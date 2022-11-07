ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, GA

Action News Jax

At least 3 explosions in fire at Brunswick chemical plant; neighborhoods evacuated

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Update: Glynn County officials just held a briefing shortly after 6 p.m. on new developments from the Symrise plant. It has been reported that fire fighters used extra precaution battling the blaze. Due to the contaminants, extra safety measures need to be taken. Progress was slowed earlier in the day because a tank was not vented safely, and first responders needed to be pulled back to safety.
BRUNSWICK, GA
The Georgia Sun

Live Coverage: Tropical Storm Nicole updates and closures

Below you will find live updates and closure information related to Tropical Storm Nicole and its impact on Georgia. Check this page frequently for the latest information. City of Brunswick offices will remain open Thursday. City offices in Brunswick will remain open for business as usual on Thursday, with the...
BRUNSWICK, GA
News4Jax.com

2 from Jacksonville indicted in south Georgia drug trafficking conspiracy

Two people from Jacksonville and one from Gainesville were among nearly three dozen indicted for their involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy centered in south Georgia and reaching into the Caribbean, the Department of Justice announced Tuesday. The investigation, dubbed “Operation Carpet Ride,” identified drug trafficking operations in Bulloch, Burke,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Southeast Georgia counties urge residents to keep eye on Nicole

Officials in Southeast Georgia are monitoring the track of Nicole. Residents are urged to prepare for tropical activity and rapidly changing conditions. In preparation for Nicole and the subsequent impacts to Camden County, Cumberland Island National Seashore will close to the public at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9. A mandatory evacuation is in place. All campers, visitors, staff, and volunteers must depart the island by 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9. The last boat departing the island is at 11 a.m. from the Sea Camp dock.
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
ESPN 690

Tracking Nicole: Closures and cancellations ahead of the storm

Jacksonville FL — Check back for updates through the week for the latest on closings and cancellations in the Northeast Florida area:. -In anticipation of Subtropical Storm Nicole, on-beach driving will be restricted at Porpoise Point beginning Monday, Nov. 7. The remaining vehicular access ramps will be restricted beginning Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 3 p.m. These restrictions will be imposed for the duration of the storm.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Hurricane Nicole hit Jacksonville? Here’s the latest forecast track

Jacksonville is not in the forecast cone of uncertainty for Hurricane Nicole, which is forecast to approach the east coast of Florida late Wednesday or into Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is expected to make landfall somewhere near Port St. Lucie overnight Wednesday into Thursday. A hurricane warning is in effect from Palm Coast south to Boca Raton. Mandatory ...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Latest closures, cancelations around Jacksonville area due to Hurricane Nicole

Some local counties are anticipating damage and flooding from Nicole, which was upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane on Wednesday. Here’s the latest information on closures for local counties. The St. Johns River Water Management District is closing all District-managed navigational locks, campgrounds and properties, to include trails and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Photos: Nicole impacts in NE Florida

Rich Jones is News Director and the Host of Jacksonville’s Morning News. Rich joined WOKV in October 2006. Rich is involved in many community organizations and causes. Rich and his wife, Noelle, have three children: Avery, Harper and Austen.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Nicole forms - strong onshore flow to increase through the week

Jacksonville, Fl — Northeast Florida braces for a late season tropical disturbance as Subtropical Storm Nicole. Gusty winds, heavy rain bands, and isolated severe weather is possible by mid-to-late week. Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says the beaches begin to feel impacts today through Wednesday. “This storm...
FLORIDA STATE
wtoc.com

LIST: Schools canceling, changing plans ahead of Nicole

GEORGIA & SOUTH CAROLINA (WTOC) - A few school districts in the WTOC viewing area have made schedule changes ahead of any impacts from Nicole. Glynn County Schools will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 10 with after school and extracurricular programs canceled on Thursday as well. Schools will remain closed on Friday in observance of the Veterans Day holiday; however, Glynn County School System employees scheduled to work on Friday should report to work on Friday.
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
Fox Weather

Fox Weather

