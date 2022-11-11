ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd Mayweather vs Deji time: When are ring walks for fight in UK and US this weekend?

By Alex Pattle
 1 day ago

Floyd Mayweather will compete in another exhibition boxing match this weekend, as the former multiple-weight world champion fights YouTuber Deji in Dubai.

Mayweather retired as a professional in 2017, having just beaten former UFC champion Conor McGregor to move to 50-0. Since that bout, the 45-year-old has taken on the likes of YouTuber star Logan Paul, kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa, and most recently mixed martial artist Mikuru Asakura.

Just six weeks after stopping Asakura in the second round , Mayweather returns to face Deji , younger brother of fellow YouTube star KSI – despite the Briton holding just one victory in the boxing ring.

After losing an amateur fight with Jake Paul in 2018 and suffering back-to-back exhibition defeats last June and this March, 25-year-old Deji (real name Oladeji Olatunji) stopped social-media star Fousey to achieve his first victory and set up this fight with American Mayweather.

Here’s all you need to know, with Tommy Fury – half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson – in action on the undercard.

When is it?

Mayweather vs Deji will take place at the Coca Cola Arena in Dubai on Sunday 13 November.

The main card is set to begin at 7pm GMT (12pm PT, 2pm CT, 3pm ET), with ring walks for the main event expected to follow at 10pm GMT (3pm PT, 5pm CT, 6pm ET).

How can I watch it?

The event will air live on DAZN pay-per-view in the UK and US.

A subscription to the streaming service is available here at a monthly cost of £7.99, and Mayweather vs Deji will cost an additional £16.99 for subscribers.

For viewers without a subscription, the event will cost £24.95.

Full card

Floyd Mayweather vs Deji (exhibition)

Tommy Fury vs Paul Bamba (light-heavyweight)

Harley Benn vs Faizan Anwar (middleweight)

Jack Fincham vs Anthony Taylor (light-heavyweight)

Bobby Fish vs Boateng Pemprah (middleweight)

Delfine Persoon vs Ikram Kerwat (super-featherweight)

