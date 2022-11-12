Oklahoma vs. West Virginia picks, predictions: Week 11 college football odds, spread, lines

A pair of Big 12 rivals square off both in need of a statement win as Oklahoma visits West Virginia in college football's Week 11 action on Saturday.

West Virginia comes in just 1-5 in Big 12 games this season, and having lost three straight since a big win over Baylor, dropping games against Texas Tech, TCU, and most recently Iowa State.

Oklahoma had won two straight games since a 49-0 loss Texas, including over a then-ranked Kansas, but lost a 3-point decision at home to Baylor last week, moving to 5-4 on the year and 2-4 in conference.

What do the experts think of this matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Week 11 college football picks: Oklahoma vs. West Virginia

Oklahoma's chance of victory: OU has the 58.0 percent chance to defeat West Virginia and avoid falling to .500, according to the FPI computer projection.

West Virginia's chance of victory: That leaves the Mountaineers with a 42.0 percent chance to defend home field and take down the Sooners.

Oklahoma vs. West Virginia point spread: OU comes into the game as 8 point favorites to defeat West Virginia, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Over/under: 65.5 points

Moneyline: Oklahoma -335, West Virginia +260

How to watch: The game is set for Sat., Nov. 12 at 12 p.m. Eastern and 11 a.m. Central on the FS1 network and streams on fuboTV ( Start your free trial ).

Oklahoma predictions: The Sooners check in at No. 33 on the index's 131 college football rankings that slot teams based on a projected per-game scoring margin against average teams: OU is estimated to be 9.7 points better in that category. FPI projects the Sooners will win 6.7 games this season.

West Virginia predictions: The computer slots the Mountaineers in last place in the Big 12, projected to win 4.0 games on the year.

