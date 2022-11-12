Alabama vs. Ole Miss picks, predictions: Week 11 college football odds, spread, lines

A pair of SEC West rivals meet up in Oxford as Alabama looks to get back on track against Ole Miss in college football's Week 11 action on Saturday.

Alabama comes in at third place in the SEC West after losing multiple games ahead of the Iron Bowl for the first time since 2010, most recently a dramatic overtime loss on the road to LSU.

Ole Miss is coming off an idle week, but at No. 2 in the division with a 4-1 mark in SEC games and still have a chance to make it to Atlanta provided it wins out and gets some help owing to the Rebels' own loss at LSU a few weeks ago.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Alabama vs. Ole Miss picks, predictions

Alabama's chance of victory: The computer projects Alabama has the comfortable 75.3 percent chance to defeat Ole Miss on Saturday and avoid a third loss on the year.

Ole Miss' chance of victory: That leaves the Rebels with the 24.7 percent shot to defend home turf and stay in the SEC West title chase.

Alabama vs. Ole Miss point spread: Alabama comes into the game as 11.5 point favorites to take down the Rebels, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Over/under: 63.5 points

Moneyline: Alabama -455, Ole Miss +345

How to watch: The game is set for Sat., Nov. 12 at 2:30 p.m. Central on the main CBS network and streams on fuboTV ( Start your free trial ).

Alabama predictions: Despite the two losses, the computers still rate the Tide as the No. 3 team on the index's 131 college football rankings , owing to its projected 27.3 point per game scoring margin estimate against average teams. Bama has just the 2.8 percent chance to win the SEC and only a 16.2 percent shot to return to the College Football Playoff.

Ole Miss predictions: The Rebs check in at No. 12 on the computer's rankings, projected to win 9.6 games with a 6.3 percent shot to win the SEC West.

