Clayton County, GA

1 arrested after shooting leaves man dead in Clayton County road

By Rosana Hughes - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 3 days ago

A suspect is in custody after a shooting Sunday morning left a man dead in the middle of a busy Clayton County road, according to police.

Officers were flagged down near the intersection of Tara Boulevard and Old Dixie Road just before 8 a.m. about a shooting that had just occurred, Clayton police said in a statement. They found the victim, identified as 29-year-old Willie Tucker, lying in the road with multiple wounds.

Tucker was rushed to a hospital, where he died hours later.

A suspect, 30-year-old Jonathan Powell, was spotted by officers trying to walk away from the scene, according to the statement. Police quickly took him into custody, and officers said he was still holding the firearm used in the shooting.

Investigators believe Powell and Tucker knew each other and were arguing before the shots were fired.

Powell faces charges of malice murder, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

Comments / 7

donny hamilton
4d ago

I don’t get with women that live in Clayton county Dekalb county because most of them are a liability instead of a blessing. Most comes with kids with lunatic dudes. One dude was murdered in Clayton county for being with a woman who was doing custody exchange with their crazy baby daddy

