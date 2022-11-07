ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Related
The Independent

Former lottery winner reveals what doesn’t change after you win millions: ‘You might be unhappy after’

The Powerball jackpot has officially become the largest lottery prize ever offered as the grand prize grows to an estimated $1.9bn.The jackpot value, which has ballooned since 3 August, when the last Powerball jackpot was won, means the winner would walk away with $929m in cash or 30 payments of $63m a year.While choosing either option would result in a life-changing amount of money, a previous lottery winner has revealed that there are some things that do not change when you win millions of dollars.According to Timothy Schultz, a podcast host and YouTuber from Iowa who won a $29m...
Daily Mail

Lightning really CAN strike twice! Man, 68, who's been playing the lottery for 40 years wins $1 MILLION prize TWO TIMES in one year - and says he'll use the money to 'set up next generation' of his family

A fortunate winner might just be the luckiest man alive as he has scooped a $1 million lottery prize for the second time in just over a year – calling the win 'more shocking than the first'. Antoine Beaini, 68, from the town of Milton in Ontario Province, Canada,...
AFP

Powerball draw for record $1.9 bn jackpot delayed

A Powerball draw for a staggering $1.9 billion jackpot -- the largest prize in history -- has been delayed, further fueling lottery fever across the United States. California Lottery said late Monday the drawing was delayed because a participating lottery needed more time to complete security protocols.
The Independent

Shopkeeper who sold $2bn winning Powerball ticket: ‘It’s a very poor neighbourhood. I hoped somebody would win’

The owner of the shop where a record $2.04bn Powerball jackpot was sold has become a millionaire after receiving a maximum Powerball bonus of $1m.On Tuesday, a Powerball ticket in Southern California won a record $2.04bn jackpot.The win comes after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize.The winning ticket was sold at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena, Southern California. The owner of the shop, Joe Chahayed, has also won a maximum Powerball bonus of $1m.“I’m very surprised. Very excited. Very happy,” said Mr Chahayed.He added that he did not know who won the record prize but...
The Independent

Powerball jackpot hits whopping $1.9 billion after 40th drawing with no winner of top prize

The Powerball jackpot hit a massive new record of $1.9bn after yet another drawing where no one won the top prize.On Saturday, the lottery drawing yielded the numbers 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and Powerball 20. The next drawing is slated for Monday.pic.twitter.com/ULMt9zDcrE— California Lottery (@calottery) November 6, 2022Powerball said having no winners on Saturday would “tie the game record for the number of consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner,” per CNN. As of Saturday’s drawing, there have been 40 drawings since the jackpot was previously won in Pennsylvania on 3 August.The repetitive drawings are likely due to...
CNN

CNN

