Neshoba Central's Elijah Ruffin voted SB Live Athlete of the Week

Congratulations to Neshoba Central senior two-way player Elijah Ruffin for being voted SBLive's Mississippi High School Athlete of the Week for Oct. 24 - Oct. 31!

Ruffin racked up nine tackles and picked off two passes on defense and rushed for two touchdowns on offense in a 21-13 win over Callaway. He received 62.8 percent of more than 9,333 votes, beating out Scott Central's Javien Butler (22.9 percent) and Amory's Charleston French (10.4 percent).

If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or message us on Twitter or Instagram at @sblivems.

Here’s a look at the other players who were nominated last week:

Nate Blount, Brandon

Rushed for 271 yards on 31 carries and scored all five touchdowns for the Bulldogs in a 36-28 win over Northwest Rankin.

Braxton Brown, Pisgah

Rushed for 144 yards on 27 carries with three touchdowns and intercepted one pass on defense in a 26-20 win over St. Andrew’s.

Javieon Butler, Scott Central

Caught three passes for 115 yards and three touchdowns and picked off one pass on defense in a 42-21, region-clinching win over Velma Jackson.

Davin Chung, Mendenhall

Received credit for 25 tackles, including three for a loss, and one forced fumble in a 27-7 win over Northeast Jones.

Charleston French, Amory

Rushed for 211 yards on 19 carries with five touchdowns in a 51-0 win over Nettleton.

Xavier Gayten, Brookhaven

Rushed for 375 yards on 27 carries with three touchdowns in a 48-34 win over Natchez.

Hallas Lawson, Hernando

Received credit for 17 tackles, including two for a loss and forced one fumble in a 28-21 win over Center Hill.

Marcus Washington, D’Iberville

Rushed for 168 yards on 16 carries with two touchdowns, caught one scoring pass, recorded 10 tackles and blocked a field goal in a 42-33 win over Harrison Central.

Will Wells, Starkville

Received credit for five tackles and picked off two passes, including one pick-six, in a 46-14 win over Germantown.