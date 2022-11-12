ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson vs. Louisville picks, predictions: Week 11 college football odds, spread, lines

A pair of ACC rivals meet up in Death Valley as Clemson welcomes Louisville in college football's Week 11 action on Saturday.

Louisville comes in behind a four-game win streak that includes a dominant performance against Wake in which the Cardinals forced eight takeaways including two pick-sixes for the 48-21 victory.

Clemson is coming off its first loss of the season, a troubling 35-14 decision on the road against then-unranked Notre Dame that puts a damper on the Tigers' hopes of making the College Football Playoff this year.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Clemson vs. Louisville picks, predictions

Week 11 college football picks: Clemson vs. Louisville

Clemson's chance of victory: The computers project Clemson has the 76.2 percent chance to defeat Louisville and avoid a costly second loss on the year.

Louisville's chance of victory: That leaves the Cardinals a 23.8 percent shot to upset the Tigers and move above .500 in ACC competition.

Clemson vs. Louisville point spread: Clemson comes into the game a narrow 7 point favorite to defeat Louisville, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Over/under: 52 points

Moneyline: Clemson -300, Louisville +200

How to watch: The game is set for Sat., Nov. 12 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern on the main ESPN network and streams on fuboTV ( Start your free trial ).

Clemson predictions: Still the favorites in the ACC, the Tigers check in at No. 8 on the index's 131 college football rankings, which slot teams by a projected per-game scoring margin against average teams on a neutral field. On that score, Clemson is 17.0 points better, projected to win 11.3 games this season, and owns the 74.2 percent likelihood of winning the conference title.

Louisville predictions: Sitting at third in the ACC according to the computer's rankings, the Cardinals are expected to win 7.4 games this season and be 10.2 points better on a neutral field against an average team.

College Football Power Index

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia (62 1st-place votes)
  2. Ohio State (1)
  3. Michigan
  4. TCU
  5. Tennessee
  6. Oregon
  7. LSU
  8. USC
  9. UCLA
  10. Alabama
  11. Ole Miss
  12. Clemson
  13. Utah
  14. Penn State
  15. North Carolina
  16. Tulane
  17. NC State
  18. Texas
  19. Liberty
  20. Notre Dame
  21. Illinois
  22. UCF
  23. Kansas State
  24. Washington
  25. Florida State

