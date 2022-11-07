1 arrested after shooting leaves man dead in Clayton County road

A suspect is in custody after a shooting Sunday morning left a man dead in the middle of a busy Clayton County road, according to police.

Officers were flagged down near the intersection of Tara Boulevard and Old Dixie Road just before 8 a.m. about a shooting that had just occurred, Clayton police said in a statement. They found the victim, identified as 29-year-old Willie Tucker, lying in the road with multiple wounds.

Tucker was rushed to a hospital, where he died hours later.

A suspect, 30-year-old Jonathan Powell, was spotted by officers trying to walk away from the scene, according to the statement. Police quickly took him into custody, and officers said he was still holding the firearm used in the shooting.

Investigators believe Powell and Tucker knew each other and were arguing before the shots were fired.

Powell faces charges of malice murder, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

