning ticket was sold at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena, Southern California. The owner of the shop, Joe Chahayed, has also won a maximum Powerball bonus of $1m.“I’m very surprised. Very excited. Very happy,” said Mr Chahayed.He added that he did not know who won the record prize but...
Annuity or lump sum? Calculating how much a $1.9 billion Powerball win is worth
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — As the Powerball jackpot smashes another record and soars to an estimated $1.9 billion, you may be wondering what a win like that would actually look like. When you win the lottery jackpot, you’re given a choice between a lump-sum payment or an annuity paid...
BBC
Powerball: Store owner who sold record US Powerball ticket gets $1m bonus
Joseph Chahayed says he loves selling lottery tickets - and he'll love it a little bit more after Tuesday's world record-setting US Powerball jackpot. The store owner has received a $1m (£880,000) bonus for selling the winning ticket in Altadena, California. The grandfather of 10 - who arrived in...
Powerball lottery: Did you win Monday’s $1.9 billion Powerball drawing? Winning numbers, live results (11/7/2022)
UPDATE: Powerball winning numbers drawn for record $2.04 billion jackpot after delay. See the results. The largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history is up for grabs on Monday night. This time the Powerball jackpot is an estimated $1.9 billion with a cash option of $929.1 million. The jackpot jumped again...
Powerball jackpot hits whopping $1.9 billion after 40th drawing with no winner of top prize
The Powerball jackpot hit a massive new record of $1.9bn after yet another drawing where no one won the top prize.On Saturday, the lottery drawing yielded the numbers 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and Powerball 20. The next drawing is slated for Monday.pic.twitter.com/ULMt9zDcrE— California Lottery (@calottery) November 6, 2022Powerball said having no winners on Saturday would “tie the game record for the number of consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner,” per CNN. As of Saturday’s drawing, there have been 40 drawings since the jackpot was previously won in Pennsylvania on 3 August.The repetitive drawings are likely due to...
