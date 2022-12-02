ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford’s Relationship Timeline

By Adam Sall
Age is just a number. Billie Eilish and boyfriend Jesse Rutherford have taken their relationship public, despite criticism of their age difference.

The "Happier Than Ever" singer, born in December 2001, first shared a photo of Rutherford (born in August 1991) on her Instagram after a Halloween outing in October 2022. The Neighborhood frontman dressed as an old man, complete with bald cap and a gray mustache.

The two were poking fun at backlash to their age difference after they'd been spotted packing on the PDA earlier during date nights at Los Angeles hot spots including Crossroads Kitchen and Lal Mirch.

The pair went public in early November 2022, making their red carpet debut at the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala. Eilish and Rutherford wore matching Gucci outfits to the event, which is a fundraiser for the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. The "Bad Guy" songstress wore a silky camisole and skirt with lace trim. She topped off the look with an sleep mask on the top of her head and a robe. Meanwhile, Rutherford wore a matching button-down top and trouser set with slippers. They posed wrapped in a Gucci blanket.

The lovebirds were photographed with Finneas O'Connell , Eilish's collaborator and brother, and his girlfriend Claudia Sulewski at the LACMA gala, indicating that Rutherford had already met her family.

Prior to going public with the "Sweater Weather" crooner, Eilish was linked to Matthew Tyler Vorce after the two were spotted on a romantic outing in April 2021. She previously dated rapper 7:AMP (real name Brandon Quention Adams) for nearly a year before their 2019 split, which was explained in her Apple TV+ documentary The World's A Little Blurry .

“I just wasn’t happy, and I didn’t want the same things he wanted, and I don’t think that’s fair for him," she said in the film. "I don’t think you should be in a relationship super excited about certain things that the other person couldn’t care less about. I don’t think that’s fair to you. I didn’t think that was fair to him."

Eilish has said that she doesn't love to put her romances in the public eye.

"I've had relationships and kept them private," Eilish said during an appearance on Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp in a September 2020. "And even the ones that I've had; with the tiny amount that I've let the world see, I regret."

Scroll down to see Eilish and Rutherford's relationship timeline:

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

