Lincoln, NE

Michigan vs. Nebraska picks, predictions: Week 11 college football odds, spread, lines

By James Parks
 4 days ago

Big Ten rivals meet up this weekend as Michigan looks to preserve its undefeated record against visiting Nebraska in college football's Week 11 action on Saturday.

Nebraska is 3-6 on the year in the midst of transition as it seeks to find a replacement for Scott Frost, and has lost the last three games overall, falling to second-to-last place in the West Division ahead of just Northwestern.

Michigan is playing for a whole lot more: sitting at 9-0 on the season and averaging over 42 points per game with its eyes set on winning the Big Ten title and making the College Football Playoff for the second straight year.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Michigan vs. Nebraska picks, predictions

Week 11 college football picks: Michigan vs. Nebraska

Michigan's chance of victory: The computers project Michigan has the overwhelming 97.1 percent chance to defeat Nebraska on Saturday.

Nebraska's chance of victory: That leaves the reeling Cornhuskers just a 2.9 percent shot to take down Michigan.

Michigan vs. Nebraska point spread: Michigan comes into the game as the comfortable 31 point favorite to defeat the Huskers, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Over/under: 48.5 points

Moneyline: Michigan -20000, Nebraska +2000

How to watch: The game is set for Sat., Nov. 12 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern and 2:30 p.m. Central on the ABC network and streams on fuboTV ( Start your free trial ).

Michigan predictions: The computer rates the Wolverines as the No. 4 team on the index's 131 college football rankings this week, projected to win 11.5 games this season with a 31.5 percent shot to win the division, a 27.0 percent chance at the Big Ten title, and the 62.5 percent chance to make the College Football Playoff.

Nebraska's predictions: FPI projects the Cornhuskers will win 3.5 games this season, with the team's only chance to reach the over and win a fourth game being the season finale at Iowa.

College Football Power Index

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia (62 1st-place votes)
  2. Ohio State (1)
  3. Michigan
  4. TCU
  5. Tennessee
  6. Oregon
  7. LSU
  8. USC
  9. UCLA
  10. Alabama
  11. Ole Miss
  12. Clemson
  13. Utah
  14. Penn State
  15. North Carolina
  16. Tulane
  17. NC State
  18. Texas
  19. Liberty
  20. Notre Dame
  21. Illinois
  22. UCF
  23. Kansas State
  24. Washington
  25. Florida State

