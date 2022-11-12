ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Alabama vs. Ole Miss picks, predictions: Week 11 college football odds, spread, lines

By James Parks
College Football HQ
College Football HQ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a7DqL_0j1elf9200

A pair of SEC West rivals meet up in Oxford as Alabama looks to get back on track against Ole Miss in college football's Week 11 action on Saturday.

Alabama comes in at third place in the SEC West after losing multiple games ahead of the Iron Bowl for the first time since 2010, most recently a dramatic overtime loss on the road to LSU.

Ole Miss is coming off an idle week, but at No. 2 in the division with a 4-1 mark in SEC games and still have a chance to make it to Atlanta provided it wins out and gets some help owing to the Rebels' own loss at LSU a few weeks ago.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Alabama vs. Ole Miss picks, predictions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s4GZ0_0j1elf9200
Week 11 college football picks: Alabama vs. Ole Miss

Alabama's chance of victory: The computer projects Alabama has the comfortable 75.3 percent chance to defeat Ole Miss on Saturday and avoid a third loss on the year.

Ole Miss' chance of victory: That leaves the Rebels with the 24.7 percent shot to defend home turf and stay in the SEC West title chase.

Alabama vs. Ole Miss point spread: Alabama comes into the game as 11.5 point favorites to take down the Rebels, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Over/under: 63.5 points

Moneyline: Alabama -455, Ole Miss +345

How to watch: The game is set for Sat., Nov. 12 at 2:30 p.m. Central on the main CBS network and streams on fuboTV ( Start your free trial ).

Alabama predictions: Despite the two losses, the computers still rate the Tide as the No. 3 team on the index's 131 college football rankings , owing to its projected 27.3 point per game scoring margin estimate against average teams. Bama has just the 2.8 percent chance to win the SEC and only a 16.2 percent shot to return to the College Football Playoff.

Ole Miss predictions: The Rebs check in at No. 12 on the computer's rankings, projected to win 9.6 games with a 6.3 percent shot to win the SEC West.

College Football Power Index

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia (62 1st-place votes)
  2. Ohio State (1)
  3. Michigan
  4. TCU
  5. Tennessee
  6. Oregon
  7. LSU
  8. USC
  9. UCLA
  10. Alabama
  11. Ole Miss
  12. Clemson
  13. Utah
  14. Penn State
  15. North Carolina
  16. Tulane
  17. NC State
  18. Texas
  19. Liberty
  20. Notre Dame
  21. Illinois
  22. UCF
  23. Kansas State
  24. Washington
  25. Florida State

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Alabama | Georgia | LSU | Ohio State | Michigan | Notre Dame | Tennessee | USC | Clemson | Oklahoma | Texas | All Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

Comments / 1

Related
AL.com

Bowl game projections for Alabama after road win over Ole Miss

Alabama played an unfamiliar role Saturday: spoiler. Eliminated from SEC West contention minutes before it took the field in Oxford, the Tide played an Ole Miss team that was still alive in the division race. It was the first game Alabama had played since the 2010 Iron Bowl in which its national title hopes were effectively gone but its opponent’s were not.
OXFORD, MS
AL.com

Alabama moves up in AP, coaches polls after win

After reaching a seven-year low in the AFCA coaches poll last week, Alabama rose three spots to return to the top 10 in Sunday’s poll. The Tide was ranked No. 8 in the coaches poll after Saturday’s win over Ole Miss, which fell from No. 9 in the coaches poll to No. 14. Alabama’s upward movement was also aided by a pair of top-10 teams in Oregon and UCLA both losing Saturday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Look: Lane Kiffin Speculation Is Swirling On Monday

Lane Kiffin and his Ole Miss Rebels team lost a tough one to Nick Saban and Alabama on Saturday night. Following the loss, Kiffin expressed his severe disappointment with the result. The Ole Miss head coach is not happy just being competitive with the Crimson Tide; he wants to beat them.
OXFORD, MS
College Football HQ

College Football HQ

New York, NY
18K+
Followers
1K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from College Football

 https://www.si.com/fannation/college/cfb-hq/

Comments / 0

Community Policy