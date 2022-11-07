Read full article on original website
At least 3 explosions in fire at Brunswick chemical plant; neighborhoods evacuated
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Update: Glynn County officials just held a briefing shortly after 6 p.m. on new developments from the Symrise plant. It has been reported that fire fighters used extra precaution battling the blaze. Due to the contaminants, extra safety measures need to be taken. Progress was slowed earlier in the day because a tank was not vented safely, and first responders needed to be pulled back to safety.
Live Coverage: Tropical Storm Nicole updates and closures
Below you will find live updates and closure information related to Tropical Storm Nicole and its impact on Georgia. Check this page frequently for the latest information. City of Brunswick offices will remain open Thursday. City offices in Brunswick will remain open for business as usual on Thursday, with the...
News4Jax.com
2 from Jacksonville indicted in south Georgia drug trafficking conspiracy
Two people from Jacksonville and one from Gainesville were among nearly three dozen indicted for their involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy centered in south Georgia and reaching into the Caribbean, the Department of Justice announced Tuesday. The investigation, dubbed “Operation Carpet Ride,” identified drug trafficking operations in Bulloch, Burke,...
News4Jax.com
Strong wind gust causes semi to overturn on Dames Point Bridge, blocks all lanes
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An overturned semi-truck closed all lanes Thursday morning on the Dames Point Bridge, according to Florida 511. The incident happened just before 9:30 a.m. as the semi was traveling across the top of the bridge. FHP confirmed that the truck was blown over by a strong wind gust.
Evacuations announced for thousands in Florida ahead of Hurricane Nicole
Residents in parts of Florida have been asked to evacuate as Hurricane Nicole spins closer to the east coast of Florida.
News4Jax.com
Crashes cause headaches around Jacksonville as Nicole floods Southbank Riverwalk
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County will remain under a state of emergency as Tropical Storm Nicole impacts the city, Mayor Lenny Curry announced joined by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and other city officials in a news conference on Thursday. As Nicole heads west, he said the biggest threats...
Action News Jax
Tropical Storm Nicole: Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia school closure information
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Nicole threatens to impact Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia in the coming days, parents are no doubt already wondering how the storm might affect their child’s school. Action News Jax is monitoring local districts, colleges and universities and will update information as it comes...
News4Jax.com
Southeast Georgia counties urge residents to keep eye on Nicole
Officials in Southeast Georgia are monitoring the track of Nicole. Residents are urged to prepare for tropical activity and rapidly changing conditions. In preparation for Nicole and the subsequent impacts to Camden County, Cumberland Island National Seashore will close to the public at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9. A mandatory evacuation is in place. All campers, visitors, staff, and volunteers must depart the island by 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9. The last boat departing the island is at 11 a.m. from the Sea Camp dock.
Action News Jax
NICOLE LIVE UPDATES: Evacuation orders in affect for Clay County, Nassau County
Tropical Storm Nicole continues to gain strength as its track aims toward Florida’s east coast. Read live updates below:. Nassau County has issued Evacuation Orders for Zones A & D. An Evacuation Zone Map can be located at www.onenassau.com/evacuations. There is also an interactive version at www.nassauflpa.com, under the GIS Mapping feature.
Tracking Nicole: Closures and cancellations ahead of the storm
Jacksonville FL — Check back for updates through the week for the latest on closings and cancellations in the Northeast Florida area:. -In anticipation of Subtropical Storm Nicole, on-beach driving will be restricted at Porpoise Point beginning Monday, Nov. 7. The remaining vehicular access ramps will be restricted beginning Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 3 p.m. These restrictions will be imposed for the duration of the storm.
Action News Jax
Tropical Storm Nicole: Closed locations and canceled events as storm nears Northeast Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Nicole nears Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia, here is a list of locations that have closed or events that are being rescheduled or canceled throughout the area. This list will be updated as we get more information. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE...
WJCL
Georgia Election Results: Appling County, Bulloch County, Bryan County, Effingham County
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: Early voting begins in Georgia. There are several seats up for grabs in the 2022 midterm impacting Effingham, Appling, Bulloch and Bryan counties. In addition to Effingham and Bulloch County Commissioner seats and Bryan County Board of Education seats, voters will be able...
Kingsland man dies of heart attack after trying to rescue daughter from riptide in Fernandina
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, unrelated report. A 40-year-old man from Kingsland, GA, died Sunday after he attempted to rescue his daughter from a rip current, according to a release from the Fernandina Beach Fire Department. There was a red...
WJCL
Election Results: Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Screven, Tattnall and Wayne counties
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: Early voting breaks record in Georgia. Several seats are up for grabs in Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Screven, Tattnall and Wayne County in 2022. Many of those races surround board of commissioners positions. In addition, voters will decide the future of alcohol sales in...
Action News Jax
Subtropical Storm Nicole: 5 Northeast Florida counties in Gov. Ron DeSantis’ emergency declaration
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 34 Florida counties in the potential path of Subtropical Storm Nicole, including five Northeast Florida counties. Clay, Duval, Nassau, Putnam and St. Johns counties are listed in the governor’s Executive Order (EO) 22-253. >>> STREAM...
Will Hurricane Nicole hit Jacksonville? Here’s the latest forecast track
Jacksonville is not in the forecast cone of uncertainty for Hurricane Nicole, which is forecast to approach the east coast of Florida late Wednesday or into Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is expected to make landfall somewhere near Port St. Lucie overnight Wednesday into Thursday. A hurricane warning is in effect from Palm Coast south to Boca Raton. Mandatory ...
News4Jax.com
Latest closures, cancelations around Jacksonville area due to Hurricane Nicole
Some local counties are anticipating damage and flooding from Nicole, which was upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane on Wednesday. Here’s the latest information on closures for local counties. The St. Johns River Water Management District is closing all District-managed navigational locks, campgrounds and properties, to include trails and...
Action News Jax
Photos: Nicole impacts in NE Florida
Action News Jax
Nicole forms - strong onshore flow to increase through the week
Jacksonville, Fl — Northeast Florida braces for a late season tropical disturbance as Subtropical Storm Nicole. Gusty winds, heavy rain bands, and isolated severe weather is possible by mid-to-late week. Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says the beaches begin to feel impacts today through Wednesday. “This storm...
wtoc.com
LIST: Schools canceling, changing plans ahead of Nicole
GEORGIA & SOUTH CAROLINA (WTOC) - A few school districts in the WTOC viewing area have made schedule changes ahead of any impacts from Nicole. Glynn County Schools will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 10 with after school and extracurricular programs canceled on Thursday as well. Schools will remain closed on Friday in observance of the Veterans Day holiday; however, Glynn County School System employees scheduled to work on Friday should report to work on Friday.
