Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
You Need to See Rihanna Dancing in Her Underwear and a Hoodie in New Video
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." Rihanna is promoting her loungewear the best way she knows how—with herself as the muse. The singer shared a new video on Instagram yesterday, in which she is seen dancing around in a...
MTV's Chanel West Coast Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Dom Fenison
Watch: The MOST Unique Celebrity Baby Names: Apple, Blue Ivy & More. The Ridiculousness star announced that she and boyfriend Dom Fenison have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl. "After many many hours in labor I ended up giving birth to my baby girl via C-section," she wrote...
Here’s Why Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Haven’t ‘Got Around’ To Revealing Their Son’s Name
After their iconic baby announcement photoshoot and the long-awaited birth, fans are wondering what is Rihanna’s baby’s name? Rihanna gave birth to her son on May 13, 2022, according to TMZ. The couple welcomed a baby boy and a source told Us Weekly said that the Fenty Beauty founder would love to bring her little one to her home country. “Rihanna would love to bring him to Barbados soon to meet her relatives. Right now, they are just spending precious time together with their little bundle of love,” the source says. “They have some help but Rihanna has always said she...
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen’s Baby Bump Album After Announcing She and John Legend Are Expecting Rainbow Baby
Growing family! After Chrissy Teigen announced that she and John Legend are expecting another child, she showed off her baby bump with a glamorous mirror selfie reveal. In August 2022, the 36-year-old Cravings author joked it took “44 people” to get her ready for the pictures, tagging members of her glam squad, including three hairstylists, a makeup artist and a stylist. Teigen’s pregnancy announcement came 22 months after she and the 43-year-old musician lost son Jack.
‘SuperFly’ Actor & Rapper Kaalan Walker Sentenced To 50 Years To Life In Prison After Raping Multiple Women
Kaalan Walker, who has a film credit in the film SuperFly, was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison following the raping of multiple women. The 27-year-old rapper was convicted on charges brought by three teenage girls and four women. According to a report from the Los Angeles Times, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said Walker had “three counts of forcible rape, two counts of statutory rape and two counts of rape by intoxication.” Walker had been arrested on these charges back in 2018 and had been released on bail. The actor that also has a television credit in...
ETOnline.com
Beyoncé and JAY-Z Share Rare Pic of Twins Rumi and Sir and Daughter Blue in 'Proud Family' Halloween Costume
They make you wanna sing! Beyoncé might be fashionably late to her family Halloween post, but the 41-year-old chart topper didn't disappoint. Queen Bey took to Instagram Thursday night to share a sweet shot of her brood dressed as the titular group from the animated series, The Proud Family.
Didn’t See That Coming—Rapper T.I.’s Son Messiah Harris Makes Debut as Blues Country Artist
Another one of T.I.‘s sons is following in his musical footsteps. Messiah Harris took fans for a loop when he debuted as a country blues artist. Messiah, 22, performed at the Vinyl in Center Stage Atlanta over the weekend and shocked fans when he introduced attendees to his new musical persona, “Buddy Red.” Messiah posted an Instagram clip showing himself stringing away at the guitar during his live performance.
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky wear matching outfits to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere
Rihanna has returned to the red carpet for the first time since giving birth five months ago. The Fenty Beauty founder and singer attended the premiere of Black Panther:Wakanda Forever on Wednesday (26 October) alongside her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky. The new parents arrived in coordinating looks for the evening,...
Popculture
Chanel West Coast Welcomes Baby Girl After 'A Few Complications'
Chanel West Coast has officially welcomed her baby girl after "a few complications." The Ridiculousness star, 34, revealed Wednesday on her Instagram Story that she and her boyfriend, Dom Fenison, were over the moon to officially become parents, despite the difficulties Chanel faced in labor that forced her to undergo a cesarean section.
