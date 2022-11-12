ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd Mayweather vs Deji undercard: Tommy Fury fight and all bouts this weekend

By Alex Pattle
 1 day ago

Tommy Fury is back in the boxing ring this weekend, as the half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson fights on the undercard of Floyd Mayweather vs Deji .

Before boxing legend Mayweather faces YouTube star Deji in Dubai , Fury will take on Paul Bamba in a bid to remain unbeaten as a professional.

Fury, 23, last fought on the undercard of Tyson’s successful WBC title defence against Dillian Whyte, which took place at London’s Wembley Stadium in April.

The younger Fury outpointed Daniel Bocianski to move to 8-0, four months after pulling out of a scheduled clash with YouTuber Jake Paul due to injury and illness. This August, Fury was again set to box Paul, but the Briton faced travel issues that prevented the contest from going ahead .

Here’s all you need to know as Fury faces American Bamba, who is 33 years old and has a pro record of 5-2.

When is it?

The event will take place at the Coca Cola Arena in Dubai on Sunday 13 November.

The main card is set to begin at 7pm GMT (12pm PT, 2pm CT, 3pm ET), with ring walks for Mayweather vs Deji expected to follow at 10pm GMT (3pm PT, 5pm CT, 6pm ET).

How can I watch it?

The event will air live on DAZN pay-per-view in the UK and US.

A subscription to the streaming service is available here at a monthly cost of £7.99, and Mayweather vs Deji will cost an additional £16.99 for subscribers.

For viewers without a subscription, the event will cost £24.95.

Full card

Floyd Mayweather vs Deji (exhibition)

Tommy Fury vs Paul Bamba (light-heavyweight)

Harley Benn vs Faizan Anwar (middleweight)

Jack Fincham vs Anthony Taylor (light-heavyweight)

Bobby Fish vs Boateng Pemprah (middleweight)

Delfine Persoon vs Ikram Kerwat (super-featherweight)

The Independent

The Independent

