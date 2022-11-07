ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

Ukraine hails new air defences, warns power situation 'tense'

By BULENT KILIC, Simon MALFATTO, Daphne ROUSSEAU, with Dmitry ZAKS in Zaporizhzhia, ANATOLII STEPANOV, Dimitar DILKOFF
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AWjZ7_0j1ac1Du00
Svetlana Titova, 52, hugs her granddaughter as they arrive from the Russian-held town of Berdyansk, at a humanitarian relief centre in the central Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on November 7, 2022, amid the Russian military invasion of Ukraine /AFP

Ukraine announced Monday it had received more air defence systems from Western military allies, as officials in Kyiv asked residents to use electricity sparingly after weeks of Russian attacks on energy facilities.

The new weaponry comes as a question mark hovers over American support for Ukraine ahead of elections on Tuesday which will determine control of the US Congress.

Republicans, who analysts say will win the House of Representatives and perhaps the Senate too, have expressed concerns about the level of spending for Ukraine -- although President Joe Biden's White House has vowed "unwavering" support for Kyiv regardless of the vote outcome.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yhe5f_0j1ac1Du00
War in Ukraine /AFP

Ukraine's defence ministry meanwhile said it was requisitioning several energy and manufacturing companies of strategic importance to guarantee sufficient supplies for the military to fend off Russia's invasion.

Attacks by Moscow's forces, including with Iranian-made drones over the past month, have destroyed around 40 percent of Ukraine's power stations.

Kyiv has been rocked by barrages of Russian attacks on the first day of each week for nearly a month, but air raid sirens were quiet on Monday with residents out as normal.

In a grey and foggy Kyiv residents were unfazed by the threat of fresh strikes Monday.

"To be honest, it's not only Mondays, it's been eight months that we know this can happen every day and we adapted. I'm not going to change my routine for that. I'm coming to work... just like every other day," 21-year-old Kyiv resident Alyona Plekh told AFP.

- Helping hands -

Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov announced Monday that Ukraine had received National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) and Italian Aspide air defences, adding to weapons supplied by Germany.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1glQ2w_0j1ac1Du00
A photograph taken on November 4, 2022 shows empty graves after the exhumation of bodies -- mass graves were dug during the Russian's occupation in the town of Izyum, Kharkiv region, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine /AFP

"These weapons will significantly strengthen the Ukrainian army and will make our skies safer," Reznikov said on social media.

"We will continue to shoot down the enemy targets attacking us. Thank you to our partners -- Norway, Spain and the US," Reznikov added.

Meanwhile, North Korea dismissed as "groundless" claims by the United States that Pyongyang is supplying artillery ammunition to Moscow for the fighting.

"We once again make clear that we have never had 'arms dealings' with Russia and that we have no plan to do so in the future," the statement from the North Korean defence ministry said, according to state media KCNA.

- 'Tense' situation -

Weeks of Russian attacks have caused sweeping blackouts and restrictions on energy use across Ukraine.

"The situation in the power system is tense. We ask all residents of the region to support energy workers in the struggle on the energy front. To do this, use electricity sparingly," city authorities said in a statement.

Those pleas come just one day after Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko warned of a possible total blackout in the capital.

The secretary of Ukraine's national security and defence council Oleksiy Danilov said the decision to take over several companies was made "in connection with military necessity".

Danilov said the enterprises include aircraft engine manufacturer Motor Sich working from the partially Russian-controlled region of Zaporizhzhia, and the oil and gas company UkrNafta.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Acxsj_0j1ac1Du00
A Ukrainian soldier hugs a woman as she arrives from Kyiv, at a train station in eastern Ukraine on November 7, 2022 /AFP

The Ukrainian presidency meanwhile said Monday that, over the last 24 hours, Russia had fired four missiles and carried out more than 24 air strikes across Ukraine.

The Deputy Head of Presidency Kyrylo Tymoshenko said one person was killed by Russian shelling in the Zaporizhzhia region, and another was killed in the northeastern Sumy region.

Those attacks came a day after Russian-installed authorities in the southern region of Ukraine, Kherson, said attacks by Kyiv's forces had cut power and electricity to the region's main city, also called Kherson.

- Ukraine advances on 'fortress' Kherson -

But authorities said Monday that power had been partially restored again in the city, towards which Ukrainian forces have been slowly advancing for weeks, saying that "all critical infrastructure" was back online.

As Ukraine presses a counteroffensive in the south, Moscow's occupation forces in Kherson have vowed to turn the city into a "fortress".

They have for weeks organised a civilian pull-out from the Kherson region deeper into Russian-held territory as Ukrainian troops advance, which Kyiv labels "deportations".

Lyudmyla and Oleksandr Shevchuk managed to escape to Ukrainian-held territory in the Kherson region.

They said Russian troops in their village of Kachkarivka put "psychological pressure" on residents to move to the Kremlin-annexed peninsula of Crimea.

