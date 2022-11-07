ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

13-year-old San Antonio girl at center of Amber Alert may be with 17-year-old boy, police say

ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago

A 13-year-old girl from San Antonio at the center of an Amber Alert may be with a 17-year-old boy, police said.

Joanna Luna has been missing since Aug. 20, according to law enforcement officials.

Initial reports from police said the 17-year-old, identified as Richard Xavier Rodriguez, was driving a U-Haul truck. But in an update, authorities said that U-Haul was returned.

Police now no longer have a suspect's vehicle description.

Joanna is described as a Hispanic girl with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5'5" and weighs about 110 pounds.

Police said she was last seen wearing a dark gray T-shirt, black and pink Nike shorts, and pink and purple slide sandals.

Law enforcement officials believe Joanna is in grave or immediate danger and are asking anyone with information to call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7579.