'She Refuses To Wait:' Kylie Jenner Is 'Sick' Of Travis Scott's Commitment Issues As Rapper Fights Off Cheating Rumors
Spending time apart has become the new normal for Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. Sources claim the duo has been struggling in their relationship since The Kardashian star gave birth to their second child in February, with Kylie growing "sick" of Travis' commitment issues —especially on the heels of cheating rumors, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Nick Cannon is expecting his 12th child
Nick Cannon's already massive family is going to get even bigger as Alyssa Scott announced that she was pregnant with the couple's second child. It'll be Cannon's 12th child, though his 11th hasn't even been born yet, and the second he's had with Scott. His 10th child was only born...
Tag, You’re It: Dwyane Wade’s Ex-Wife Had Time Today & Fires Back After He Calls Her Out Publicly
If you thought the drama between Dwyane Wade and his ex-wife, Siohvaughn Funches-Wade was over, think again! Siohvaughn fired back at D.Wade and stated that his comments are “completely untrue.” We reported earlier this week that Dwyane Wade issued a lengthy response to Siohvaughn who alleged in a court filing that he’s “trying to make […]
Hilary Swank Shows Off Baby Bump After Announcing She’s Expecting Twins With Husband Philip Schneider
She’s glowing! After her surprise pregnancy announcement, Hilary Swank looked thrilled while showing off her growing baby bump. The actress revealed that she is expecting twins during an interview with Good Morning America on October 5. “This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom,” the Million Dollar Baby star, who is married to Philip Schneider, said. “And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it.”
Drake and Sophie Brussaux’s Son Adonis’ Baby Album: Pics
Curly-haired cutie! Drake and Sophie Brussaux’s son, Adonis, arrived in October 2017 and made his social media debut more than two years later. The rapper posted pictures of himself and the toddler in March 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, writing, “I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite.”
Usher Sends Message to Kim Kardashian After She Misses His Vegas Performance
Watch: Why Kim Kardashian's Vegas Birthday Trip Was Canceled. Kim Kardashian, you don't have to worry 'bout a thing, 'cause Usher has more shows lined up. The SKIMS founder was set to attend Usher's Las Vegas performance for her birthday, but, as Kim shared on her Oct. 22 Instagram Stories, her plane could not land to get her to the show due to extreme weather conditions.
Tracee Ellis Ross and Gabrielle Union Celebrate Their 50th Birthdays in Style
Two of Black Hollywood’s most beloved actresses both celebrated milestone birthdays over the weekend. Tracee Ellis Ross and Gabrielle Union turned 50 on October 29 and avoided combining Halloween into their festivities. Ross kicked off her birthday by posting a video in her birthday suit that showed off her...
Ashlee Simpson Ross Shares Rare Photo Of All 3 Of Her Kids For Son Ziggy’s 2nd Birthday
Ashlee Simpson Ross and husband Evan Ross, 34, both paid tribute to their son Ziggy over the weekend. The younger sister of Jessica Simpson took to Instagram on Saturday, October 29 and shared a rare family photo as they celebrated Ziggy’s 2nd birthday with a Halloween-themed birthday bash. “Happy...
Nick Cannon’s Baby Mama Drama Continues With Announcement of Baby #11
The more the merrier! Baby #11 is on the way for Nick Cannon, who is expecting his second child with model Alyssa Scott. It’s been a big year for Cannon and his growing team of kiddos. Back in September, HelloGiggles reported that Cannon welcomed his ninth child, just weeks after announcing model Brittany Bell is pregnant with his tenth child.
John Legend and Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Match in 'Furry Halloween' Costumes with Luna and Miles
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen pulled double duty this Halloween!. After the pregnant cookbook author shared the family's first Halloween look, Legend joined in on the fun on Wednesday, sharing photos of the family's other costume. "'Twas a furry Halloween 🎃 🦌🐻🦊," the "All of Me" singer captioned the family...
50 Cent’s Son Marquise, 25, Slams Rapper As ‘Entitled’ For His Previous Low Child Support Payments
50 Cent, 47, may brag about living large, but his son Marquise, 25, says the “In Da Club” rapper should be embarrassed by how little he was paying in child support. The rapper’s son slammed his Grammy-winning dad as “entitled” in an Oct. 10, 2022 Instagram post, where he also mocked his pop by offering him $6700 (or one child support payment) in exchange for an entire day of his time.
E! News
221K+
Followers
54K+
Post
103M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 6