"They would walk from house to house with their weapons. Then they would throw all the phones in a bucket and walk away," Lyudmyla said.

Russia has imposed martial law and curtailed communications across Kherson and three other Ukrainian regions it proclaimed as its own, but does not fully control.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

Russian Enemies of Kremlin Meet to Plot Violent ‘Elimination’ of Putin

Anti-Russia activists and former Russian lawmakers opposed to Russian President Vladimir Putin have been gathering in Poland in recent days to discuss what removing Putin from power would look like nearly nine months into his war in Ukraine. Some of the scenarios the anti-Russia group discussed include Russians staging a...
TheDailyBeast

Pelosi Has a New Plan That’s Going to Make Putin Really Pissed

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is slated to attend the Crimea Platform parliamentary summit in Croatia this week as part of a forum to discuss kicking Russia out of Crimea and returning the peninsula to Ukraine.Her visit is meant to show the United States’ “ironclad solidarity” with Ukraine, the Democrat said in a statement. But while it may seem like just the latest expression of support from the West, the trip could reverberate all the way to the Kremlin.“I look forward to discussing how we can further support Ukraine—because the fight for Ukraine is the fight for democracy itself,” she...
The Drive

Ukraine Strikes Back: Multiple Explosions Rock Russian Border Towns

A spate of apparent attacks against targets in a border region of Russia suggests a new and possibly sustained campaign by Ukraine. With much attention focused on new air defense systems to strengthen Ukraine’s ability to defeat Russian missile and drone attacks, the Ukrainian military appears to have launched a missile barrage of its own targeting Belgorod in western Russia. According to claims by Russian state news agencies, the attacks left an undisclosed number of people in the region, which borders Ukraine, killed or injured, with a rail line and an ammunition dump being among the apparent targets.
Newsweek

American Troops Prepared to Engage in War With Russia

A U.S. aircraft carrier is prepared to lead an international charge should Russia escalate attacks against Ukraine and its allies. The USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), christened in 2006 and delivered to the Navy in 2009, is in the Adriatic Sea leading Neptune Strike 2022—a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) deployment that tests deterrence and defense in the Euro-Atlantic area.
Newsweek

Ukraine Says Abandoned Russian Tanks Have More Than Doubled Their Firepower

Ukraine says tanks and equipment abandoned by Russian troops during counteroffensives conducted by Kyiv have more than doubled their firepower. The press service of the National Guard of Ukraine said on Friday that ammunition, tanks and equipment left behind by Russian forces are helping Ukrainian troops to effectively carry out a counteroffensive in the southern Kherson region.
iheart.com

Saudi prince has a CHILLING message for Joe Biden​​

GLENN: So let's stop in Saudi Arabia, shall we? Remember when the president went over and said please pump some more oil and they said we'll pump a couple hundred thousand gallons of barrels for you. And then he said okay, well, can you just hold it until after the...
airlive.net

US fighter jets scrambled towards Iran after possible imminent attack on Saudi Arabia

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) scrambled fighter jets from a base in the Persian Gulf and directed them towards Iran, after Saudi Arabia learned that the Islamic Republic was planning on launching an imminent attack on the Gulf kingdom. According to a Wall Street Journal report from November 1,...
Newsweek

Russians Fighting for Ukraine Vow To 'Destroy the Putin Regime'

Russian fighters serving in the Ukrainian armed forces are vowing to use a future victory in Ukraine as a springboard to collapse President Vladimir Putin's regime in Russia, a spokesperson for one unit has told Newsweek. Soldiers of the Freedom of Russia Legion—formed weeks after Russia's latest invasion of Ukraine...
Newsweek

Ukraine Claims Russia Pulling 70-Year-Old Defense Systems Out of Storage

Ukraine said on Monday that Russia had pulled 70-year-old anti-aircraft guns out of storage, mocking the country for seemingly having to resort to the old weapons in the ongoing war. "Meeting at the crossroads. While #UAarmy is mastering IRIS-T, NASAMS, Aspide, the terrorist state [Russia] is getting 70 year-old AZP-57...
The Drive

Ukraine Situation Report: Russia’s Ka-52 Attack Helicopter Fleet Has Been Massacred

Ka-52s have taken the brunt of rotary-wing losses during the invasion and their relevance is waning as Ukraine’s air defenses improve. In the eight months since launching its all-out invasion of Ukraine, Russia has lost more than a quarter of its total in-service fleet of Ka-52 Alligator attack helicopters sent to Ukraine for the war, according to the most recent intelligence assessment of the war from the U.K. Ministry of Defense.
airlive.net

Satellite images show Russia has begun to remove MiG-29 fighter jets from storage

Russia has begun to remove MiG-29 multi-role fighter jets from storage at air bases. Fighters were transported from airbases to Millerovo and Kursk. Russia has begun to remove MiG-29 multi-role fighter jets from storage at air bases. This was reported by analysts from MilitaryAviationInUa based on fresh satellite images. Satellite...
AFP

AFP

92K+
Followers
35K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy