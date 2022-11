Housing costs, including rental prices, are on the path to stabilizing but evidence of this won’t show up in inflation measures anytime soon, economists say. The latest Consumer Price Index numbers, which are used to measure inflation, come out on Thursday morning. But the survey used to measure shelter, a large component of inflation, lags real-time data. The CPI increased 0.4% in September. The CPI rose 8.2% for the 12 months ended September 2022. ...

2 DAYS AGO